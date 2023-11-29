It’s THAT time of the year. Our feeds are flooded with wedding pictures. Venues are booked left, right, and centre. Earlier this week, we learned there are 4 lakh weddings scheduled in Delhi this season. Weddings are literally everywhere. It’s like they’re in the air. Many celebrities have also tied the knot in recent years. Here are 8 wedding venues where the rich and famous couples got married:

1. Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta – Jio World Center, Mumbai

The couple tied the knot on 9 March 2019. As suited for the family of the richest man in Asia, Akash & Shloka’s wedding was an extravagant affair that included a host of Bollywood celebrities and many biggies from the corporate world and national as well as International politicians. The guests included big names like former UN General Secretary Ban Ki-moon, former UK PM Tony Blair, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Netflix Co-founder Reed Hastings, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, SRK, and many others.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas – Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

One of the most googled weddings of all time – Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ union celebrations are what dreams are made of. Pictures of Chopra’s 75-ft-veil, sangeet competition between the family, the Hindu and Christian ceremonies dominated our social media feeds at the time. It was all that anyone could talk about. The couple kept the celebrations fairly intimate and invited only the family and really close friends to Jodhpur Palace for their wedding on 1 December 2018.

3. Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma – Borgo Finocchieto, Italy

Fan-favourite ‘Virushka’ tied the knot on 11 December 2017. It’s been reported that the couple considered many national and International destinations before settling down at an 800-year-old villa in Tuscany, Italy.

4. Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh – Villa del Balbianello, Italy

The couple got married on 14 November 2018 in a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony in Italy’s picturesque Lake Como. Last month, the duo also released their wedding video on the Koffee With Karan S8 premiere, which had their fans in tears.

5. Isha Ambani & Anant Piramal – Antilia, Mumbai

The first of Mukesh Ambani’s children to get married was Isha Ambani on 12 December 2018. The marriage was a largely lavish affair, which reportedly cost around ₹700 crore. The couple got married at the Ambani household itself. And believe us if you will, it’s as extravagant as any other villa/resort/palace, given that Antilia is the world’s most expensive private residence.

6. Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif – the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan

Bollywood power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on 9 December 2021 in the 14th-century fort near Rathambore. Their marriage was an intimate yet viral affair, given the world was forming the weirdest theories about the restrictions they had imposed on their guests to keep the celebration private.

7. Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra – Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer

The couple got married earlier this year in February 2023. their wedding was attended by some of their close friends from the film industry, it was largely an intimate affair. Their wedding pictures were adorable, but the wholesome gesture by Kiara as she walked towards Sidharth was all anyone could talk about.

8. Hardik Pandya & Nataša Stanković – Raffles Hotel, Udaipur

Hardik Pandya & Nataša Stanković actually got married in a private ceremony in May 2020, during the peak pandemic days. However, three years later, in February 2023, the couple renewed their vows on Valentine’s Day, following which they also had a grand Indian wedding ceremony.

