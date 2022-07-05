By the time you turn 30, you are expected to just figure out a solid path for your career and life. In fact, there are several things that you are not 'expected' to do after you have hit a certain age. In a thread, people reveal the things that are not considered 'cool' post turning 30.
1. "Hangovers."
2. "Bragging about your high school accomplishments."
3. "Trying to keep up with modern slang words."
4. "Spending all your money at the bar on your payday."
5. "Bragging about how drunk you got over the weekend."
6. "Binging sugary goodness. As an under thirty, I could eat mass amounts of food. Coming up 30 this year, and I can’t even eat a few marshmellows without a gut-ache."
7. "Working yourself to death, overconsumption of alcohol or drugs and not getting enough sleep."
8. "Snide, condescending remarks. You really ought to have learned how to be a better person by now."
9. "Being offended by popular music."
10. "Saying I'm in my twenties."
11. "Spending your money irresponsibly. Buy whatever the hell you want just make sure it's in your budget."
12. "Being 29."