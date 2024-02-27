Women’s Day serves as a celebration of the achievements, resilience, and power of women throughout history. It is a day to reflect on gender equality and the ongoing journey and progress made towards it. One powerful and resonant way to commemorate this occasion is through music, which has been a powerful medium for expressing the struggles, triumphs, and narratives of women worldwide.

We have curated a playlist for you featuring 30 Women’s Day songs that transcend cultural boundaries and genres, offering a melodic tribute to the strength, resilience, and achievements of women across generations.

1. Diamonds (2020)

imdb

Title: Diamonds

Diamonds Artist(s): Megan Thee Stallion & Normani

Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Album: Birds of Prey: The Album

Birds of Prey: The Album Release Date: January 10, 2020

January 10, 2020 Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap, R&B

Hip-Hop/Rap, R&B Lyrics: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend (Tiffany)

Diam-diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend (Tiffany) Diam-diamonds are a girl’s best friend.” Songwriters: Edgar Machuca, Jule Styne, Kameron Glasper, Leo Robin, Louis Bell, Madison Love, Megan Pete, Mike Arrow, Normani Kordei Hamilton, Santeri Kauppinen, Tayla Parx

This International Women’s Day song was the upbeat anthem for a woman-focused superhero film. It has the lyrics of female empowerment and moving on from a relationship.

2. You Should See Me in a Crown (2018)

pinterest

Title: you should see me in a crown

you should see me in a crown Artist(s): Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Release Date: July 18, 2018

July 18, 2018 Genre: Electropop, Trap

Electropop, Trap Lyrics: “Bite my tongue, bide my time

Wearing a warning sign…”

“Bite my tongue, bide my time Wearing a warning sign…” Songwriter: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

The song expresses confidence and a sense of empowerment, with the title suggesting that the singer is in her most powerful or impressive state. It gained popularity for its dark and edgy sound.

3. Needed Me (2016)

imdb

Title: Needed Me

Needed Me Artist(s): Rihanna

Rihanna Album: Anti

Anti Release Date: March 30, 2016

March 30, 2016 Genre: R&B

R&B Lyrics: “I was good on my own, that’s the way it was

That’s the way it was…”

“I was good on my own, that’s the way it was That’s the way it was…” Songwriters: Rihanna, Brittany Hazard, Charles Hinshaw, Dijon McFarlane, Adam Feeney

It addresses themes of independence, self-empowerment, and resilience in the face of a failed relationship. This track reached high positions on various music charts worldwide.

4. Pynk (2018)

pitchfork

Title: Pynk

Pynk Artist(s): Janelle Monáe ft. Grimes

Janelle Monáe ft. Grimes Album: Dirty Computer

Dirty Computer Release Date: April 10, 2018

April 10, 2018 Genre: R&B, Funk

R&B, Funk Lyrics: “Pink like the inside of your, baby

Pink behind all of the doors, crazy…”

“Pink like the inside of your, baby Pink behind all of the doors, crazy…” Songwriter: Janelle Monáe, Nathaniel Irvin III, Charles Joseph II, Taylor Parks, Grimes, Wynne Bennett, Jordan Ware, Chris Biamby, Nathaniel Alford

This song celebrates femininity and explores themes of sexuality and self-empowerment, with the color pink serving as a metaphor for various aspects of womanhood.

5. Clarity (2019)

Title: Clarity

Clarity Artist(s): Kim Petras

Kim Petras Album: Clarity

Clarity Release Date: June 27, 2019

June 27, 2019 Genre: Pop

Pop Lyrics: “Clarity, I got clarity

I’m the bitch with the sauce, apparently…”

“Clarity, I got clarity I’m the bitch with the sauce, apparently…” Songwriter: Kim Petras, Dr. Luke, Aaron Joseph

This song for International Women’s Day encourages listeners to confront their insecurities and fears, reminding them that finding clarity is a transformative process that requires honesty and self-acceptance.

6. Don’t Call Me Angel (2019)

Title: Don’t Call Me Angel

Don’t Call Me Angel Artist(s): Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey Album: Charlie’s Angels: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Charlie’s Angels: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Release Date: September 13, 2019

September 13, 2019 Genre: Pop

Pop Lyrics: “Boy, don’t call me angel

You ain’t got me right..”

