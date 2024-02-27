Women’s Day serves as a celebration of the achievements, resilience, and power of women throughout history. It is a day to reflect on gender equality and the ongoing journey and progress made towards it. One powerful and resonant way to commemorate this occasion is through music, which has been a powerful medium for expressing the struggles, triumphs, and narratives of women worldwide.
We have curated a playlist for you featuring 30 Women’s Day songs that transcend cultural boundaries and genres, offering a melodic tribute to the strength, resilience, and achievements of women across generations.
|Sr. No.
|Song Name
|Singer Name
|1.
|Diamonds
|Megan Thee Stallion & Normani
|2.
|You Should See Me in a Crown
|Billie Eilish
|3.
|Needed Me
|Rihanna
|4.
|Pynk
|Janelle Monáe ft. Grimes
|5.
|Clarity
|Kim Petras
|6.
|Don’t Call Me Angel
|Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey
|7.
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|8.
|Dear Mama
|Tupac Shakur
|9.
|Respect
|Aretha Franklin
|10.
|Juice
|Lizzo
|11.
|***Flawless
|Beyoncé ft. Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie
|12.
|Most Girls
|Hailee Steinfeld
|13.
|Bad Girls
|M.I.A.
|14.
|No Scrubs
|TLC
|15.
|Alaska
|Maggie Rogers
|16.
|Good Thing
|Zedd and Kehlani
|17.
|Q.U.E.E.N
|Janelle Monae and Erykah Badu
|18.
|Soy Yo
|Bomba Estéreo
|19.
|You Don’t Own Me
|Lesley Gore
|20.
|Doo-Wop (That Thing)
|Lauryn Hill
|21.
|Tomboy
|Princess Nokia
|22.
|Look at Her Now
|Selena Gomez
|23.
|Woman
|Kesha
|24.
|Strong Enough
|Cher
|25.
|Can’t Hold Us Down
|Christina Aguilera
|26.
|Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves
|Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin
|27.
|Just a Girl
|No Doubt
|28.
|She Bad
|Cardi B
|29.
|Don’t Touch My Hair
|Solange feat. Sampha
|30.
|Girls Like Girls
|Hayley Kiyoko
1. Diamonds (2020)
- Title: Diamonds
- Artist(s): Megan Thee Stallion & Normani
- Album: Birds of Prey: The Album
- Release Date: January 10, 2020
- Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap, R&B
- Lyrics: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend (Tiffany)
Diam-diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”
- Songwriters: Edgar Machuca, Jule Styne, Kameron Glasper, Leo Robin, Louis Bell, Madison Love, Megan Pete, Mike Arrow, Normani Kordei Hamilton, Santeri Kauppinen, Tayla Parx
This International Women’s Day song was the upbeat anthem for a woman-focused superhero film. It has the lyrics of female empowerment and moving on from a relationship.
2. You Should See Me in a Crown (2018)
- Title: you should see me in a crown
- Artist(s): Billie Eilish
- Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
- Release Date: July 18, 2018
- Genre: Electropop, Trap
- Lyrics: “Bite my tongue, bide my time
Wearing a warning sign…”
- Songwriter: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
The song expresses confidence and a sense of empowerment, with the title suggesting that the singer is in her most powerful or impressive state. It gained popularity for its dark and edgy sound.
3. Needed Me (2016)
- Title: Needed Me
- Artist(s): Rihanna
- Album: Anti
- Release Date: March 30, 2016
- Genre: R&B
- Lyrics: “I was good on my own, that’s the way it was
That’s the way it was…”
- Songwriters: Rihanna, Brittany Hazard, Charles Hinshaw, Dijon McFarlane, Adam Feeney
It addresses themes of independence, self-empowerment, and resilience in the face of a failed relationship. This track reached high positions on various music charts worldwide.
4. Pynk (2018)
- Title: Pynk
- Artist(s): Janelle Monáe ft. Grimes
- Album: Dirty Computer
- Release Date: April 10, 2018
- Genre: R&B, Funk
- Lyrics: “Pink like the inside of your, baby
Pink behind all of the doors, crazy…”
- Songwriter: Janelle Monáe, Nathaniel Irvin III, Charles Joseph II, Taylor Parks, Grimes, Wynne Bennett, Jordan Ware, Chris Biamby, Nathaniel Alford
This song celebrates femininity and explores themes of sexuality and self-empowerment, with the color pink serving as a metaphor for various aspects of womanhood.
