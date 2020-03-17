As cases for Covid-19 continue to rise, the WHO has come up with a set of guidelines on how to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.
India, on the other hand, has come up with a novel set of activities like a gaumutra party, a Corona bhajan and of course, putting masks on idols.
However, perhaps the best advice is the one that singer Baba Sehgal has shared, via his latest rap, titled NAMASTE - CoronaVirus se bachney ka Indian Tareeka.
India China London Italy to Amrika,#coronavirus sey bachney ka Indian Tareeka😊— Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 16, 2020
Namaste 🙏https://t.co/UNrEl5eBQs
He starts the video by stating how he got the inspiration for it when he saw even Prince Charles embrace Indian culture and do a Namaste. He then talks about how we can stay safe - 'by being strong, not weak'.
*It really was that simple, just stay strong!*
But ultimately, he ends his song by talking about the Indian 'tareeka' to beat Coronavirus.
*Talk about Babaji ki booti*
You can watch the video here:
Ab aap bach gaye hain, Namaste!