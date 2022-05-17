The wonderful part about travelling is never knowing what you'll find among new people, cultures, and experiences. But whatever you see, you bring home with you, as this travel blogger did after witnessing a pleasant scenario.

Sneha Desai, an Instagram content creator, shared a video she shot while in Ladakh. The short clip shows a bunch of kids singing Dil Beparvah by Parteek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari against a mountain backdrop. The adorable kids are equipped with ukuleles in the now-viral video and perform a sweet rendition of the popular song.

Here is the video of their performance, which will undoubtedly make you smile.

Desai stated in her caption that she saw the group of children singing joyfully against a towering hill in the Nubra valley. The video quickly drew the attention of social media users, who began to tag Dil Beparvah's original singer as well.

Prateek Kuhad commented with a heart emoji to the post and shared the video on his Instagram story.

The lovely rendition stunned not only the vocalist, but also the netizens who poured praises in the comments section.

More than 2,900 people have liked the video since it was shared. What do you think of the kids' heartfelt performance?