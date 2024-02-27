Women’s Day serves as a celebration of the achievements, resilience, and power of women throughout history. It is a day to reflect on gender equality and the ongoing journey and progress made towards it. One powerful and resonant way to commemorate this occasion is through music, which has been a powerful medium for expressing the struggles, triumphs, and narratives of women worldwide.

We have curated a playlist for you featuring 30 Women’s Day songs that transcend cultural boundaries and genres, offering a melodic tribute to the strength, resilience, and achievements of women across generations.

Sr. No.Song NameSinger Name
1.DiamondsMegan Thee Stallion & Normani
2.You Should See Me in a CrownBillie Eilish
3.Needed MeRihanna
4.PynkJanelle Monáe ft. Grimes
5.ClarityKim Petras
6.Don’t Call Me AngelMiley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey
7.New RulesDua Lipa
8.Dear MamaTupac Shakur
9.RespectAretha Franklin
10.JuiceLizzo
11.***FlawlessBeyoncé ft. Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie
12.Most GirlsHailee Steinfeld
13.Bad GirlsM.I.A.
14.No ScrubsTLC
15.AlaskaMaggie Rogers
16.Good ThingZedd and Kehlani
17.Q.U.E.E.NJanelle Monae and Erykah Badu
18.Soy YoBomba Estéreo
19.You Don’t Own MeLesley Gore
20.Doo-Wop (That Thing)Lauryn Hill
21.TomboyPrincess Nokia
22.Look at Her NowSelena Gomez
23.WomanKesha
24.Strong EnoughCher
25.Can’t Hold Us DownChristina Aguilera
26.Sisters Are Doin’ It for ThemselvesEurythmics and Aretha Franklin
27.Just a GirlNo Doubt
28.She BadCardi B
29.Don’t Touch My HairSolange feat. Sampha
30.Girls Like GirlsHayley Kiyoko

1. Diamonds (2020)

Diamonds Best Women's Day songs
imdb
  • Title: Diamonds
  • Artist(s): Megan Thee Stallion & Normani
  • Album: Birds of Prey: The Album
  • Release Date: January 10, 2020
  • Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap, R&B
  • Lyrics: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend (Tiffany)
    Diam-diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”
  • Songwriters: Edgar Machuca, Jule Styne, Kameron Glasper, Leo Robin, Louis Bell, Madison Love, Megan Pete, Mike Arrow, Normani Kordei Hamilton, Santeri Kauppinen, Tayla Parx

This International Women’s Day song was the upbeat anthem for a woman-focused superhero film. It has the lyrics of female empowerment and moving on from a relationship.

2. You Should See Me in a Crown (2018)

You Should See Me in a Crown Best Women's Day songs
pinterest
  • Title: you should see me in a crown
  • Artist(s): Billie Eilish
  • Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
  • Release Date: July 18, 2018
  • Genre: Electropop, Trap
  • Lyrics: “Bite my tongue, bide my time
    Wearing a warning sign…”
  • Songwriter: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

The song expresses confidence and a sense of empowerment, with the title suggesting that the singer is in her most powerful or impressive state. It gained popularity for its dark and edgy sound.

3. Needed Me (2016)

Needed Me Best Women's Day songs
imdb
  • Title: Needed Me
  • Artist(s): Rihanna
  • Album: Anti
  • Release Date: March 30, 2016
  • Genre: R&B
  • Lyrics: “I was good on my own, that’s the way it was
    That’s the way it was…”
  • Songwriters: Rihanna, Brittany Hazard, Charles Hinshaw, Dijon McFarlane, Adam Feeney

It addresses themes of independence, self-empowerment, and resilience in the face of a failed relationship. This track reached high positions on various music charts worldwide.

4. Pynk (2018)

Pynk Best Women's Day songs
pitchfork
  • Title: Pynk
  • Artist(s): Janelle Monáe ft. Grimes
  • Album: Dirty Computer
  • Release Date: April 10, 2018
  • Genre: R&B, Funk
  • Lyrics: “Pink like the inside of your, baby
    Pink behind all of the doors, crazy…”
  • Songwriter: Janelle Monáe, Nathaniel Irvin III, Charles Joseph II, Taylor Parks, Grimes, Wynne Bennett, Jordan Ware, Chris Biamby, Nathaniel Alford

This song celebrates femininity and explores themes of sexuality and self-empowerment, with the color pink serving as a metaphor for various aspects of womanhood.

5. Clarity (2019)

Clarity Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Clarity
  • Artist(s): Kim Petras
  • Album: Clarity
  • Release Date: June 27, 2019
  • Genre: Pop
  • Lyrics: “Clarity, I got clarity
    I’m the bitch with the sauce, apparently…”
  • Songwriter: Kim Petras, Dr. Luke, Aaron Joseph

This song for International Women’s Day encourages listeners to confront their insecurities and fears, reminding them that finding clarity is a transformative process that requires honesty and self-acceptance.

