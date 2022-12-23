People love to know about celebrities and what is happening in their lives, especially when they are all over the news. And the best way to know about someone? Just Google them. And hence, every year Google releases the list of most searched topics. Here are ten of the most Googled celebrities in India, that you too would have searched for.

1. Nupur Sharma

Nupur Sharma is an Indian politician and lawyer. She was the national spokesperson for BJP until June 2022. She was the most Googled celebrity in India in 2022.

2. Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu is the 15th President of India, the first tribal president and the country’s second female president. As the Presidential elections took place this year, she became the second most searched person in India.

3. Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak is the current Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party. He is of Indian descent and the first-ever non-white Prime Minister of the UK. As the news about an Indian-descent PM in the UK broke, the country got curious resulting in him being the third most Googled person in 2022.

4. Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi broke the internet this year by announcing that he’s dating Sushmita Sen. He is the ex-Vice President of BCCI and founded the Indian Premier League. He was found of money-laundering,w misconduct and indiscipline by the BCCI. He fled India and has been living in the UK since 2010.



5. Sushmita Sen

Along with Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen also topped Google’s search list post the announcement. The former Miss Universe also garnered attention for her acting comeback in the OTT series Aarya.

6. Anjali Arora

The Indian influencer, Anjali Arora, gained popularity for appearing in a viral video for 'Kacha Badam'. She also appeared in Kangana Ranaut's reality TV show Lock Upp, and was among the highest-paid contestants on the show.

7. Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik won everyone’s hearts after appearing in the TV reality show, Bigg Boss. The Tajik singer, blogger, and boxer suffers from growth hormone deficiency, which results in abnormally short stature with normal body proportions. People loved him so much in the show, which is clearly evident by his being on Google’s most searched list.

8. Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde made headlines after he gathered the support of 2/3rd members of his party to break the Maha Vikas Aghadi and establish the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition. This resulted in Uddhav Thackeray resigning from the position of Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde succeeding him as CM and Shiv Sena head.

9. Pravin Tambe

Pravin Tambe shot to fame in 2013 when he was selected by Rajasthan Royals management for IPL and Champions League T20, at the age of 41. Although he retired in 2018, he was among the top searches in India after his biopic, Kaun Pravin Tambe?, came out in 2022.



10. Amber Heard

The infamous Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation case made headlines throughout the world. This made Amber Heard the top 3 most searched women in the world and among the top 10 list in India.

