Looking for homes within ₹10,000/month? Here's what you can get in some of the major Indian cities.
1. Delhi
Location: Saket
1 BHK independent floor
Unfurnished with 1 balcony
2. Mumbai
Location: Kandivali (West)
1 RK 1 Bath
Unfurnished
No balcony
3. Kochi
Location: Edapally
2 BHK with 1 balcony
Semi-furnished
1 covered car parking
4. Ahmedabad
Location: Prahlad Nagar
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with balcony
Semi-furnished
Open parking
5. Jaipur
Location: Malviya Nagar
1 RK studio apartment
Furnished
Car parking
6. Chennai
Location: Anna Nagar West
1 bedroom 1 bathroom
Semi-furnished
7. Bengaluru
Location: HSR Layout
1 BHK with balcony
Semi-furnished
Pet-friendly
8. Pune
Location: Wakad
1 BHK without balcony
Unfurnished
Gated community
9. Chandigarh
Location: Sector-37
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
Semi-furnished
Balcony
10. Kolkata
Location: Survey Park, Santoshpur
1 BHK with balcony
Furnished
Car parking
Where are you moving to?