Since the internet can't stop raving about the 10-year-old influencer, Chatpat who is sharing his life lessons from the streets of Mumbai, we decided to sit down and have a chat with him. From talking about his friends to his unique 'gyaan', here's what Chatpat had to share with us.

1. How would Chatpat introduce himself to someone he's meeting for the first time?

Bantai apun Chatpat, gyaan dega sabko jhatpat - ab tak toh samajh hi gaye hoga na!

- Chatpat

2. Who does Chatpat look up to for 'gyaan'?

Apne gang mein sabka funda alag chalta hai - matlab alag masle ke liye alag bantai. Aur gang ke asli OGs jaante hai, ki koi bhi masle ka answer toh gully mein mil hi jayega!

- Chatpat

3. What is the biggest life lesson living on the streets has taught Chatpat?

Apun toh samajh gaye - ki duniya mein aisa koi taala nahi, jiski koi chabi nahi. Chaabi karte rehne ka, taala toh khul-ich jayega!

- Chatpat

4. If he had to share one life changing advice with our readers, what would it be?

Apun ne SOS children’s village se ek top funda seekha - No Child Alone. Bole toh mil jul ke rehne ka, ek dusre ki help karne ka, aur haa - ek saath mil ke machaane ka! Agar sab milke banenge mutthi, toh koi bhi masle ki hogi chutti!

- Chatpat

5. How has Chatpat's life changed ever since he became famous?

Jidhar bhi jao udhar public ya toh selfie, ya toh gyaan - dono mein se ek lekar hi jaati hai! Par apun ko toh aadat horeli hai famous hone ki - pehle khaali gully mein famous, aur ab akkhe Internet pe.

- Chatpat

6. Can Chatpat introduce his friends whom he makes videos with?

Apun ke gang mein hai Rani joh hai sabse zyada shaani. Dusra apna Hamza - usko ghar dilaya na main. Teesra Prince - matlab Raja, hero hai woh apne gang ka. Aakhir mein hai Shakya mera bhai, joh sabke saath baat-ta hai apni kamai.

- Chatpat

