Almost three years into the pandemic, offices have shifted to working offline or in a hybrid model. New rules are being implemented with these measures in place - much to the employees' pleasure and sometimes even displeasure.



In the case of the latter, a Twitter user posted a new office rule that is being implemented at their workplace. The new office rule states, "for every minute you are late for work, you will be required to work for 10 minutes after 6 PM." In case this sounds a little complex, their workplace explained it further with an example. "For example, if you arrive at 10:02, you will have to stay an extra 20 minutes until 6:20 PM," stated the notice.



Along with sharing the image, the user also captioned it as "when you know its time to quit."

This did not go down well with Twitteratis and they shared their two cents on it.



For every minute they start early, they should be able to finish 10 minutes early. Fair is fair — Sam🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@childproofcaps) June 10, 2022

So if you're a number of minutes early you get to go home early right? — The Rainbow Legion 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@RainbowLegion) June 11, 2022

Maybe instead of blaming the workers for having human flaws we make employers respect their workers and not lick their boots just because they pay us (not nearly enough)



Or in short pic.twitter.com/NhEjUYWpQ6 — DaltonCSP (@DaltonCSP) June 11, 2022

This is crazy. Here in Australia such workplace behaviour is illegal.

If you don’t get paid for work you do, then it is theft.

If you are continually late for work, then you will do performance management, but you will still be paid for the time that you work.

Join your union. — Mark Castieau (@No1MCas) June 12, 2022

They’re paying OT for that extra 18 mins right? — Johnny Scirocco (@johnny_scirocco) June 10, 2022

So wait… I lose 2 minutes of regular pay up front, but you’ll pay me 18 minutes of overtime at the back end of the day. I can play this game all month. — Lucius Scribbens (@LScribbens) June 11, 2022

how adorable and illegal — marshall banana esq (@mixbisque) June 11, 2022

I can’t believe people are defending this. You think it’s actually reasonable to make someone work two hours longer because they were 12 minutes late due to their bus breaking down? — Will Thompson (@willwearswhat) June 11, 2022

This seems quite foolish during a time when most places are struggling to keep staff. — Sparkle MAGA (@Sparkle70789378) June 12, 2022

Here’s MY new rules. For every minute of my OWN time you spend calling me at home or texting me for info because YOU couldn’t find time to check with me while I was AT WORK, I will show up that many minutes late. You get only what you pay for. Wanna make another cutsie sign? — Bammac (@mylastsoberduck) June 11, 2022

Me at 6:00 even though I came in at 10:02 cause what the absolute fucc pic.twitter.com/LRiuA7Enhq — Negus = ROYALTY (@stillneguss) June 12, 2022

Rather than implementing such draconian rules for the entire staff, employers should rather address it with the frequent late coming employees. We live in a world where certain things are beyond our control. It is impossible to control the traffic, for starters. If anything the pandemic has taught us concerning workplaces, it is the fact that treating your employees with empathy is literally the bare minimum.