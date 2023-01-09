Picture this. You have firmly made up your mind that you want to take a new step in your career and have decided to hand in your resignation. But because of reasons only known to your boss, he simply refuses to accept your resignation. Sounds quite unlikely, right? But this actually happened with this Reddit user.

We dug around a little deeper and found another post by the same user which had all the details. The post mentioned that the user was an “employee at will” and that they could terminate their “employment for any reason without penalty.” They just had to give a four weeks notice.

Turns out, the employer was still keen on having the user in their company. The employer also mentioned that if the employee resigned without fulfilling the one-year commitment they would refuse to give them their letter of recommendation.

The post has also been shared on Twitter and people are absolutely gobsmacked at how this situation is panning out. Here’s what people had to say.

Lmaoo the next day at work will be mad awkward 😭 https://t.co/ASguza4QQw — Mystic Unicorn (@The_Brown_One_) January 4, 2023

im hollering they said nope you can’t leave till your term is up 😂😂 https://t.co/CAf7ZAIFOA — theMis’ess 💙 (@kjunell) January 5, 2023

Your boss: “Okay fine, come get your last paycheck”



Also yourboss: pic.twitter.com/ZBdTqiebXg — Jada 😏 (@squiliamfancy) January 3, 2023

Loooooool your only other option now is to randomly take 3 sick days off at a time without call and show up on 4th day for the next 3weeks.

On the last month tell them your fish died 3 and you insist on a day off for bereavement — kaliyah tai (@MartsTai) January 3, 2023