A video of a white Tesla Model Y car going out of control in the streets of China is going viral on various social media platforms. The video shows the electric car racing out of control on the narrow streets of Guangdong, China.

The CCTV footage of the incident was shared on Reddit and from there it made its way to various other social media sites. The video shows the white Tesla racing at high speed. According to various reports, the incident occurred when the driver was trying to park the electric car. It is reported that the parking button did not work and the vehicle kept on accelerating out of control for about two kilometres.

Crazy @Tesla video from a week ago. Just saw it on Reddit.



Driver was trying to park the car and then things went awry.



Parking button didn’t work.



Breaks didn’t work.



It just kept on accelerating.



Two people including a high school girl dead. pic.twitter.com/GTwVs7QOg6 — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) November 13, 2022

This accident killed two bystanders and injured three other people. The incident took place on November 5. Tesla said that the brake lights of the car were not on when the vehicle was speeding and data showed certain issues.

The video has caused an uproar on social media with many users questioning safety issues. Here is what netizens had to say about the accident.

The Tesla auto-acceleration accident in China is gonna be the beginning of the end for Tesla.



The video is too visceral to ignore, the psychological effect for Tesla owner and would be buyers will be immense



I'd love to see the number of order cancellations in the coming weeks — Suspended (@SuspendedRobot) November 13, 2022

Horrific video of a Tesla crash in China has Tesla again blaming the driver but it begs the question why does this “smart car” not have appropriate fail safe tech to detect misuse/automatically override faulty driver input and pull over safely? $TSLA pic.twitter.com/SOL95BK0pW — Facts Chaser 🌎 🐶 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@Factschaser) November 14, 2022

Guys I just found out about the Tesla crash in Chaozhou, China where 3 people died due to a malfunction of technology. Usually I wouldn’t even care, but I saw the video and it was scary!! As if a robot was taking over that specific part of the world. They’re investigating it now. — Φευζα (@FS199866) November 15, 2022

starting to think electric cars aren't going to save the world! https://t.co/WJ2mL0RVhW — Streets For All (@streetsforall) November 14, 2022

reminder that if you're a motorcycle rider these 4wheeled HAL9000s struggle to recognise you even on a good day, with your best bet being to swerve side to side if you think an autonomous vehicle is behind you so it can better deduce your distance from ithttps://t.co/0OUncTdBMj https://t.co/BBj5qDf63P — shookie🥕 (@okshookie) November 14, 2022

Muh environment was saved.



Once you let go of the mechanical controls, you are at the mercy of the software, or whoever controls that software. Horrifying to say the least. 😱😱 https://t.co/Hc2kT9LmKB — S͡a͡n͡d͡b͡a͡g͡s͡ (@odradesh) November 14, 2022

After seeing incidents like this, idk if I'll ever be able to trust autonomous vehicles. Even with a 100% guarantee of any sorts, these incidents are hard to forget. Just make normal cars, we don't need more accidents on top of what humans already cause. — Pranav (@prnvtweets) November 13, 2022