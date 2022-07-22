Sushmita Sen has been in the news ever since Lalit Modi broke the internet announcing that he is dating the former Miss Universe. While Sushmita has not addressed it yet, she was called plenty of names. And being the fierce woman she is, she shut them down. Apparently, single women cannot do anything in this country without upsetting anyone. Now Sushmita Sen is being trolled again, but this time for a selfie. Yes, a simple selfie.



Sushmita Sen posted a selfie on Twitter on July 20. She wore a blue top and had square framed sunglasses on and she looked beautiful. She captioned the selfie, "🤗❤️😇I love you guys!!!" She later posted this picture on her Instagram too.

Now, what is there to troll about this, you ask? Well, some users had the free time to zoom in on her sunglasses and saw bottles in her car. And those bottles allegedly looked like alcohol bottles. This gave the self-proclaimed upholders of sanskaar a free pass to come along with their moral policing. And this is what they had to say.



Madam Apke chashme ghusne me pata chala Aap chhota Modi k sath

Wodka Jin ka bhi Maza leti hain pic.twitter.com/tPOE54noX4 — Radhika Motwani (@MotwaniRadhika) July 20, 2022

Mujhe toh vodka lag raha hai bhai — ☭ (@manwhoknockss) July 20, 2022

Aapke sunglasses me dikh raha hai

Aapke gaari me do champagne ka bottle hai.

Or aap dono haath se selfie le rahe ho 👻 — Satyam Kumar (@SatyamP2005) July 20, 2022

Daru sath leke ghumti h ,,. Chasme ke ryt side me dikh raha h 😄 Char bottle vodka, kaam mera Roz ka 😄😄 pic.twitter.com/InEmhrxTE4 — Sumît yâdâv (अहीर) (@Yadav01Sumit) July 20, 2022

Kisko dekh muskara rahi ho aap ?? pic.twitter.com/r0hx6nbpw5 — ॐ के डी ॐ 🇮🇳 (@sanataniKD) July 20, 2022

Now Sushmita Sen is an adult and is of the legal drinking age so legally she can drink. And clearly, she wasn't drinking and driving. But we live in a society that thinks women and alcohol cannot go together. Remember when Ananya Panday photoshopped on her margarita glass? It might have been done to possibly evade a similar trolling situation.

Funnily if a male celebrity did that, it would not even be a topic for discussion. But it was only because it was a woman, and that too Sushmita Sen, that we are seeing such trolling. It's a man's world after all.

