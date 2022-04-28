But data reveals otherwise.
The biggest myth is that admission into an IIT will guarantees a job. Careers360, as a part of its premium service, looked at data, very dispassionately. We filed an RTI with all IITs. Only 13 responded and we could analyze the data of 10 of them to have the right comparison.— Maheshwer Peri (@maheshperi) April 27, 2022
The study revealed that while the average annual salary was the highest for IIT Kanpur at ₹20.2 lakhs, Civil Engineering students received a package of ₹17.3 lakhs- a variance of 15%. The highest variance was for IIT Patna at 50%. The average annual salary for a student in IIT Patna is ₹13.1 lakhs while at the same IIT, Civil Engineering students have a package of ₹6.6 lakhs.
Core engineering suffers. For Ex: While IIT Patna had an overall average of Rs 13.10 lakh, its CE branch had an average of Rs 6.1 lakh. In the case of IIT Hyderabad, the overall average was Rs 20 lakh while CE students bagged an average of Rs 10.7 lakh.— Maheshwer Peri (@maheshperi) April 27, 2022
Another finding that the data revealed was the difference in placement rates. The highest average placement rate was 89% for IIT Indore. While the same IIT had a placement rate of 54% for its Civil Engineering course. The highest civil engineering placement rate was seen in IIT Kanpur with 82% and the lowest in IIT Patna at 30%.
If you believe that IITs guarantee a great career, you are wrong. Ask the 23% who were not placed. In my opinion, while legacy plays an important role, you should study the right course. Between a great college and a great course offered by a good institution, choose latter.— Maheshwer Peri (@maheshperi) April 27, 2022
These finding struck a chord with the Internet.
