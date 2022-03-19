Over the last decade or so we've seen bloggers evolve into content creators and influencers. I like to believe that the word influencer is the best of them all. I mean, that's what happens when people share their personal thoughts online - it may influence others too, at times.

This is exactly why, content creator Yashvi Bagga's extremely problematic post on Delhi girls playing Holi, is being called out by netizens.



In a recent video, Yashvi Bagga decided to rant about Delhi girls and how they dress on Holi. She took a dig at how scantily Delhi girls dress for Holi parties and how much they enjoy paying attention to their appearance. Now I don't see how these are things that can be shamed, because clearly, the content creator was doing just that.

I mean isn't it enough that as women, we have to deal with street harassment during Holi? And now we're encountering women shaming other women for enjoying the festival. I think I speak for all women when I say that it's gravely disappointing to see women mock other women's choices.

You can watch Yashvi Bagga's entire video here and take a look at what she said.

Also, this isn't the first time the influencer has been called out for her problematic content. She was previously asked to take accountability for her video on caste-based reservation, that reeked of casteism.

I'm just sorry to Savritimai Phule, Jotiba Phule, Baba Saheb Ambedkar and all our people who struggle & toiled very hard in Phule-ambedkarite movement for these Savarna women's liberation too. Who are today standing against our basic rights and justice.https://t.co/1ILbyQ9MFh pic.twitter.com/CnuTnme3Uy — Ritesh J. (@riteshjyotii) July 5, 2021

Naturally, many of her followers called her out for shaming women for their choice in clothes.

There is nothing cool or funny about ridiculing women for what they wear and no one, irrespective of their gender, caste, or class, has the right to shame women for living life on their own terms.