When talking about masturbating, there’s no right or wrong. From the number of times you do it to the exact time you do it, it’s all about you and your pleasure. We asked a bunch of women about their honest masturbating habits and boy, they were quite risqué.

Keep scrolling to know what they said!

1. "I turn off the lights and position myself in my cozy bed. I pick my smallest yet powerful vibrator and rub it on my nipples. It obviously makes me 50% wet. I then move on to my vagina and rub it slowly until I feel the jolts and shivers throughout my entire body. It's the best feeling ever." - Sakshi Shukla

2. "Apparently I'm really strange for not masturbating naked. I never have. I even rub my clit through my underwear 9 times out of 10 because it's a little slimy and I don't often feel the need to get up afterwards. Even when it's that 10th time, the underwear is still on." Reddit User

3. "I like masturbating right before showering or sometimes, even in the shower. Saves me a bunch of time and mess." -Deepali Srinivasan

4. "Handheld shower head. The only way I ever masturbate. No effort needed, just lay there and move my hips a little and bam! I'm done good and happy." Reddit User

5. "It may sound unusual, but I (a straight as a ruler woman) get hot by watching gay porn. I even use strap-on at times to get hot and damn it's fucking hot." - Aksaara Aggarwal

6. "Always clit stimulation. Sometimes a quickie that ends in 10 minutes, sometimes I take my time with my porn of choice which can take up to an hour. Oh and sometimes when showering." Reddit User

7. "I always have to find that particular sound or a particular bit of porn before I can ejaculate. Sometimes, I even spend more than an hour or two looking for the one." - Divya Sharma

8. "Bowling ball style. The middle finger goes in, and I use the pad of my palm where my index finger joins to stimulate my clit. I usually need to be lying face down while clasping something with my legs, balled up blankets or a pillow works just fine. Humping stuffed animal faces, with the plastic nose pieces. Which if I think about it, may have been inspired by that little material bump at the crotch of blue jeans." Reddit User

9. "I'm left-handed but I only jerk/masturbate/finger with my right hand." - Aditi Kulshreshtha

10. "I lock my cat in the bathroom before I release the beast. It would feel too weird with her watching." Reddit User

Now, these were quite raunchy, weren't they?