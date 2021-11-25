Time and again while binge watching a show, we get hooked onto certain characters. No, they aren't the leads yet can't go unnoticed. They're like the real heroes who often go unsung.

In 2021, the OTT platform served us with a slew of such characters that have left a lasting impression on our hearts. Here we take a look at some of the underrated characters of the web shows in 2021 who deserve more recognition.

1. Vijay Kumar from Special OPS 1.5

We saw Aftab Shivdasani playing Himmat Singh's (Kay Kay Menon) agent partner Vijay Kumar and he absolutely nailed it. His performance was genuine and not too dramatic, as it had been in past Bollywood films that we had seen him in. It was his perfect comeback on screen!

2. JK Talpade from The Family Man

We couldn't help but notice and appreciate Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, the happy-go-lucky intelligence officer. His endearing smile and honest acting abilities need more screen time and recognition.

3. Khanzaada from The Empire

In the character of Khanzada, Drashti Dhami made her digital debut and gracefully aced it. Infusing the idea of 'na talwar se na aag se, jung jeet-te hain dimaag se' this Timurid princess piqued my curiosity to dig into history to know her better.

4. Samarth Joshi from Mumbai Diaries

You know those characters who, despite their small parts, leave an indelible mark on our minds? Samarth Joshi, played by Pushkaraj Chirputkar, was one such character, and we hope to see more of him on screen.

5. Gurpal Singh from Tandav

In the role of Gurpal Singh, actor-comedian Sunil Grover turned a new page in his career. Proving his versatility, he played a serious role, much to the viewers' surprise!

6. Ron from Bombay Begums

Imaad Shah brilliantly played Ron who's this one nice guy understanding consent. Even though he is the one being taken advantage of, he makes sense of what a girl is going through without coming across as overpowering. Another fictional character who we wish was real.

7. Navin Kumar from Maharani

Amit Sial in the character of Naveen Kumar plays the leader of the opposition. He is one of those actors who is everywhere but often goes unnoticed. He certainly deserves greater accolades and acclaim.

8. Lucky from Tabbar

Lucky, played by Paramvir Cheema, is not one of the regular annoying cops that Bollywood has made us accustomed to. He's the most honest guy you'll meet in the show, with almost no flaws. He seeks love and excels at his job. Consider a beam of light in the dark? Yes, that's Lucky.

9. Shwet Ketu Jha from TVF Aspirants

A show that deals with everything UPSC needs a dash of humour to keep the audience delighted till the very end. Abhilash Thapliyal as Shwet Ketu Jha met the demand admirably. Thapliyal was totally a bliss to watch and his character is etched onto our hearts.

Who tops the list of your favourites?