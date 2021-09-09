There's a huge difference in what society tells you about marriages and what they turn out to be. It's not always the lovey-dovey promises and living happily ever after. You realise this only when you are there leading the married life and wonder why did no one tell you about all this.

Here's some simple truths society should tell us about marriages instead of what we are made to believe.

1. What they tell you: It's your job to keep your husband happy after marriage.

What they should tell you: Happiness comes when both of you work together to meet each other's emotional needs.

2. What they tell you: Marriage completes a person.

What they should tell you: You are responsible for your own wholeness. Do not ever lose your individuality after marriage.

3. What they tell you: Give us good news soon.

What they should tell you: Enjoy your time together and have kids only when you are ready.

4. What they tell you: He/she will become more responsible after marriage.

What they should tell you: Responsibility does not come overnight. Give time and space to your partner for improvement.

5. What they tell you: You can continue your higher studies even after marriage.

What they should tell you: Ensure your financial stability before getting married.

6. What they tell you: Please your partner even if it means conceding your stand.

What they should tell you: Do not compromise with your self respect just to make your spouse happy.

7. What they tell you: No matter what, put all efforts to make the marriage work.

What they should tell you: There will be disagreement and arguments but both of you will have to put equal effort in making it work.

8. What they tell you: Ab toh sab tum dono ka hi hai.

What they should tell you: It's important that you have a serious talk about finances.

9. What they tell you: You'll be together until death do you part.

What they should tell you: There will be days when you might wonder, "Is this it? Is this forever?" It's a journey filled with equal parts excitement and anxiety. Take your time.

10. What they tell you: Never go to bed angry. Either one of you will have to accept their fault.

What they should tell you: It's unrealistic to assume that you and your partner will work things out before you go to sleep. Sleep on your issues to have a better understanding.

No one, literally no one talks about these things before you tie the knot.