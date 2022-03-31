India has a major caste and class problem and both feed off of each other without facing much of a consequence. Take your own homes for example. You have all seen how domestic workers are treated. Making them sit on the ground, keeping them standing at restaurants, giving them food in different utensils, these are staples of an average upper class, upper caste household.

But, it gets worse. It always somehow manages to get worse. Case in point, rich people playing their little sick sadistic games. Just have a look at this.

Noida society residents are despicable. A woman told the domestic worker I employ that she lost a 500 note that went under the bed. She was scared she will be accused of stealing. She broomed the entire area. Woman laughingly told her she lied to get her to clean bed underside. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) March 31, 2022

What kind of morally repugnant arseholes do this?

And this is not unique to Noida. Our collective casteism and display of power manifests itself in the evilest of ways.

Isn't everyone like this, actually? Is Calcutta better? And sadly, these horrid power relations are replicated, I think. In the sense that Santhal quarry workers who protested the atrocities against them were found to practise the same when they became mine owners in Birbhum — সোহিনী | ஸோஹினி | Sohini (@sohinichat) March 31, 2022

Most upper caste Indians are. We have a few residents who employ minors, beat them and make them work all day. Protested a few times, doesn’t work. — Aparna (@chhuti_is) March 31, 2022

In Calcutta a marwari family i know deducts money from the salary each time the minor asks for an extra helping of rice. It's the same everywhere. They work without contracts and are exploited like hell — Zoey la pionnière (@jayita_d) March 31, 2022

I was told to not be too nice to the house help or they will sit on your head. I don't know what to make of this. — unhinged era (@rlily4) March 31, 2022

Sadly terrible behaviour is not restricted to particular areas only.



Some lady in our building was complaining that too many maids congregating in common areas in our apartment complex made her awkward and feel like an outsider in her "own society". Such classist shit! — Chhavi (@chhavi96) March 31, 2022

And while people continue to condemn it, this condemnation is truthfully only limited to a certain section of Twitter and rarely does manifest outside of social media and into real life.

Disgusting. Wish this lady is named by the society's welfare association on their bulletin board - such sweeping greatness of character should be known by all. https://t.co/T0Fk15wIuj — Vasanthi Hariprakash (@vasanthihari) March 31, 2022

True for too many people in Noida or otherwise. But yeah, Noida is kinda special - combines worst of two worlds. https://t.co/ptDKbapst0 — Ujval Nanavati (@cynical_ujval) March 31, 2022

This is borderline psychopathic behavior.. Gated communities and their elite assholes.. Separate lifts.. Separate gates.. This isn't limited to Noida.. See the same thing in Bangalore and m sure for other cities.. https://t.co/j47krxgKsG — Monark Munshi (@meinsamayhoon) March 31, 2022

There's a reason I don't feel like moving to these high rise societies. I fear that I would come across such egotistical bastard and lose my calm and beat the shit out of them 😏.



I would rather stay with people who have less money but more morality. https://t.co/M53FRNK9lv — Singh_LFC (@thedoublepiv0ts) March 31, 2022

Horrible, horrible people. Despicable. https://t.co/tqMoLTTVqp — Youth Leader Papa Shark Ji 🦈 🌈 🇮🇳 (@ThePapaShark_) March 31, 2022

This is so many levels of messed up. The classist, casteist behaviour in residential complexes reaches new lows every day. https://t.co/JY53xtskp5 — Gambhir Maamla (@gambhirmaamla) March 31, 2022

Unfortunately, this is the country we live in and I wish we could hope that education would change all that but at the end of the day, even the teachers come from the same upper caste families practising the same ritualistic discrimination.