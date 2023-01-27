After Virat Kohli delivered a stunning performance in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, the cricketer went a step ahead and thanked the heroes behind team India’s success. In an interview, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill introduced the throwdown specialists for India and gave them the credit that was due to them.

Virat Kohli introduced the three throwdown specialists – Raghu Raghavendra, Dayanand Garani, and Nuwan Seneviratne. He said,

They challenge us every day with 145 kmph, 150 kmph. The practice sessions are so intense. They make us ready for the match. They had played a big role in my success, so everyone should remember their faces and names. So thank you, guys.

Throwdown specialists are often the most ignored heroes of cricket. These specialists are the most crucial members of the Indian cricket team’s support staff. These bowlers prepare the players for the pace and the bounce of the pitches.

“To be honest, they’ve given us world-class practice on a daily basis and they challenge us in the nets. A lot of credit goes to them for our success, their contribution has been unbelievable,” added Kohli.

Asli hero wahi hai jo apni success ka credit use de jo parde ke pichhe practice or mehnat me sath khada ho,jo aapki boundries ko slightly pish karta ho.. hats off 🙌🙌 🔥🇮🇳😊 — 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐮🗡️𓃵 (@FokatiyaaEXPERT) January 16, 2023

Raghu the unsung hero of this team.

He's been serving this Indian team for a while now and maybe he is the one who invented that equipment (idk it's name) used for quick throwdowns. — Vinay Lamba (18.5) (@VinayLamba_) January 16, 2023

Splendid gesture, well done Kohli 👏…hope BCCI is giving very good renumeration and rewards to such unsung heroes — Aumkar Gholap (@AumkarGholap) January 16, 2023

Imagine how happy all 3 of them would be feeling at this point. Really have to appreciate the efforts put in the nets. Any coaching setup will tell you batters just don't want to leave the nets, they just want to keep batting. Huge role played by folks who do throwdowns. https://t.co/32y2kyToLE — Prashant (@PrashantMUFC) January 16, 2023

Not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/hjnnfwnzEz — Sudhanshu (@sud2rock) January 16, 2023

Amazing gesture. Leadership trait! — Ranjeet Sood (@Ranjeet18) January 16, 2023

India won the ODI series against Sri Lanka by 3-0.