Gynaecologist visits in India are nothing short of a trial. Depending on the doctor and if you are lucky, the visit can be easy and judgement free. But sometimes, the experience can be awkward, humiliating, or can even include the doctor downplaying your symptoms.



This brings us to the topic of how there are certain medical tests and vaccines women should know of and that their gynaecologists should inform them of. But sadly, we live in a country where marital status defines if someone should visit a gynaecologist or not. We compiled a list of such tests and vaccines. You can ask your doctor to talk you through them.

1. Pap Smear Test

This test is a screening procedure for cervical cancer. The procedure involves taking a small cell sample from the cervix and the area around it which can be checked under a microscope for any change that can indicate cervical cancer. Due to the shortage of resources in the country, doctors recommend that women aged 30 and onwards get a pap smear done once every three years until the age of 65.

2. Cervical Cancer Vaccine

India recently got its first indigenously developed cervical cancer vaccine which is priced significantly lower than the ones already available in the market. It is reported that the vaccine will be priced at ₹200 - ₹400. This move will now help prevent cases of cervical cancer in the country. Cervical cancer is preventable and can be detected by regular screenings and follow-ups.

3. Mammogram



According to the National Health Portal , breast cancer is one of the most common cancers that is found in Indian women. It is advised that women aged 30 and above should get a mammogram every year. The screening includes an x-ray of the breast that can detect any irregular changes in the breast tissue. One can also conduct a self-examination to detect any lumps.

4. Bone Density Test



Women are more prone to osteoporosis - a condition in which bones become weak and brittle - because of the hormonal changes that happen during menopause. A bone density test uses x-rays to check the level of calcium and other bone minerals.

5. STD & STI Tests



Regardless of gender, one should get tested for sexually transmitted diseases and sexually transmitted infections if they are sexually active or have multiple sexual partners. Most of these tests include blood samples, urine samples, or samples taken from the cervix. These tests can be done at any hospital or pathological laboratory.

6. Blood tests to diagnose PCOS

There is no single test that can diagnose Poly Cystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). The doctor may recommend blood tests to measure hormone levels, ultrasounds, and physical pelvic exams. Along with these, they will ask questions about your medical history to rule in or rule out conditions for the same. If you have not been having your periods or irregular periods, you need to inform your doctor.



7. Tests for vitamin deficiency





Along with your regular tests, it is important to get your levels of vitamins checked too. It is reported that Indian women are likely to have a Vitamin D deficiency. It is also reported that a high percentage of Indian women are anaemic

8. Thyroid tests

Women are more likely to be affected by an underactive or overactive thyroid gland. Changes in thyroid hormone levels can manifest in the body as changes in metabolism, weight, skin, etc. While these symptoms can be perfectly normal and can be indicators of ageing, it is advised to report any such changes to your doctor first. They can, then, guide you if you need these tests or not.



You can ask about these tests at your next gynaecologist appointment

Note: This list is purely informative. It is not a piece of medical advice.