5. Clarity (2019)
- Title: Clarity
- Artist(s): Kim Petras
- Album: Clarity
- Release Date: June 27, 2019
- Genre: Pop
- Lyrics: “Clarity, I got clarity
I’m the bitch with the sauce, apparently…”
- Songwriter: Kim Petras, Dr. Luke, Aaron Joseph
This song for International Women’s Day encourages listeners to confront their insecurities and fears, reminding them that finding clarity is a transformative process that requires honesty and self-acceptance.
6. Don’t Call Me Angel (2019)
- Title: Don’t Call Me Angel
- Artist(s): Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey
- Album: Charlie’s Angels: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
- Release Date: September 13, 2019
- Genre: Pop
- Lyrics: “Boy, don’t call me angel
You ain’t got me right..”
- Songwriter: Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Ilya Salmanzadeh
The song revolves around independence and not wanting to be overly romanticized or underestimated. It was released in 2019 as part of the soundtrack for the film “Charlie’s Angels.”
7. New Rules (2017)
- Title: New Rules
- Artist(s): Dua Lipa
- Album: Dua Lipa (Self-titled debut album)
- Release Date: July 7, 2017
- Genre: Pop
- Lyrics: “Talkin’ in my sleep at night, makin’ myself crazy
(Out of my mind, out of my mind)…”
- Songwriters: Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick
It addresses the theme of setting boundaries and empowering oneself after a breakup. The lyrics outline a set of rules to avoid getting back into a toxic relationship.
8. Dear Mama (1995)
- Title: Dear Mama
- Artist(s): Tupac Shakur
- Album: Me Against the World
- Release Date: February 21, 1995
- Genre: Hip-Hop
- Lyrics: “You are appreciated, When I was young, me and my mama had beef, 17 years old, kicked out on the streets..”
- Songwriter: Tupac Shakur
In the song, Tupac reflects on the challenges his mother went through, expressing gratitude for her strength and sacrifices.
9. Respect (1967)
- Title: Respect
- Artist(s): Aretha Franklin
- Album: I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You
- Release Date: April 29, 1967
- Genre: Rhythm and Blues, Soul
- Lyrics: “What you want, baby, I got it
What you need, do you know I got it?…”
- Songwriter: Otis Redding
The Aretha’s version transformed the song into a declaration of a woman demanding respect in her relationship. The song not only achieved commercial success but also became a cultural and civil rights symbol during a transformative period in the 1960s.
10. Juice (2019)
- Title: Juice
- Artist(s): Lizzo
- Album: Cuz I Love You
- Release Date: January 4, 2019
- Genre: Pop, Funk, R&B
- Lyrics: “Mirror, mirror on the wall
Don’t say it, ’cause I know I’m cute (ooh, baby)…”
- Songwriters: Lizzo, Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser
This one of the inspirational songs for Women’s Day conveys a message of empowerment, encouraging listeners to embrace their uniqueness and recognize their self-worth.
11. ***Flawless (2014)
- Title: ***Flawless
- Artist(s): Beyoncé ft. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- Album: Beyoncé (Platinum Edition)
- Release Date: August 12, 2014
- Genre: R&B, Hip-Hop
- Lyrics: “I’m out that H, town coming coming down
I’m coming down, drippin’ candy on the ground…”
- Songwriters: Beyoncé, Terius Nash, Chauncey Hollis, Rey Reel, Rashad Muhammad, Douglas Davis, Jazmine Sullivan, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Beyoncé uses the lyrics to assert her independence, success, and pride in her identity. The incorporation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s empowering words on feminism adds an intellectual and thought-provoking dimension to the song.
12. Most Girls (2017)
- Title: Most Girls
- Artist(s): Hailee Steinfeld
- Album: Haiz (EP)
- Release Date: April 28, 2017
- Genre: Pop
- Lyrics: “Some girls, feel best in their tiny dresses
Some girls, nothin’ but sweatpants, looking like a princess…”
- Songwriters: Hailee Steinfeld, Asia Whiteacre, Ben Abraham, Raja Kumari, Jeremy Dussolliet, Tim Sommers
The track encourages girls to embrace their authentic selves and reject stereotypes, emphasizing that there’s no need to conform to external standards.
13. Bad Girls (2012)
- Title: Bad Girls
- Artist(s): M.I.A.
- Album: Matangi
- Release Date: January 31, 2012
- Genre: Hip-Hop, Electronic
- Lyrics: “Get back, get down
- Pull me closer if you think you can hang…”
- Songwriter: Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam, Marcella Araica, Floyd Nathaniel Hills, Dave Taylor
The term “bad girls” is redefined in the song to represent women who are confident, assertive, and unapologetic about their identities.