“Boy, don’t call me angel You ain’t got me right..” Songwriter: Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Ilya Salmanzadeh

The song revolves around independence and not wanting to be overly romanticized or underestimated. It was released in 2019 as part of the soundtrack for the film “Charlie’s Angels.”

7. New Rules (2017)

imdb

Title: New Rules

New Rules Artist(s): Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Album: Dua Lipa (Self-titled debut album)

Dua Lipa (Self-titled debut album) Release Date: July 7, 2017

July 7, 2017 Genre: Pop

Pop Lyrics: “Talkin’ in my sleep at night, makin’ myself crazy

(Out of my mind, out of my mind)…”

“Talkin’ in my sleep at night, makin’ myself crazy (Out of my mind, out of my mind)…” Songwriters: Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick

It addresses the theme of setting boundaries and empowering oneself after a breakup. The lyrics outline a set of rules to avoid getting back into a toxic relationship.

8. Dear Mama (1995)

Title: Dear Mama

Dear Mama Artist(s): Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur Album: Me Against the World

Me Against the World Release Date: February 21, 1995

February 21, 1995 Genre: Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop Lyrics: “You are appreciated, When I was young, me and my mama had beef, 17 years old, kicked out on the streets..”

“You are appreciated, When I was young, me and my mama had beef, 17 years old, kicked out on the streets..” Songwriter: Tupac Shakur

In the song, Tupac reflects on the challenges his mother went through, expressing gratitude for her strength and sacrifices.

9. Respect (1967)

Title: Respect

Respect Artist(s): Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Album: I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You

I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You Release Date: April 29, 1967

April 29, 1967 Genre: Rhythm and Blues, Soul

Rhythm and Blues, Soul Lyrics: “What you want, baby, I got it

What you need, do you know I got it?…”

“What you want, baby, I got it What you need, do you know I got it?…” Songwriter: Otis Redding

The Aretha’s version transformed the song into a declaration of a woman demanding respect in her relationship. The song not only achieved commercial success but also became a cultural and civil rights symbol during a transformative period in the 1960s.

10. Juice (2019)

Title: Juice

Juice Artist(s): Lizzo

Lizzo Album: Cuz I Love You

Cuz I Love You Release Date: January 4, 2019

January 4, 2019 Genre: Pop, Funk, R&B

Pop, Funk, R&B Lyrics: “Mirror, mirror on the wall

Don’t say it, ’cause I know I’m cute (ooh, baby)…”

“Mirror, mirror on the wall Don’t say it, ’cause I know I’m cute (ooh, baby)…” Songwriters: Lizzo, Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser

This one of the inspirational songs for Women’s Day conveys a message of empowerment, encouraging listeners to embrace their uniqueness and recognize their self-worth.

11. ***Flawless (2014)

Title: ***Flawless

***Flawless Artist(s): Beyoncé ft. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Beyoncé ft. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Album: Beyoncé (Platinum Edition)

Beyoncé (Platinum Edition) Release Date: August 12, 2014

August 12, 2014 Genre: R&B, Hip-Hop

R&B, Hip-Hop Lyrics: “I’m out that H, town coming coming down

I’m coming down, drippin’ candy on the ground…”

“I’m out that H, town coming coming down I’m coming down, drippin’ candy on the ground…” Songwriters: Beyoncé, Terius Nash, Chauncey Hollis, Rey Reel, Rashad Muhammad, Douglas Davis, Jazmine Sullivan, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Beyoncé uses the lyrics to assert her independence, success, and pride in her identity. The incorporation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s empowering words on feminism adds an intellectual and thought-provoking dimension to the song.

