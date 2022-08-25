The concept of a man's razor and a woman's razor is, sometimes, simply baffling. Most of the time, it is the same razor doing the same job. Except for one tiny difference - the woman's razor is pink in colour. How innovative!
Razors, however, aren't the only product. There are various products in the market that do the same job but are marketed differently to men and women. Most of the time, the women's product would be pink in colour and words such as "gentle", "soft", etc. would be used. On the other hand, the products aimed at men would have descriptions that would tell you exactly what the product would do. While some brands are moving away from ascribing sexes to products, a large number of brands still fall in the former category.
"Scrub daddy" pic.twitter.com/2tOPBXOfrC— Louise! (@themouseyouknow) January 9, 2020
We took a look at eight common products from shopping websites that are used by everyone, regardless of their gender identity. The descriptions and the advertisements showed how the same product is sold using gendered and targeted keywords. Take a look below.
And this tweet that shows how similar fragrances are named differently.
In case you thought only adults have gendered products, wait till you take a look at the kids' section. A binary of pink and blue will welcome you. For example, this toothbrush.
8. Barbie and Batman, the two genders!
Notice how most products aimed at women are either pink, white, or set in pastel tones. While the products aimed at men are shown in dark colours. Gendered products are a problem because it enforces the idea of gender binaries and stereotypes. One of the biggest problems is how the same product is priced differently, often the pink product being priced slightly higher. Still don't believe us? Time to check it for yourself on any shopping website.
Creatives: Shanu Ketholia