Bigg Boss 16 is seeing its fair share of romance going on. When it comes to the Bigg Boss house, there’s never a dull moment, especially when romance is considered. Bigg Boss house has seen many couples throughout the seasons, some stayed together even after the show ended while some didn’t last long. Today, we will have a look at some of the Bigg Boss couples and where they are now.

1. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karam Kundrra appeared in Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love on the sets. Their love is still going strong, the glimpses of which we see in their Instagram posts.

2. Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

Pavita Punia and Eijaz Khan were one of the unexpected couples of Bigg Boss 14. It’s a love story that got stronger outside the house. What more? They are already making wedding plans! How exciting?!

3. Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai

Another BB love story with a happy ending. Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai appeared on Bigg Boss 9 together but their story starts before that. Their love story started on the sets of the hit TV show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and they tied the knot in 2016 and are still going strong.

4. Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira

Talking about successful love stories, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeria also join the list. They were also dating before entering the Bigg Boss house in season 9. Amidst all that chaos, their love held strong and they tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2018.

5. Sara Khan and Ali Merchant

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant tied the knot on the set of Bigg Boss. They were dating before they appeared in season 4, and became the first couple to get married on national television. They split up just two months after the show ended. Currently, Sara is dating Shantanu Raje, a pilot. While Ali Merchant married Anam Merchant in 2016 but the duo got divorced earlier this year.

6. Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna

Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna’s love story is intertwined in TV reality shows. They met in the Bigg Boss house in 2014, Upen proposed on the sets of Nach Baliye and later the two judged MTV’s Love School. But it didn’t work out between the two and they split up in 2016. Karishma Tanna got married at the beginning of the year to Varun Bangera.

7. Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula

Reality shows have been good to Prince Narula. He has won several reality shows and even met his now-wife Yuvika Chaudhary in the Bigg Boss house in season 9. Prince won the show and the two got married in 2018.

8. Puneesh Sharma and Bandgee Kallra

Another Bigg Boss couple who survived the test of time, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgee Kallra met on the set of season 11. Although the audience questioned if their relationship is just for the sake of the show, the duo proved them wrong and are still going strong.

9. Aryan Vaid and Anupama Verma

The OG couple of Bigg Boss. Aryan Vaid and Anupama Verma were Bigg Boss season 1 contestants. Though the audience loved watching them inside the house, their love didn’t last once the show ended. Aryan got married last month to a Florida lady named Arin after dating for more than three years.