12. Most Girls (2017)

Title: Most Girls

Most Girls Artist(s): Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld Album: Haiz (EP)

Haiz (EP) Release Date: April 28, 2017

April 28, 2017 Genre: Pop

Pop Lyrics: “Some girls, feel best in their tiny dresses

Some girls, nothin’ but sweatpants, looking like a princess…”

“Some girls, feel best in their tiny dresses Some girls, nothin’ but sweatpants, looking like a princess…” Songwriters: Hailee Steinfeld, Asia Whiteacre, Ben Abraham, Raja Kumari, Jeremy Dussolliet, Tim Sommers

The track encourages girls to embrace their authentic selves and reject stereotypes, emphasizing that there’s no need to conform to external standards.

13. Bad Girls (2012)

Title: Bad Girls

Bad Girls Artist(s): M.I.A.

M.I.A. Album: Matangi

Matangi Release Date: January 31, 2012

January 31, 2012 Genre: Hip-Hop, Electronic

Hip-Hop, Electronic Lyrics: “Get back, get down

“Get back, get down Pull me closer if you think you can hang…”

Songwriter: Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam, Marcella Araica, Floyd Nathaniel Hills, Dave Taylor

The term “bad girls” is redefined in the song to represent women who are confident, assertive, and unapologetic about their identities.

14. No Scrubs (1999)

Title: No Scrubs

No Scrubs Artist(s): TLC

TLC Album: FanMail

FanMail Release Date: January 23, 1999

January 23, 1999 Genre: R&B, Hip-Hop

R&B, Hip-Hop Lyrics: “A scrub is a guy that thinks he’s fly

And is also known as a busta…”

“A scrub is a guy that thinks he’s fly And is also known as a busta…” Songwriter: Kevin “She’kspere” Briggs, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle

The track became an anthem for women asserting their standards and rejecting relationships that don’t meet their expectations. The song remains one of TLC’s most iconic and successful hits.

15. Alaska (2016)

Title: Alaska

Alaska Artist(s): Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers Album: Now That The Light Is Fading (EP)

Now That The Light Is Fading (EP) Release Date: October 14, 2016

October 14, 2016 Genre: Folktronica, Indie Pop

Folktronica, Indie Pop Lyrics: “I was walking through icy streams

That took my breath away…”

“I was walking through icy streams That took my breath away…” Songwriter: Maggie Rogers

This is one of the best dance songs for Women’s Day. A hiking trip to Alaska inspires the song and explores themes of self-discovery and embracing change.

16. Good Thing (2019)

Title: Good Thing

Good Thing Artist(s): Zedd and Kehlani

Zedd and Kehlani Album: Single

Single Release Date: October 4, 2019

October 4, 2019 Genre: Pop, Dance

Pop, Dance Lyrics: “I book myself tables

At all the best restaurants, then eat alone…”

“I book myself tables At all the best restaurants, then eat alone…” Songwriter: Anton Zaslavski (Zedd), Kehlani, Michael Pollack, Jacob Kasher Hindlin

The song suggests a positive sentiment, so the song may involve themes of gratitude, appreciation, or celebrating the positive aspects of a relationship.

17. Q.U.E.E.N (2013)

Title: Q.U.E.E.N

Q.U.E.E.N Artist(s): Janelle Monae and Erykah Badu

Janelle Monae and Erykah Badu Album: The Electric Lady

The Electric Lady Release Date: April 23, 2013

April 23, 2013 Genre: R&B, Funk, Soul

R&B, Funk, Soul Lyrics: “I can’t believe all of the things they say about me

Walk in the room they throwing shade left to right…”

“I can’t believe all of the things they say about me Walk in the room they throwing shade left to right…” Songwriter: Janelle Monae, Erykah Badu

The acronym stands for “Queer, Untouchables, Emigrants, Excommunicated, and Negroid,” and the lyrics explore a sense of pride and defiance against societal norms and expectations.

18. Soy Yo (2015)

Title: Soy Yo

Soy Yo Artist(s): Bomba Estéreo

Bomba Estéreo Album: Amanecer

Amanecer Release Date: June 2, 2015

June 2, 2015 Genre: Electro, Cumbia

Electro, Cumbia Lyrics: “Me caí, me paré, caminé, me subí

Me fui contra la corriente y también me perdí…”

“Me caí, me paré, caminé, me subí Me fui contra la corriente y también me perdí…” Songwriter: Simón Mejía, Liliana Saumet

The song encourages listeners to be true to themselves, not conform to societal expectations, and take pride in who they are. The narrative focuses on self-love and resilience, particularly in the face of judgment or criticism.

