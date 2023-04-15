The northeastern state of Assam made history when their traditional dance – Bihu – was performed by more than 11,000 performers at a single venue. This feat etched Bihu‘s name in the Guinness Book of World Records on Thursday. The event took place at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

Take a look at the video here.

#WATCH | 11304 folk dancers presented Bihu Dance in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati in the State Govt's bid of setting a Guinness World Record for largest Bihu dance in a single venue.



2548 drummers also performed here with them. pic.twitter.com/n9EYimF6Bt — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

According to reports, 11,304 performers including singers participated in the event. Over 2K drummers were also among the performers. They used traditional Assamese instruments such as the Dhol, Taal, Gogona, Toka, Pepa, and Xutuli, among others. In the presence of Assam‘s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, this performance set the record for the largest Bihu dance in a single venue.

It took the performers multiple practice sessions to gear up for an event on such a grand level. It has been reported that the participants including the master trainers and dancers, will receive a grant of ₹25,000. The certificate will be handed over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be in the state to celebrate the state’s spring festival – Bohag Bihu.

This feat put Assam on a global platform and here’s what people had to say.

Setting a #GuinnessWorldRecord for the largest #BihuDance in a single venue with 11,304 folk dancers and 2,548 drummers is incredible!

This reminds me of my school days when we had an annual mass PT on Republic Day with different props every year. #Nostalgic#IncredibleIndia — Aafreen (@aafreen__) April 13, 2023

As a fellow North Eastern I'm so happy for #Assam 🥳🥳🥳 — Min Yoongi's Lesley (Is On a Short Break) (@_AgustDs_Lesley) April 13, 2023

Beautifully done 🤗 — Ashish Mishra (@Ashish_Mishra89) April 13, 2023

Sooo Proud to be an Assamese

Happy Bohag/Rangali Bihu 💙 https://t.co/3XnBhlfgya — Prastuti (@Prastuti2_) April 14, 2023

Damn this looks amazing.

Some of my irls went to see this live. Must me mesmerizing https://t.co/dzjlMHApoH — 𓍊𓋼𓍊𓋼𓍊𓆏⁷ (@ItWasJune13) April 13, 2023

#Assam attempts two world record at once with largest #Bihu live performance at Sarusajai stadium, Guwahati this evening. Spectacular performance of 11,304 Bihuwati-Dhuliya creates an enthralling moment for #Assamese in #Bohag

Pure love for this! pic.twitter.com/cwMalhpwET — Tulika Devi (@tulika_devi) April 13, 2023

Truly a marvellous sight.