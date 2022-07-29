Many desi aunties are pain in the ass. For the ones, who have faced any kind of rejection in rishtey-waali meetings, will surely relate to this. 2 States is one filmy example that I can think of right now. In the movie, Alia Bhatt's character Ananya and her family was judged by Arjun Kapoor's on-screen Punjabi mom Amrita Singh 'coz they were Tamilians. "Ye toh madrassi hain", remember? Well, 2 States truly mirrored the reality of how desi aunties act in such situations and end up rejecting the choices of their sons/daughters as they do not fit into their criteria.

So, a viral story of how one desi aunty rejected a pilot's marriage proposal for her daughter recently caught my attention on Twitter. And she called him a "driver". I mean, WTF!

This aunty rejected rishta of a pilot for her daughter saying, “chahe jahaz ka hi hai, Hai tu driver hi na” — aman rajput ♠️ (@aman_rajputtt) July 27, 2022

And then I noticed that many Twitterati are sharing their rejection stories of rishtas on the micro-blogging platform. Let's check'em out:

1. For being differently-abled

I have a sister with a physical disability and this aunty had the audacity to tell my mom that "Mera beta apki "aisi" beti ki responsibility nahi le ga future mai, na hi nosheen le gi. ab apka koi beta nahi hai to ye pehle clear hojana chaiye (sic).

- @ItsAllBakwas

2: For not matching with "chaand-si bahu" image

Just got off a call with a friend who has been crying since noon because some Aunty who had been to her house for like 3 times to have meals finally rejected her because she didn’t match her “Chand Si Bahu” image. This is despite the fact that the guy approved of her. — Hamd Nawaz (@_myocardium_) June 18, 2022

3. For age difference

This aunty rejected this rishta cause there was a 10 year age difference, anyways the aunty said 'Allah apkay betay ko achi larki day' to which she replied 'Mera beta bohat acha hai, Allah apki beti ko us jaisa koi day'

Itna pyar chaye ghar waloun say — A (@certainsomeonee) July 22, 2022

4. For not having fair complexion, long tresses, and "perfect figure"

This aunty who is my ammi's cousin, she and her son rejected many girls in past because they wanted a girl who is "gori, lambe baal waali, perfect figure (i.e. not so fat not so thin "perfect figure")" but now as this boy is getting older and still not getting any girl, this aunt (sic).

- @BasKhamKha_

5. For "big" nose

This desi aunty rejected my cousin cause his nose too big, good to be cautious cause he was gonna inhale ur daughter (sic).

- @reen_deer

6. For girl's mom having "long teeth"

This aunty rejected a girl for her son cause the girl's mom had weird and long teeth so she wouldn't look good while sitting on stage (sic).

- @thesnorky

7. For being "little healthy"

So this Aunty who had previously rejected me because I was “a little healthy” wants to meet me again because I have lost weight. LOL FUCK OFF AUNTY — Nimra Arshad (@nimraarshad) April 10, 2019

8. For having "big ass"

Mom told me that this aunty rejected a rishta cuz "girl had a big ass" Ask your son, ffs. He'll love that ass (sic).

- @SohaTazz

9. For not being a doctor

Once this aunty met me at a wedding spoke to me & came to our house the next for a rishta but rejected when she found out I wasn't a doctor (sic).

- @KalliJenner

10. For having a dog

So this aunty rejected me because I've a dog (sic).

- @ceenseysadia1

11. For playing indoor games

Cousin of mine is a dr from Agha Khan university and has done several certifications including Alima certificate . She got rejected by this aunty just because she wants to do job and wants to play indoor games. How one can be so rude and dumb? — Matāf khan (@maataafkhan) September 12, 2019

12. For speaking up for himself

So this aunty rejected my rishta last year because apparently I can speak up for myself. I feel for her daughter. — ارسل (@arsaI_) September 15, 2020

Have you been through such WTF rishta meetings where desi aunties judged you for how you look, for your choices, or for the fact that your mom doesn't fit into their criteria? Aunty ji thoda chill karo na? Pasand nahin bhi aaye toh fine but at least stop being judgemental, yeah?

And for the one who rejected a girl 'coz she owns a dog, I mean, c'mon! Janta maaf nahin karegi aapko!