19. You Don’t Own Me (1963)

Title: You Don’t Own Me

You Don’t Own Me Artist(s): Lesley Gore

Lesley Gore Album: Lesley Gore Sings of Mixed-Up Hearts

Lesley Gore Sings of Mixed-Up Hearts Release Date: 1963

1963 Genre: Pop

Pop Lyrics: “You don’t own me

I’m not just one of your many toys…”

“You don’t own me I’m not just one of your many toys…” Songwriter: John Madara, David White

The lyrics convey a sense of self-empowerment and challenge traditional gender roles and societal expectations placed on women in relationships.

20. Doo-Wop (That Thing) (1998)

Title: Doo-Wop (That Thing)

Doo-Wop (That Thing) Artist(s): Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill Album: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Release Date: July 7, 1998

July 7, 1998 Genre: R&B, Hip Hop

R&B, Hip Hop Lyrics: “Yo, remember back on the boogie when cats use to harmonize like…

Whooo, whooo whooo whooo…”

“Yo, remember back on the boogie when cats use to harmonize like… Whooo, whooo whooo whooo…” Songwriter: Lauryn Hill

This is one of the most recommended songs in the International Women’s Day playlist. The lyrics emphasize the importance of self-love, self-respect, and the rejection of superficial attitudes in relationships.

21. Tomboy (1992)

Title: Tomboy

Tomboy Artist(s): Princess Nokia

Princess Nokia Album: 1992 Deluxe (Originally from 1992 mixtape)

1992 Deluxe (Originally from 1992 mixtape) Release Date: February 10, 2017

February 10, 2017 Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Hip-Hop/Rap Lyrics: “Who that is, ho?

That girl is a tomboy…”

“Who that is, ho? That girl is a tomboy…” Songwriter: Princess Nokia

This track celebrates individuality and challenges societal expectations, particularly around gender and femininity. It became an anthem for those who identified with the tomboy lifestyle and those challenging traditional gender roles.

22. Look at Her Now (2019)

Title: Look at Her Now

Look at Her Now Artist(s): Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Album: Rare (Deluxe)

Rare (Deluxe) Release Date: October 24, 2019

October 24, 2019 Genre: Pop

Pop Lyrics: “They fell in love one summer

A little too wild for each other…”

“They fell in love one summer A little too wild for each other…” Songwriters: Selena Gomez, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter

The lyrics convey a sense of personal growth and moving forward from a past relationship. The upbeat and catchy tune, along with its positive message, contributed to its popularity.

23. Woman (2017)

Title: Woman

Woman Artist(s): Kesha

Kesha Album: Rainbow

Rainbow Release Date: July 13, 2017

July 13, 2017 Genre: Pop, Rock

Pop, Rock Lyrics: “Let’s be serious, come on

This is a real, this is, excuse me?…”

“Let’s be serious, come on This is a real, this is, excuse me?…” Songwriter: Kesha, Drew Pearson, Stephen Wrabel, Wrabel

This can be one of the go-to songs to celebrate Women’s Day. The song is a declaration of autonomy and a celebration of the diverse experiences and strengths of women.

24. Strong Enough (1998)

Title: Strong Enough

Strong Enough Artist(s): Cher

Cher Album: Believe

Believe Release Date: October 19, 1998

October 19, 1998 Genre: Pop, Dance-pop

Pop, Dance-pop Lyrics: “I don’t need your sympathy

There’s nothing you can say or do for me…”

“I don’t need your sympathy There’s nothing you can say or do for me…” Songwriters: Mark Taylor, Paul Barry, Stuart McLennen

Cher expresses her strength and determination to move on from a past relationship and emphasizes that she is strong enough to overcome the challenges of heartbreak. The lyrics convey a message of self-empowerment and independence.

