A recent Netflix documentary pays tribute to the legacy of one of Hindi cinema’s finest directors, Yash Chopra. Directed by Smriti Mundhra, The Romantics, is a celebration of Yash Chopra and the iconic Yash Raj Films. Ever since the docu-series was released, Twitter has been constantly talking about it.

The Romantics includes interviews with the most celebrated names in the Hindi film industry. And that’s not all, the four part docu-series also includes some never-seen-before archival footage straight from the YRF vault and also an extensive interview of Aditya Chopra – the director who has never done an on-cam interview. While watching the documentary, this Twitter user had an interesting analogy for the Yash Raj Films and it looks like everyone agrees with it.

The user tweeted that according to him, the heart of Yash Raj Films is Yash Chopra, the brain is Aditya Chopra, and the backbone is Shah Rukh Khan. Take a look at the tweet here.

After watching #TheRomantics



I can clearly say that for @yrf

The Heart is Yash Chopra

The Brain is Aditya Chopra

& &

The Backbone is ShahRukhKhan



If u don't believe me just check this 4 episode series https://t.co/gro4XO7Yz0 — Sanaullah._.srkian (@Lucifer_srk_07) February 14, 2023

Many users who have watched The Romantics have kind of agreed with this analogy. Shah Rukh Khan has shared a long association with the father son duo and has given numerous hits that have catapulted his success to newer heights. He began his association with Yash Chopra when he starred in that negative role as Rahul Mehra in Darr (1993). Since then there has been no turning back.

Here’s what people have to say about the documentary and SRK.

The romantics was so beautiful, everything was well written, well spoken and we'll managed. But this part broke me. #TheRomantics pic.twitter.com/h2tXPWvcib — MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) February 15, 2023

watched the romantics 🥺🥺 and yash chopra’s last movie being with srk was just a poetic end 🥺 — jiaaa (@9729n18) February 16, 2023

Watched The Romantics..

Watched The Romantics..

Every SRK fans, Hindi Cinema Fans, YRF Fans should watch it.. Maja a jayega.. Goosebumps moment v hai.. #TheRomantics #Netflix — S.R.Kayef 😎 (@imKayef) February 15, 2023

The Romantics in Netflix .. such a nice watch .. brings so many nostalgic memories I grew up with and how big of an impact YRF and SRK has made in my life — Salman Khan (@Just_Khan96) February 14, 2023

Binge watched The Romantics and loved every bit of it. But can we all collectively send air hugs to Adi Chopra for convincing SRK to be a romantic hero? This bit just had my heart ❤ pic.twitter.com/iAyot1PRIO — Shruti Sonal (@shrutisonal26) February 14, 2023

Aditya Chopra I'm sorry for shitting on you I wasn't familiar with your game https://t.co/VUiRVr1H4n — dev (@devs_il) February 15, 2023

Some of SRK’s beautiful work is with Yash and continues with Adi! — DANA Camp-Farber (@DMCF70) February 15, 2023

What are your thoughts on this?