Travelling is fun. But only till you get to stay in a good hotel and everything goes smoothly. Despite all the planning, people's experiences with regard to hotel bookings aren't always good.

What goes wrong? Read first-hand experiences of hotel booking gone wrong.

1. "We booked a hotel in Jaipur online through the hotel's website and paid the full amount in advance for three days booking. On the day of our booking we reached at about 11:20 AM and showed the front desk manager our reservation slip and he asked us to wait as our room was getting ready. After about half an hour when I inquired again I was told there was a problem with our payment. I showed him my transaction receipt but he said, "We have not received the payment, so we can not give you the room". After much ado, they failed to give us the room and we had to book a room at another hotel." - angshumanda

2. "This happened in Alappuzha, Kerala. Me and my boyfriend chose a hotel because of the view of the lake. We had booked the room through an online portal about a week in prior. It was clearly mentioned in the app that the hotel was a 'couple friendly' one. We went to the hotel and showed the booking ID. The guy at the front desk started questioning us like are we married, why are we visiting, where's my hometown etc. He even told us that, this is not a place for a casual hookup. We called the customer care right away but no effective measures were taken." - Anonymous

3. "I had a bitter experience with an online booking portal. I booked room for my parents and clearly informed them that we are foreigners (from Bangladesh). The hotel staff even sent a rental car to pick my parents from the airport. When my parents arrived at the hotel, they said that foreigners are not allowed. It was such a mental harassment." - Facebook user

4. "We booked a hotel in Morjim, Goa on 31st December through an online portal. only to find out the hotel doesn't exist and it was as scam." - Facebook user

5. "Me and my family arrived in Hanoi (Vietnam) and took a taxi from the airport. We already had a hotel picked out, and told the taxi driver to take us there. A guy came to us, from what we thought was the hotel to tell us that they're fully booked, but they have a sister hotel right around the corner. It was late in the night and we ended up staying in a crappy hotel for a couple of days." - Reddit

6. "One of the hotels during our honeymoon trip was booked through a reputed website. When we reached the place around midnight, there was no hotel, but just a small neighbourhood apartment, with no one to answer the door. We called the reservation number, but it was disconnected. We called the booking company, but we quickly realized they would be unhelpful and the hold time was racking up international charges quickly. A local bar owner then helped us." - Reddit

7. "Really bad online booking experience. Hotel denied having any rooms that we booked." - Twitter

8. "I had made a proper booking at Diamond stays in Noida through an app. And when I reached the hotel at midnight I was denied check in. I was even made to stand outside on the road with no other alternative. Such a bad experience." - Twitter

9. "Extremely bad experience with one online platform. Despite confirmation, well in advance at the Hilton in Jaipur, the hotel denied the booking. As per hotel no booking was received from the portal." - Twitter

The thing about bad experiences is that they are always intact in your memories. Do you have any such bad hotel experiences to share?