14. No Scrubs (1999)
- Title: No Scrubs
- Artist(s): TLC
- Album: FanMail
- Release Date: January 23, 1999
- Genre: R&B, Hip-Hop
- Lyrics: “A scrub is a guy that thinks he’s fly
And is also known as a busta…”
- Songwriter: Kevin “She’kspere” Briggs, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle
The track became an anthem for women asserting their standards and rejecting relationships that don’t meet their expectations. The song remains one of TLC’s most iconic and successful hits.
15. Alaska (2016)
- Title: Alaska
- Artist(s): Maggie Rogers
- Album: Now That The Light Is Fading (EP)
- Release Date: October 14, 2016
- Genre: Folktronica, Indie Pop
- Lyrics: “I was walking through icy streams
That took my breath away…”
- Songwriter: Maggie Rogers
This is one of the best dance songs for Women’s Day. A hiking trip to Alaska inspires the song and explores themes of self-discovery and embracing change.
16. Good Thing (2019)
- Title: Good Thing
- Artist(s): Zedd and Kehlani
- Album: Single
- Release Date: October 4, 2019
- Genre: Pop, Dance
- Lyrics: “I book myself tables
At all the best restaurants, then eat alone…”
- Songwriter: Anton Zaslavski (Zedd), Kehlani, Michael Pollack, Jacob Kasher Hindlin
The song suggests a positive sentiment, so the song may involve themes of gratitude, appreciation, or celebrating the positive aspects of a relationship.
17. Q.U.E.E.N (2013)
- Title: Q.U.E.E.N
- Artist(s): Janelle Monae and Erykah Badu
- Album: The Electric Lady
- Release Date: April 23, 2013
- Genre: R&B, Funk, Soul
- Lyrics: “I can’t believe all of the things they say about me
Walk in the room they throwing shade left to right…”
- Songwriter: Janelle Monae, Erykah Badu
The acronym stands for “Queer, Untouchables, Emigrants, Excommunicated, and Negroid,” and the lyrics explore a sense of pride and defiance against societal norms and expectations.
18. Soy Yo (2015)
- Title: Soy Yo
- Artist(s): Bomba Estéreo
- Album: Amanecer
- Release Date: June 2, 2015
- Genre: Electro, Cumbia
- Lyrics: “Me caí, me paré, caminé, me subí
Me fui contra la corriente y también me perdí…”
- Songwriter: Simón Mejía, Liliana Saumet
The song encourages listeners to be true to themselves, not conform to societal expectations, and take pride in who they are. The narrative focuses on self-love and resilience, particularly in the face of judgment or criticism.
19. You Don’t Own Me (1963)
- Title: You Don’t Own Me
- Artist(s): Lesley Gore
- Album: Lesley Gore Sings of Mixed-Up Hearts
- Release Date: 1963
- Genre: Pop
- Lyrics: “You don’t own me
I’m not just one of your many toys…”
- Songwriter: John Madara, David White
The lyrics convey a sense of self-empowerment and challenge traditional gender roles and societal expectations placed on women in relationships.
20. Doo-Wop (That Thing) (1998)
- Title: Doo-Wop (That Thing)
- Artist(s): Lauryn Hill
- Album: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
- Release Date: July 7, 1998
- Genre: R&B, Hip Hop
- Lyrics: “Yo, remember back on the boogie when cats use to harmonize like…
Whooo, whooo whooo whooo…”
- Songwriter: Lauryn Hill
This is one of the most recommended songs in the International Women’s Day playlist. The lyrics emphasize the importance of self-love, self-respect, and the rejection of superficial attitudes in relationships.
21. Tomboy (1992)
- Title: Tomboy
- Artist(s): Princess Nokia
- Album: 1992 Deluxe (Originally from 1992 mixtape)
- Release Date: February 10, 2017
- Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
- Lyrics: “Who that is, ho?
That girl is a tomboy…”
- Songwriter: Princess Nokia
This track celebrates individuality and challenges societal expectations, particularly around gender and femininity. It became an anthem for those who identified with the tomboy lifestyle and those challenging traditional gender roles.
22. Look at Her Now (2019)
- Title: Look at Her Now
- Artist(s): Selena Gomez
- Album: Rare (Deluxe)
- Release Date: October 24, 2019
- Genre: Pop
- Lyrics: “They fell in love one summer
A little too wild for each other…”
- Songwriters: Selena Gomez, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter
The lyrics convey a sense of personal growth and moving forward from a past relationship. The upbeat and catchy tune, along with its positive message, contributed to its popularity.
