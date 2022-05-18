Aashram gave us a glimpse into the life of Baba Nirala and his deeds/misdeeds.

In 2020, the hit OTT seriesgave us a glimpse into the life of Baba Nirala and his deeds/misdeeds. Bobby Deol starrer series is set to return on MX Player for its third season. The OTT platform has released the trailer for the third season.

Bobby Deol is set to return as Baba Nirala. But here's the catch, this time he wants to be revered as Bhagwan Nirala. The trailer shows us the familiar faces in the show - Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, and Sachin Shroff. But the third season has a new character being played by Esha Gupta. From the looks of the trailer, it looks like Esha Gupta's character will be playing a pivotal role in Baba Nirala's life.



The third season will focus more on Baba Nirala's character who is drunk on the power and influence he and his cult have on the masses. The trailer gives glimpses of how Pammi's character is determined to exact her revenge. All this while the aashram continues to exploit women and engage in illicit activities.

Directed by Prakash Jha, Aashram is set to stream on MX Player from June 3.