Also Read: Savage Women’s Day Wishes

6. Don’t Call Me Angel (2019)

Don’t Call Me Angel Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Don’t Call Me Angel
  • Artist(s): Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey
  • Album: Charlie’s Angels: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
  • Release Date: September 13, 2019
  • Genre: Pop
  • Lyrics: “Boy, don’t call me angel
    You ain’t got me right..”
  • Songwriter: Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Ilya Salmanzadeh

The song revolves around independence and not wanting to be overly romanticized or underestimated. It was released in 2019 as part of the soundtrack for the film “Charlie’s Angels.”

7. New Rules (2017)

New Rules Best Women's Day songs
imdb
  • Title: New Rules
  • Artist(s): Dua Lipa
  • Album: Dua Lipa (Self-titled debut album)
  • Release Date: July 7, 2017
  • Genre: Pop
  • Lyrics: “Talkin’ in my sleep at night, makin’ myself crazy
    (Out of my mind, out of my mind)…”
  • Songwriters: Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick

It addresses the theme of setting boundaries and empowering oneself after a breakup. The lyrics outline a set of rules to avoid getting back into a toxic relationship.

8. Dear Mama (1995)

Dear Mama Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Dear Mama
  • Artist(s): Tupac Shakur
  • Album: Me Against the World
  • Release Date: February 21, 1995
  • Genre: Hip-Hop
  • Lyrics: “You are appreciated, When I was young, me and my mama had beef, 17 years old, kicked out on the streets..”
  • Songwriter: Tupac Shakur

In the song, Tupac reflects on the challenges his mother went through, expressing gratitude for her strength and sacrifices.

9. Respect (1967)

Respect Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Respect
  • Artist(s): Aretha Franklin
  • Album: I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You
  • Release Date: April 29, 1967
  • Genre: Rhythm and Blues, Soul
  • Lyrics: “What you want, baby, I got it
    What you need, do you know I got it?…”
  • Songwriter: Otis Redding

The Aretha’s version transformed the song into a declaration of a woman demanding respect in her relationship. The song not only achieved commercial success but also became a cultural and civil rights symbol during a transformative period in the 1960s.

10. Juice (2019)

Juice Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Juice
  • Artist(s): Lizzo
  • Album: Cuz I Love You
  • Release Date: January 4, 2019
  • Genre: Pop, Funk, R&B
  • Lyrics: “Mirror, mirror on the wall
    Don’t say it, ’cause I know I’m cute (ooh, baby)…”
  • Songwriters: Lizzo, Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser

This one of the inspirational songs for Women’s Day conveys a message of empowerment, encouraging listeners to embrace their uniqueness and recognize their self-worth.

11. ***Flawless (2014)

***Flawless Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: ***Flawless
  • Artist(s): Beyoncé ft. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
  • Album: Beyoncé (Platinum Edition)
  • Release Date: August 12, 2014
  • Genre: R&B, Hip-Hop
  • Lyrics: “I’m out that H, town coming coming down
    I’m coming down, drippin’ candy on the ground…”
  • Songwriters: Beyoncé, Terius Nash, Chauncey Hollis, Rey Reel, Rashad Muhammad, Douglas Davis, Jazmine Sullivan, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Beyoncé uses the lyrics to assert her independence, success, and pride in her identity. The incorporation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s empowering words on feminism adds an intellectual and thought-provoking dimension to the song.

12. Most Girls (2017)

Most Girls Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Most Girls
  • Artist(s): Hailee Steinfeld
  • Album: Haiz (EP)
  • Release Date: April 28, 2017
  • Genre: Pop
  • Lyrics: “Some girls, feel best in their tiny dresses
    Some girls, nothin’ but sweatpants, looking like a princess…”
  • Songwriters: Hailee Steinfeld, Asia Whiteacre, Ben Abraham, Raja Kumari, Jeremy Dussolliet, Tim Sommers

The track encourages girls to embrace their authentic selves and reject stereotypes, emphasizing that there’s no need to conform to external standards.

13. Bad Girls (2012)

Bad Girls Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Bad Girls
  • Artist(s): M.I.A.
  • Album: Matangi
  • Release Date: January 31, 2012
  • Genre: Hip-Hop, Electronic
  • Lyrics: “Get back, get down
  • Pull me closer if you think you can hang…”
  • Songwriter: Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam, Marcella Araica, Floyd Nathaniel Hills, Dave Taylor

The term “bad girls” is redefined in the song to represent women who are confident, assertive, and unapologetic about their identities.