23. Woman (2017)
- Title: Woman
- Artist(s): Kesha
- Album: Rainbow
- Release Date: July 13, 2017
- Genre: Pop, Rock
- Lyrics: “Let’s be serious, come on
This is a real, this is, excuse me?…”
- Songwriter: Kesha, Drew Pearson, Stephen Wrabel, Wrabel
This can be one of the go-to songs to celebrate Women’s Day. The song is a declaration of autonomy and a celebration of the diverse experiences and strengths of women.
24. Strong Enough (1998)
- Title: Strong Enough
- Artist(s): Cher
- Album: Believe
- Release Date: October 19, 1998
- Genre: Pop, Dance-pop
- Lyrics: “I don’t need your sympathy
There’s nothing you can say or do for me…”
- Songwriters: Mark Taylor, Paul Barry, Stuart McLennen
Cher expresses her strength and determination to move on from a past relationship and emphasizes that she is strong enough to overcome the challenges of heartbreak. The lyrics convey a message of self-empowerment and independence.
25. Can’t Hold Us Down (2003)
- Title: Can’t Hold Us Down
- Artist(s): Christina Aguilera featuring Lil’ Kim
- Album: Stripped
- Release Date: June 18, 2003
- Genre: R&B, Hip-Hop
- Lyrics: “So, what, am I not supposed to have an opinion?
Should I keep quiet just because I’m a woman?…”
- Songwriters: Christina Aguilera, Matt Morris, Scott Storch, Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim
This song addresses themes of gender inequality and challenges stereotypical double standards faced by women. The lyrics assert independence and criticize the limitations placed on women in various aspects of life.
26. Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves (1985)
- Title: Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves
- Artist(s): Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin
- Album: Be Yourself Tonight
- Release Date: October 17, 1985
- Genre: Pop, R&B
- Lyrics: “..So we’re comin’ out of the kitchen
‘Cause there’s somethin’ we forgot to say to you, we say…”
- Songwriters: Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart
The song celebrates women’s achievements and emphasizes their ability to succeed and make a difference in the world without relying on anyone else. It promotes a sense of unity and solidarity among women.
27. Just a Girl (1995)
- Title: Just a Girl
- Artist(s): No Doubt
- Album: Tragic Kingdom
- Release Date: September 21, 1995
- Genre: Ska punk, New wave
- Lyrics: “Take this pink ribbon off my eyes
I’m exposed and it’s no big surprise..”
- Songwriter: Gwen Stefani, Tom Dumont
This song addresses gender roles and stereotypes, exploring the limitations and expectations placed on women in society. The lyrics reflect the frustration of being confined by traditional gender norms and express a desire for women to break free from these constraints.
28. She Bad (2018)
- Title: She Bad
- Artist(s): Cardi B
- Album: Invasion of Privacy
- Release Date: April 5, 2018
- Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
- Lyrics: “Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass
Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass…”
- Songwriters: Belcalis Almanzar (Cardi B), Jordan Thorpe, LaShawn Daniels
This is a confident and assertive track in which Cardi B embraces her success and self-assured persona. The lyrics celebrate her accomplishments, wealth, and unapologetic attitude.
29. Don’t Touch My Hair (2016)
- Title: Don’t Touch My Hair
- Artist(s): Solange featuring Sampha
- Album: A Seat at the Table
- Release Date: September 30, 2016
- Genre: R&B, Neo-soul
- Lyrics: “Don’t touch my hair
When it’s the feelings I wear..”
- Songwriter: Solange Knowles, Sampha Sisay
This song addresses themes of personal autonomy, cultural identity, and the significance of Black hair. The lyrics express a desire for respect and acknowledgment of the importance of Black hair in the context of personal and cultural identity.
30. Girls Like Girls (2015)
- Title: Girls Like Girls
- Artist(s): Hayley Kiyoko
- Album: This Side of Paradise
- Release Date: February 3, 2015
- Genre: Pop, Synth-pop
- Lyrics: “Stealing kisses from your missus
Does it make you freak out?…”
- Songwriters: Hayley Kiyoko, Owen Thomas, Lily May Young
This song explores themes of same-sex attraction and love. The lyrics tell a story about two girls who share a romantic connection despite societal expectations and judgments.
Join us on this musical journey through these inspirational songs for Women’s Day, as we honor, uplift, and amplify the voices of women—today and every day.