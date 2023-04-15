The northeastern state of Assam made history when their traditional dance – Bihu – was performed by more than 11,000 performers at a single venue. This feat etched Bihu‘s name in the Guinness Book of World Records on Thursday. The event took place at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.
Take a look at the video here.
According to reports, 11,304 performers including singers participated in the event. Over 2K drummers were also among the performers. They used traditional Assamese instruments such as the Dhol, Taal, Gogona, Toka, Pepa, and Xutuli, among others. In the presence of Assam‘s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, this performance set the record for the largest Bihu dance in a single venue.
It took the performers multiple practice sessions to gear up for an event on such a grand level. It has been reported that the participants including the master trainers and dancers, will receive a grant of ₹25,000. The certificate will be handed over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be in the state to celebrate the state’s spring festival – Bohag Bihu.
This feat put Assam on a global platform and here’s what people had to say.
Truly a marvellous sight.