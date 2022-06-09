There is another common thread that binds monkeys and humans. Both know that it is advisable to visit a doctor when there is an injury.
In a widely circulated video, a monkey visits a small clinic in Bihar with her baby. The monkey is seen seated in the clinic with the baby held close to her chest.
The doctor treated both the monkeys. Later, he asked the crowd to disperse so as to not frighten the animal any further.