When we talk about gender bias , there's nothing new about it. When you are with a man, people immediately assume that he holds the power and the authority to make decisions, even if that's not the case at all.

Krista Bellerina, a social media user, took to her account and shared how her repairman ignored her as soon as her husband walked in and ultimately, they hired someone else to do the job.

Had a repairman over for a quote, and as I was explaining the issue, my husband walked in, and suddenly the repairman couldn’t see or hear me. But that’s okay, he had a nice conversation with my husband and I hired someone else to do the job. — kristabellerina (@kristabellerina) June 1, 2022

Needless to mention, hundreds of women shared similar stories in her comments section.

1. Who said women can't fly planes?

Had an insurance adjuster in the house. He saw all the airplane models. Said I was a lucky girl, to marry a pilot. Um. I’m the pilot. 🙄 — Kandy Bernskoetter (@kandybernsk) June 2, 2022

2. Because women can't drive, right?

I went with my girl to pick her car up from the repair shop the other day. We were waiting in line together and when it was her turn she stepped to the counter and I was a step behind and to the side of her. The counter guy looked at me and said "how can I help you?" — Scott Sycamore (@scott_sycamore) June 1, 2022

3. You want it in baby pink or rose pink?

We went to buy my car. I researched how many cylinders I wanted, transmission, fuel injection. Everything. Salesman asked my hubs how many cylinders he wanted. Hubs said “its her car, ask her” salesman looks at me and asked “what color interior you’d like??” 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Anaid (@AnaidUthMatar) June 2, 2022

4. Didn't anyone teach you manners?

My husband and I went to buy a Jeep. We knew the salesman and we’re doing fine when the closer butted in. Our friend left and the guy ignored me completely. I interrupted, made an offer to which he said to my husband, “Didn’t you teach your woman to not butt in?” We left. — A G deBellefeuille (@APrettyLeaf) June 2, 2022

5. Oh, okay.

I’m vegan, my wife will eat anything. When the waitress brings the food I always get served the steak and she gets the salad. It’s a fing — Col (@colgwilliam5) June 2, 2022

6. Definitely not from you!

I went to buy a car for me & my hubby tagged along. The salesman talked only to him & ignored my questions. When the salesman asked him if he wanted to buy the car, he said "Ask her. She's paying for it." Salesman looked at me & I said not from you & not from here. Ever. Walked. — Don't call me Shirley🌻🇺🇦 (@sftballwife) June 2, 2022

7. DUH!

I have a classic car and my husband and I would go to local car shows and sit there and chat with people. And nine times out of ten, they would ask my husband about the car. I always smiled and gave them the details about it while he just smiled. He didn't know anything about it! — Donnah (@58rughooker) June 2, 2022

8. Don't worry, you can explain it to me.

“When does your husband get home? I’ll explain it to him.” - the last words a contractor said in my house before we found someone else to give thousands of dollars to. — Call me Shane ❤️ (@shanaschwarz) June 2, 2022

9. Of course, that's what women are born for, right?

Went to an orthopedic surgeon who was very condescending, only spoke to my husband, and said I shouldn't use the treadmill anymore because "You're a housewife who needs to walk at the grocery store or mall." I changed doctors. — DakkyKis 🌻 (@DakkyK) June 2, 2022

10. We all need a dad like him!

My dad came with me to pick out a Mercedes. He constantly referred the salesman back to me as it was my purchase. My dad got so mad he called the manager and said give the sale to anyone but that salesman. The manager made the sale. — Shellpaw (@ShellPaw) June 3, 2022

11. You go, girl.

Years ago in a job interview for a FT job the dude asked what schedule my husband had, what his job was that made us move,how much he traveled. I gave him my husband's number, told him he already had a job but feel free to call him for interview then left. — T-ANGEL ADAIR ☮️ (@RIADANEEMIT) June 2, 2022

12. The joke's on you, man.

Daughter buying a car. Salesman mentioned guarantees and warranties. Daughter asked what’s the difference? Salesman said she wouldn’t understand. She’s a lawyer! @whatKatydidnext — Maureen Conlon (@MaureenRochdale) June 2, 2022

13. What, women know about tools?

I got into a car accident once and my trunk was crushed. It was full of my tools. The firemen were nice enough to put everything that was in my trunk into the backseat before it got towed. They let me know that my dad or boyfriends tools were safe. I said “those are my tools” — Nala Ocean (@nalaocean) June 3, 2022

14. Hello, it's time to make some changes!

My husband once accompanied me to see my accountant. The one I hired for MY business which had nothing to do with my husband. He directed all questions to my husband and barely even made eye contact with me. He was also very quickly replaced. ✊🙌😌 — DON’T BLAME ME. I VOTED GREEN! (@Worped4) June 2, 2022

15. Oh look, a nice door!

Remind me of an electrician I had in for an estimate. He asked about my husband and was surprised I didn’t have one. Then he twice asked/marveled how I could have such a nice home without one, so I showed him my nice door. — ProudNastyWoman 🇺🇸 (@NastyProud) June 2, 2022

There's no doubt that our culture is ruled by toxic masculinity and misogyny. We salute these women for dealing with such crap!