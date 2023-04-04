Is there anything Shah Rukh Khan cannot do? You ask.

Well, if you think he can’t rock a dance rehearsal, then let King Khan prove you wrong. In a viral video shared by dancer and performer Aneesha Dalal on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen grooving to the beats of Le Gayi Le Gayi with choreographer Shiamak Davar. The video is from the dance rehearsal that took place before Shah Rukh Khan’s performance at the NMACC dinner.

Aneesha Dalal captioned the video, "Reminscing the golden days of #DilTohPagalHai with these two legends. #SRK @iamsrk never fails to amaze with his humility, warmth and dedication – still the same since the last 25 years & my @shiamakofficial guru forever 💜🙏 @shiamakindiaofficial."

Take a look at the video here.

The dance rehearsal video has got fans thinking if there even exists a thing which Shah Rukh Khan cannot ace. Seeing the actor try to grasp the steps in a basic black hoodie and sweatpants have made fans try their hands at these steps.

Here’s what they had to say.

OMG!! Rahul is back…🕺🔥 — srk lover vishal (@srk_lovervishal) April 3, 2023

This SRK is different from the last decade SRK.

This is y2k SRK. — Rohan Phillips (@iamtherap) April 3, 2023

Yaar he iz super energetic handsome and cute👑❤️#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 — Aaliya ❤️ (@Aaliyaz6) April 3, 2023

This song refreshed 20 yr old memories ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/ag3ltggNGF — Akassh Agrawaal (@akasshagrawaal) April 3, 2023

Omg seeing dance on the first song that made me know him really warms my heart , more than. 20 years ago now. @iamsrk I adore you ❤️ https://t.co/KGPLP2Qsbn — Athar Sedki (@Atharluvsrk) April 3, 2023

shiamak davar's first collab with srk in dtph and rest all is history https://t.co/hXTQjRmzgO — Aryan (@tumhidekhonaa) April 3, 2023

how comfortably he allows other to take the centre stage 🤌✨

not an inch of insecurity https://t.co/Rtobo0dE93 — diksha. (@ms_misfitt_) April 3, 2023

Shiamak Davar began his career in choreography for Bollywood with Dil To Pagal Hai (1997). He went on to bag the President’s National Award for his work.