Some advertisements have a great impact on us. We love them, criticise them, and share them a lot in the process. Here's a few ads that went viral in India recently.

1. Cred ad featuring Rahul Dravid in an unimaginable avatar, losing his calm while stuck in a traffic jam in Bengaluru.

2. Bhima Jewellers ad showing the journey of a transwoman who transitions with the support of her parents.

3. Tanishq jewellery ad showing a Muslim family celebrating the baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law.

The ad was taken down after receiving flak on social media.

4. Gulf Oil Lubricants India ad featuring MS Dhoni in a conversation with his younger self from 2005.

5. Magicpin ad spoofing and taking a dig at the Cred ad that featured Rahul Dravid.

6. Vimal ad featuring Ajay Devgan and Shah Rukh Khan.

A collaboration between the two actors was never seen before so people were surprised.

7. The Super Bowl ad featuring the farmers protest in India.

Here’s the Super Bowl ad featuring the Farmers Protest



If you haven’t heard about it yet, now is the time to learn. It’s an issue of injustice that affects all of us. pic.twitter.com/a0WRjIAzqF — 🟣 Simran Jeet Singh (@simran) February 7, 2021

8. IPL 2021 ads featuring MS Dhoni.

Mantra… avatar… we are as 🤯 as you are right now!



Give us your best guess as to what this mantra is that he's talking about and keep watching this space for the reveal. 😎 pic.twitter.com/km9AQ93Dek — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 14, 2021

9. Prega News ad on infertility featuring Mona Singh.

10. Nike's global ad featuring Indian women's cricket team.

Did we miss out anything?