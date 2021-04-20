Looking for homes within ₹10,000/month? Here's what you can get in some of the major Indian cities.

1. Delhi

Location: Saket

1 BHK independent floor

Unfurnished with 1 balcony

2. Mumbai

Location: Kandivali (West)

1 RK 1 Bath

Unfurnished

No balcony

3. Kochi

Location: Edapally

2 BHK with 1 balcony

Semi-furnished

1 covered car parking

4. Ahmedabad

Location: Prahlad Nagar

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with balcony

Semi-furnished

Open parking

5. Jaipur

Location: Malviya Nagar

1 RK studio apartment

Furnished

Car parking

6. Chennai

Location: Anna Nagar West

1 bedroom 1 bathroom

Semi-furnished

7. Bengaluru

Location: HSR Layout

1 BHK with balcony

Semi-furnished

Pet-friendly

8. Pune

Location: Wakad

1 BHK without balcony

Unfurnished

Gated community

9. Chandigarh

Location: Sector-37

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

Semi-furnished

Balcony

10. Kolkata

Location: Survey Park, Santoshpur

1 BHK with balcony

Furnished

Car parking

Where are you moving to?