Despite the multiple boycott campaigns, the roaring success of Pathaan is symbolic in various ways. At a recent press conference, while talking about the success of his comeback movie, Shah Rukh Khan made an impactful statement about India’s diversity. He compared himself and his co-stars (Deepika Padukone and John Abraham) to Amar Akbar Anthony.

Drawing a comparison from Manmohan Desai's 1977 superhit movie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Shah Rukh Khan said that as actors all they want to do is spread "love and brotherhood." Speaking at an event organized by Yash Raj Films, Shah Rukh said,

This is Deepika, she is Amar. I’m Shah Rukh Khan, I’m Akbar. John – he is Anthony. We are Amar, Akbar, Anthony. And this is what makes cinema. There are no differences any one of us have with any culture. We are hungry for audience’s love. All these crores are not important. The love we receive – nothing is bigger than that.

The actor added, “We have to keep our culture, our old stories, all that has seeped into this country – our beautiful country which is India – we have to tell the stories in modern ways, in different ways and when we tell them in those different ways, there is no way that we are deriding anybody. We’re just trying to speak the language of youngsters which has changed.”

The video went viral on social media and people hailed Shah Rukh Khan for spreading such an important message about unity, diversity, and culture. Here’s what they had to say.

Shah Rukh Khan just gave a MASTERCLASS in how to do a press conference. This is why he is the KING. He promotes religious harmony, inclusivity, love and happiness. I’m glad I chose my childhood hero well. #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/Z9pC1TwQi0 — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) January 30, 2023

And he is self-aware, not self-obsessed. Such a rare trait in celebrities — PatralekhaChatterjee পত্রলেখা চ্যাটার্জী (She/Her) (@patralekha2011) January 30, 2023

Is there are a better ambassador of love, peace and integrity than this man?

. #ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan https://t.co/BJPcWOeSpu — Kushan Nandy (@KushanNandy) January 31, 2023

AMAR AKBAR ANTHONY 1977 mein bhi chali thi, aur 2023 mein bhi chali hai! Aur 2080 mein bhi chalegi!



Movies – and cricket – unite this nation. That’s what the so-called boycotters despise and tried to derail; and failed. @iamsrk #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/1IoZcPcFrH — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) January 30, 2023

SRK’s “Amar, Akbar, Anthony” comment would not have seemed so brave just a few years ago. Tells you everything about how far India has come in such a short time. — Uday Rana (@UdaySRana) January 31, 2023

Just in case anyone missed it, Shah Rukh Khan carried Pathaan's loud politics of secularism even into a press conference on the movie's success today.



Compared the film's actors, Padukone, himself and Abraham to "Amar, Akbar, Anthony". pic.twitter.com/o6nvjtFcQg — Shoaib Daniyal (@ShoaibDaniyal) January 30, 2023

What can anyone find to hate on this? 🙂 ( but don't hold your breath) https://t.co/aCA0s8PFky — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) January 31, 2023

The actor thanked the audience for the love that they have given to him and his films. Pathaan raked in ₹500 crores in just one week since its release in theatres.