14. No Scrubs (1999)

No Scrubs Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: No Scrubs
  • Artist(s): TLC
  • Album: FanMail
  • Release Date: January 23, 1999
  • Genre: R&B, Hip-Hop
  • Lyrics: “A scrub is a guy that thinks he’s fly
    And is also known as a busta…”
  • Songwriter: Kevin “She’kspere” Briggs, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle

The track became an anthem for women asserting their standards and rejecting relationships that don’t meet their expectations. The song remains one of TLC’s most iconic and successful hits.

15. Alaska (2016)

Alaska Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Alaska
  • Artist(s): Maggie Rogers
  • Album: Now That The Light Is Fading (EP)
  • Release Date: October 14, 2016
  • Genre: Folktronica, Indie Pop
  • Lyrics: “I was walking through icy streams
    That took my breath away…”
  • Songwriter: Maggie Rogers

This is one of the best dance songs for Women’s Day. A hiking trip to Alaska inspires the song and explores themes of self-discovery and embracing change.

Also Read: Societal Stigmas Women Face

16. Good Thing (2019)

Good Thing Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Good Thing
  • Artist(s): Zedd and Kehlani
  • Album: Single
  • Release Date: October 4, 2019
  • Genre: Pop, Dance
  • Lyrics: “I book myself tables
    At all the best restaurants, then eat alone…”
  • Songwriter: Anton Zaslavski (Zedd), Kehlani, Michael Pollack, Jacob Kasher Hindlin

The song suggests a positive sentiment, so the song may involve themes of gratitude, appreciation, or celebrating the positive aspects of a relationship.

17. Q.U.E.E.N (2013)

Q.U.E.E.N Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Q.U.E.E.N
  • Artist(s): Janelle Monae and Erykah Badu
  • Album: The Electric Lady
  • Release Date: April 23, 2013
  • Genre: R&B, Funk, Soul
  • Lyrics: “I can’t believe all of the things they say about me
    Walk in the room they throwing shade left to right…”
  • Songwriter: Janelle Monae, Erykah Badu

The acronym stands for “Queer, Untouchables, Emigrants, Excommunicated, and Negroid,” and the lyrics explore a sense of pride and defiance against societal norms and expectations.

18. Soy Yo (2015)

Soy Yo Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Soy Yo
  • Artist(s): Bomba Estéreo
  • Album: Amanecer
  • Release Date: June 2, 2015
  • Genre: Electro, Cumbia
  • Lyrics: “Me caí, me paré, caminé, me subí
    Me fui contra la corriente y también me perdí…”
  • Songwriter: Simón Mejía, Liliana Saumet

The song encourages listeners to be true to themselves, not conform to societal expectations, and take pride in who they are. The narrative focuses on self-love and resilience, particularly in the face of judgment or criticism.

19. You Don’t Own Me (1963)

You Don't Own Me Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: You Don’t Own Me
  • Artist(s): Lesley Gore
  • Album: Lesley Gore Sings of Mixed-Up Hearts
  • Release Date: 1963
  • Genre: Pop
  • Lyrics: “You don’t own me
    I’m not just one of your many toys…”
  • Songwriter: John Madara, David White

The lyrics convey a sense of self-empowerment and challenge traditional gender roles and societal expectations placed on women in relationships.

20. Doo-Wop (That Thing) (1998)

Doo-Wop (That Thing) Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Doo-Wop (That Thing)
  • Artist(s): Lauryn Hill
  • Album: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
  • Release Date: July 7, 1998
  • Genre: R&B, Hip Hop
  • Lyrics: “Yo, remember back on the boogie when cats use to harmonize like…
    Whooo, whooo whooo whooo…”
  • Songwriter: Lauryn Hill

This is one of the most recommended songs in the International Women’s Day playlist. The lyrics emphasize the importance of self-love, self-respect, and the rejection of superficial attitudes in relationships.

21. Tomboy (1992)

Tomboy Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Tomboy
  • Artist(s): Princess Nokia
  • Album: 1992 Deluxe (Originally from 1992 mixtape)
  • Release Date: February 10, 2017
  • Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
  • Lyrics: “Who that is, ho?
    That girl is a tomboy…”
  • Songwriter: Princess Nokia

This track celebrates individuality and challenges societal expectations, particularly around gender and femininity. It became an anthem for those who identified with the tomboy lifestyle and those challenging traditional gender roles.

22. Look at Her Now (2019)

Look at Her Now Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Look at Her Now
  • Artist(s): Selena Gomez
  • Album: Rare (Deluxe)
  • Release Date: October 24, 2019
  • Genre: Pop
  • Lyrics: “They fell in love one summer
    A little too wild for each other…”
  • Songwriters: Selena Gomez, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter

The lyrics convey a sense of personal growth and moving forward from a past relationship. The upbeat and catchy tune, along with its positive message, contributed to its popularity.

