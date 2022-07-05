The brand new season of Koffee With Karan is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in the coming week. And we are eagerly waiting to see what juicy beans the Koffee brews this year.

I'm sure the prep for the KwK episode must begin much-much before the shoot date. That fashionista's tussle to pick the perfect dress must hit the celebrities right when they get to know they've made it to the guest list. Especially when everyone knows Karan pays a lot of attention to his KwK looks.

That's the charm of the Koffee couch. The walk at the Koffee carpet is no less than the red carpet one. With the new season coming, we decided to curate a list of the best-dressed celebrities from all the seasons of KwK, and it’s mesmerizing.

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In 2017, Priyanka Chopra graced the Koffee couch with an elegant black Fendi gown with multi-colored ruffled sleeves. She completed her look with light accessories, perfectly blow-dried hair, and bold makeup. She was the sole guest for her episode in season 5, but Queen PeeCee stole the stage with her confidence and charisma. Like always!

2. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor looked so refreshing in the Season 5 KwK episode with Ranveer Singh. He paired his black turtleneck sweater with a white blazer and looked extremely subtle. We really hope we get to see him this year, although the actor has previously desired otherwise.

3. Freida Pinto

Freida looked supremely stunning in her stylish cutout gown by Shivan & Narresh at her Koffee debut in season 4 with Nargis Fakhri. She completed her look with aesthetic accessories, sleek hair, and impeccable make-up. Her radiant and witty personality made the episode a superhit and probably the funniest of the KwK seasons. Freida owned the day!

4. Diljit Dosanjh

Didn't we all fall in love with Diljit at his Koffee debut last season? His adorable personality, brutal honesty and down-to-earth self were everything to fall in love with. His big-time brand obsession also unfolded as he and Badshah killed Karan Johar's brand quiz. Also, Diljit looked dashing in his Balenciaga sneakers coupled with Gore-Tex track pants, green sweater, and a pocketed vest. His boy-next-door fun-jabi appeal was an absolute delight to watch.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor was all sparkles and shimmer in season 6 of Koffee With Karan. Her elegant red Monisha Jaising dress completely resonated that she's there for the biggest episode of the season - The Season Finale. The blend of light make-up, perfect wavy curls, and metallic red outfit made her look like a Queen. Honestly, it was my personal favorite outfit of the season. Although we missed Bebo in KwK 7 promo, we hope she made it to the Koffee couch like every year.

6. Vicky Kaushal

I think Vicky Kaushal keeps on looking more and more handsome each time he appears on the screen. At his Koffee debut in season 6, Vicky paired his elegant gray, three-piece suit with a black tea and blingy brogues. He also won the Koffee award for being the best-dressed male of the season. Not a surprise tho!

7. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's red Roland Mouret dress at KwK Season 5 was stunning. She paired the outfit with wavy hair, black heels, and minimal accessory and looked radiant. Her wit, charm, and entertaining duo with Anushka Sharma gave us a really amazing and hilarious episode.

8. Deepika Padukone

Deepika looked an epitome of grace and style in her white vintage Gauri and Nainika pencil dress at Koffee With Karan Season 6 premiere episode with Alia Bhatt. She paired her attire with white heels and minimal make-up. It’s safe to say that the actress' wit, allure, and personality came oozing out of her radiant look.

9. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's fabulous sense of style and fashion is no secret. Remember when the actress made her debut in season 3? She looked gorgeous in her golden Halston Heritage lamé gown. Her perfect wavy hair and shimmery makeup complemented her look. Didn’t we realize that the actress is a walking style icon back then itself?

10. Ayushmann Khurrana

At his Koffee debut, Ayushmann Khurrana was a walking luxury brand. His dashing blazer, trouser, and jumper came from Zegna. His Jimmy Choo high-top sneakers further enhanced his elite look. It's clear enough that Khurrana steals the stage not just from acting, but his fashion sense as well.

KwK 7 is coming. I'm pretty sure that celebs will further surprise us with their OG taste in fashion this year as well. But who do you think will make it to this year's guest list?

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here.

GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift: https://bit.ly/39TetvT