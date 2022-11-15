A video of a white Tesla Model Y car going out of control in the streets of China is going viral on various social media platforms. The video shows the electric car racing out of control on the narrow streets of Guangdong, China.
The CCTV footage of the incident was shared on Reddit and from there it made its way to various other social media sites. The video shows the white Tesla racing at high speed. According to various reports, the incident occurred when the driver was trying to park the electric car. It is reported that the parking button did not work and the vehicle kept on accelerating out of control for about two kilometres.
This accident killed two bystanders and injured three other people. The incident took place on November 5. Tesla said that the brake lights of the car were not on when the vehicle was speeding and data showed certain issues.
The video has caused an uproar on social media with many users questioning safety issues. Here is what netizens had to say about the accident.