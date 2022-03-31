Rajasthan is a popular destination for tourists and weddings. It boasts of hosting some high-profile weddings like that of Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas and Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif. Known for its rich cultural heritage, most of the places to visit in Rajasthan are well-known to tourists. But there's more to the state than just visiting historical monuments or crowded spaces. You can experience a different Rajasthan altogether on your next trip.

Here's a list of a few lesser-known experiences Rajasthan has in store for you.

1. Be a part of a tribal prayer ceremony

Men and women of the Rabari community in Rajasthan perform a musical prayer ceremony for every significant occasion in their household. They sit in a circle for the rituals and it's a one-of-a-kind experience for travelers. You can witness this if you are in the Nana Village of Pali district in Rajasthan. If you book a homestay with Culture Aangan, they will organize the experience for you in one of the villages.

2. Make your own blue pottery

Blue Pottery is a traditional Turko-Persian art form that was brought to India by Turks in the 15th century and introduced in Rajasthan by Raja Sawai Ram Singh II of Jaipur in the 19th century. It is so beautiful that you will be tempted to learn the technique. Several workshops are also held in the city for people who want to try their hands at it.

Rajasthan Studio is one such company that offers an artistic experience to travelers in Rajasthan. They organize blue pottery masterclasses with award-winning artists where you can create a piece of blue pottery and take it home.

3. Try your hand at digging salt from the salt lakes.

India's largest inland saline water lake is in Rajasthan - The Sambhar Lake. And while this lake is well-known, you may not know that you can take a tour of salt pans spread across the state. One such place is Phalodi. You can witness the panoramic views of salt pans, see artisans working there and even try your hand at digging.

You can check out salt lake tours in Rajasthan here.

4. Take an art tour.

Rajasthan has a rich and colourful culture. Its cities are full of spaces where you can witness the rich cultural heritage of the state. You can take a walk down the lanes of historical cities guided by professionals who can tell you all the artistic secrets.

Rajasthan has several companies offering guided tours to tourists. If you are looking for an all-inclusive and comprehensive experience, you can check out Rajasthan Studio's art tours in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur.

5. Sleep on the sand dunes.

When in Rajasthan, tourists opt for desert safaris in Jaisalmer. It's a unique experience since Rajasthan is the only Indian state so close to the desert. The desert safaris generally include a jeep ride to the desert, camel safari, and an overnight camp stay in the desert. You can do it differently by choosing to sleep outside the tent, on a bed-like setup (also known as khatiya).

Just the imagination of lying down under the sky full of stars in an empty desert is so satisfying. So next time you are in Jaisalmer, ask your hotel staff to arrange a safari for you and ditch the tents and sleep on the sand dunes.

Which of these experiences are you excited about?