25. Can’t Hold Us Down (2003)

Title: Can’t Hold Us Down

Can’t Hold Us Down Artist(s): Christina Aguilera featuring Lil’ Kim

Christina Aguilera featuring Lil’ Kim Album: Stripped

Stripped Release Date: June 18, 2003

June 18, 2003 Genre: R&B, Hip-Hop

R&B, Hip-Hop Lyrics: “So, what, am I not supposed to have an opinion?

Should I keep quiet just because I’m a woman?…”

“So, what, am I not supposed to have an opinion? Should I keep quiet just because I’m a woman?…” Songwriters: Christina Aguilera, Matt Morris, Scott Storch, Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim

This song addresses themes of gender inequality and challenges stereotypical double standards faced by women. The lyrics assert independence and criticize the limitations placed on women in various aspects of life.

26. Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves (1985)

Title: Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves

Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves Artist(s): Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin

Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin Album: Be Yourself Tonight

Be Yourself Tonight Release Date: October 17, 1985

October 17, 1985 Genre: Pop, R&B

Pop, R&B Lyrics: “..So we’re comin’ out of the kitchen

‘Cause there’s somethin’ we forgot to say to you, we say…”

“..So we’re comin’ out of the kitchen ‘Cause there’s somethin’ we forgot to say to you, we say…” Songwriters: Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart

The song celebrates women’s achievements and emphasizes their ability to succeed and make a difference in the world without relying on anyone else. It promotes a sense of unity and solidarity among women.

27. Just a Girl (1995)

Title: Just a Girl

Just a Girl Artist(s): No Doubt

No Doubt Album: Tragic Kingdom

Tragic Kingdom Release Date: September 21, 1995

September 21, 1995 Genre: Ska punk, New wave

Ska punk, New wave Lyrics: “Take this pink ribbon off my eyes

I’m exposed and it’s no big surprise..”

“Take this pink ribbon off my eyes I’m exposed and it’s no big surprise..” Songwriter: Gwen Stefani, Tom Dumont

This song addresses gender roles and stereotypes, exploring the limitations and expectations placed on women in society. The lyrics reflect the frustration of being confined by traditional gender norms and express a desire for women to break free from these constraints.

28. She Bad (2018)

Title: She Bad

She Bad Artist(s): Cardi B

Cardi B Album: Invasion of Privacy

Invasion of Privacy Release Date: April 5, 2018

April 5, 2018 Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Hip-Hop/Rap Lyrics: “Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass

Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass…”

“Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass…” Songwriters: Belcalis Almanzar (Cardi B), Jordan Thorpe, LaShawn Daniels

This is a confident and assertive track in which Cardi B embraces her success and self-assured persona. The lyrics celebrate her accomplishments, wealth, and unapologetic attitude.

29. Don’t Touch My Hair (2016)

Title: Don’t Touch My Hair

Don’t Touch My Hair Artist(s): Solange featuring Sampha

Solange featuring Sampha Album: A Seat at the Table

A Seat at the Table Release Date: September 30, 2016

September 30, 2016 Genre: R&B, Neo-soul

R&B, Neo-soul Lyrics: “Don’t touch my hair

When it’s the feelings I wear..”

“Don’t touch my hair When it’s the feelings I wear..” Songwriter: Solange Knowles, Sampha Sisay

This song addresses themes of personal autonomy, cultural identity, and the significance of Black hair. The lyrics express a desire for respect and acknowledgment of the importance of Black hair in the context of personal and cultural identity.

30. Girls Like Girls (2015)

Title: Girls Like Girls

Girls Like Girls Artist(s): Hayley Kiyoko

Hayley Kiyoko Album: This Side of Paradise

This Side of Paradise Release Date: February 3, 2015

February 3, 2015 Genre: Pop, Synth-pop

Pop, Synth-pop Lyrics: “Stealing kisses from your missus

Does it make you freak out?…”

“Stealing kisses from your missus Does it make you freak out?…” Songwriters: Hayley Kiyoko, Owen Thomas, Lily May Young

This song explores themes of same-sex attraction and love. The lyrics tell a story about two girls who share a romantic connection despite societal expectations and judgments.

Join us on this musical journey through these inspirational songs for Women’s Day, as we honor, uplift, and amplify the voices of women—today and every day.