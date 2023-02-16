A recent Netflix documentary pays tribute to the legacy of one of Hindi cinema’s finest directors, Yash Chopra. Directed by Smriti Mundhra, The Romantics, is a celebration of Yash Chopra and the iconic Yash Raj Films. Ever since the docu-series was released, Twitter has been constantly talking about it.
The Romantics includes interviews with the most celebrated names in the Hindi film industry. And that’s not all, the four part docu-series also includes some never-seen-before archival footage straight from the YRF vault and also an extensive interview of Aditya Chopra – the director who has never done an on-cam interview. While watching the documentary, this Twitter user had an interesting analogy for the Yash Raj Films and it looks like everyone agrees with it.
The user tweeted that according to him, the heart of Yash Raj Films is Yash Chopra, the brain is Aditya Chopra, and the backbone is Shah Rukh Khan. Take a look at the tweet here.
Many users who have watched The Romantics have kind of agreed with this analogy. Shah Rukh Khan has shared a long association with the father son duo and has given numerous hits that have catapulted his success to newer heights. He began his association with Yash Chopra when he starred in that negative role as Rahul Mehra in Darr (1993). Since then there has been no turning back.
