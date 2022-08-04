Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the Koffee couch for the fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. The episode streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at midnight and was packed with tons of gossip, and some inside revelations. One of them was how Kareena was not Aamir's first choice for the role of Rupa in their upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha.



Karan Johar initiated the conversation and asked Aamir if Kareena was the first choice for Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir said,



"No, because we were actually thinking about the age group. Both the characters have a journey from 18 to 50 years of life. Initially, we thought the lesser the de-aging the better. We were looking at the age group of 25 (years). So that the actress can look younger and older."

Aamir revealed that Advait Chandan and he were watching an ad which featured Kareena with a "newbie" and that is where they decided on having Kareena on board rather than the other actor.

Netizens got their mystery-solving glasses on and started scouring the internet for that said ad. And Redditors think it was this 2018 ad for Malabar Gold that featured Manushi Chillar and Kareena Kapoor.

The ad featured Manushi Chillar in a lead role while Kareena played a supporting character. Interestingly, the ad was a Dharma Production.

In that same conversation, Aamir said, "when we saw Kareena in that, we were lost in Kareena. Both of us looked at each other and we said Kareena." And that is how Kareena is now in Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal Singh Chaddha is set to release on August 11.