23. Woman (2017)

Woman Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Woman
  • Artist(s): Kesha
  • Album: Rainbow
  • Release Date: July 13, 2017
  • Genre: Pop, Rock
  • Lyrics: “Let’s be serious, come on
    This is a real, this is, excuse me?…”
  • Songwriter: Kesha, Drew Pearson, Stephen Wrabel, Wrabel

This can be one of the go-to songs to celebrate Women’s Day. The song is a declaration of autonomy and a celebration of the diverse experiences and strengths of women.

24. Strong Enough (1998)

Strong EnoughBest Women's Day songs
  • Title: Strong Enough
  • Artist(s): Cher
  • Album: Believe
  • Release Date: October 19, 1998
  • Genre: Pop, Dance-pop
  • Lyrics: “I don’t need your sympathy
    There’s nothing you can say or do for me…”
  • Songwriters: Mark Taylor, Paul Barry, Stuart McLennen

Cher expresses her strength and determination to move on from a past relationship and emphasizes that she is strong enough to overcome the challenges of heartbreak. The lyrics convey a message of self-empowerment and independence.

25. Can’t Hold Us Down (2003)

Can’t Hold Us Down Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Can’t Hold Us Down
  • Artist(s): Christina Aguilera featuring Lil’ Kim
  • Album: Stripped
  • Release Date: June 18, 2003
  • Genre: R&B, Hip-Hop
  • Lyrics: “So, what, am I not supposed to have an opinion?
    Should I keep quiet just because I’m a woman?…”
  • Songwriters: Christina Aguilera, Matt Morris, Scott Storch, Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim

This song addresses themes of gender inequality and challenges stereotypical double standards faced by women. The lyrics assert independence and criticize the limitations placed on women in various aspects of life.

Also Read: Irony Women’s Day Posters

26. Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves (1985)

Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves
  • Artist(s): Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin
  • Album: Be Yourself Tonight
  • Release Date: October 17, 1985
  • Genre: Pop, R&B
  • Lyrics: “..So we’re comin’ out of the kitchen
    ‘Cause there’s somethin’ we forgot to say to you, we say…”
  • Songwriters: Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart

The song celebrates women’s achievements and emphasizes their ability to succeed and make a difference in the world without relying on anyone else. It promotes a sense of unity and solidarity among women.

27. Just a Girl (1995)

Just a Girl Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Just a Girl
  • Artist(s): No Doubt
  • Album: Tragic Kingdom
  • Release Date: September 21, 1995
  • Genre: Ska punk, New wave
  • Lyrics: “Take this pink ribbon off my eyes
    I’m exposed and it’s no big surprise..”
  • Songwriter: Gwen Stefani, Tom Dumont

This song addresses gender roles and stereotypes, exploring the limitations and expectations placed on women in society. The lyrics reflect the frustration of being confined by traditional gender norms and express a desire for women to break free from these constraints.

28. She Bad (2018)

She Bad Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: She Bad
  • Artist(s): Cardi B
  • Album: Invasion of Privacy
  • Release Date: April 5, 2018
  • Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
  • Lyrics: “Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass
    Dat ass, dat ass, dat ass, dat ass…”
  • Songwriters: Belcalis Almanzar (Cardi B), Jordan Thorpe, LaShawn Daniels

This is a confident and assertive track in which Cardi B embraces her success and self-assured persona. The lyrics celebrate her accomplishments, wealth, and unapologetic attitude.

29. Don’t Touch My Hair (2016)

Don’t Touch My Hair Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Don’t Touch My Hair
  • Artist(s): Solange featuring Sampha
  • Album: A Seat at the Table
  • Release Date: September 30, 2016
  • Genre: R&B, Neo-soul
  • Lyrics: “Don’t touch my hair
    When it’s the feelings I wear..”
  • Songwriter: Solange Knowles, Sampha Sisay

This song addresses themes of personal autonomy, cultural identity, and the significance of Black hair. The lyrics express a desire for respect and acknowledgment of the importance of Black hair in the context of personal and cultural identity.

30. Girls Like Girls (2015)

Girls Like Girls Best Women's Day songs
  • Title: Girls Like Girls
  • Artist(s): Hayley Kiyoko
  • Album: This Side of Paradise
  • Release Date: February 3, 2015
  • Genre: Pop, Synth-pop
  • Lyrics: “Stealing kisses from your missus
    Does it make you freak out?…”
  • Songwriters: Hayley Kiyoko, Owen Thomas, Lily May Young

This song explores themes of same-sex attraction and love. The lyrics tell a story about two girls who share a romantic connection despite societal expectations and judgments.

Also Read: Dumbest Things Men Said On Women’s Day

Join us on this musical journey through these inspirational songs for Women’s Day, as we honor, uplift, and amplify the voices of women—today and every day.