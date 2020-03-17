As cases for Covid-19 continue to rise, the WHO has come up with a set of guidelines on how to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

India, on the other hand, has come up with a novel set of activities like a gaumutra party, a Corona bhajan and of course, putting masks on idols.

However, perhaps the best advice is the one that singer Baba Sehgal has shared, via his latest rap, titled NAMASTE - CoronaVirus se bachney ka Indian Tareeka.

India China London Italy to Amrika,#coronavirus sey bachney ka Indian Tareeka😊



Namaste 🙏https://t.co/UNrEl5eBQs — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 16, 2020

He starts the video by stating how he got the inspiration for it when he saw even Prince Charles embrace Indian culture and do a Namaste. He then talks about how we can stay safe - 'by being strong, not weak'.

*It really was that simple, just stay strong!*

But ultimately, he ends his song by talking about the Indian 'tareeka' to beat Coronavirus.

*Talk about Babaji ki booti*

You can watch the video here:

Ab aap bach gaye hain, Namaste!