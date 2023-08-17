Ajay Devgn and Tabu are versatile actors in the Hindi film industry. They were paired for the first time together in their 1994 film, Vijaypath. Both Ajay Devgn and Tabu have been entertaining cinephiles since the 90s. While they have starred in a handful of movies together, their respective contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled.

Source: Bollywood Hungama

If you are looking to watch Ajay Devgn and Tabu movies, then this is for you. We have curated a list of all Ajay Devgn and Tabu films starting from Vijaypath to Bholaa. The list also features an upcoming Ajay Devgn and Tabu movie, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, down below.

Also Read: Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan movies

All Ajay Devgan and Tabu Movies Together (1994 to 2023)

1. Vijaypath (1994)

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn and Tabu

Supporting Artist: Reema Lagoo

Director: Farogh Siddique

Release date: 5 August 1994

Run Time: 2 hours 43 minutes

IMBD Rating: 5

Revenue: ₹11.53 crore

Language: Hindi

Released platform/where to watch: Zee5

The story revolves around Karan (Ajay Devgn), a loyal and righteous young man who works as a police officer. He is deeply committed to maintaining law and order and believes in upholding justice at any cost. His father, a respected police officer, was killed in the line of duty, and this event has shaped Karan’s dedication to his profession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Review:

The film’s narrative takes audiences on a roller-coaster ride as Karan faces off against the powerful and corrupt politician Jay Singhania, portrayed by Danny Denzongpa. Tabu’s portrayal of Priya, a strong-willed woman caught in the crossfire, adds depth to the narrative. The songs, especially Ruk Ruk Ruk and Aaye Aapka Intezaar Tha are still remembered for their catchy tunes and impressive choreography.

2. Haqeeqat (1995)

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn and Tabu

Supporting Artist: Aruna Irani

Director: Kuku Kohli

Release date: 20 December 1995

Run Time: 2 hours 46 minutes

IMBD Rating: 4.6

Revenue: ₹10.43 crore

Language: Hindi

Released platform/where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

The story revolves around Ajay (Ajay Devgn), a young man from a small village who aspires to become a police officer. Ajay’s father had been a respected police officer, and he is determined to follow in his footsteps and bring justice to society. However, he faces a major hurdle in the form of the corrupt and influential politician Bhanu Pratap (Amrish Puri), who uses his power to manipulate the law and exploit the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Review:

Haqeeqat (1995) delves into the impact of corruption on society and highlights the sacrifices made by those who stand up for what is right. The film’s engaging storytelling and intense moments keep viewers on the edge of their seats, while its underlying message of fighting against injustice resonates strongly.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan movies

3. Thakshak (1999)

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn and Tabu

Supporting Artist: Amrish Puri

Director: Govind Nihalani

Release date: 3 December 1999

Run Time: 2 hours 43 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.1

Revenue: ₹10 crore

Language: Hindi

Released platform/where to watch: MX Player

ADVERTISEMENT

The story is set in the backdrop of the picturesque landscapes of Rajasthan. Aditya (Ajay Devgn) is a young man leading a carefree life. He lives in a village near the India-Pakistan border and is a skilled artist who creates sculptures. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he witnesses a bomb blast that kills a group of tourists.

Review:

Thakshak is a visually striking and emotionally charged film that explores themes of love, rebellion, and redemption within a backdrop of political unrest. Directed by Govind Nihalani, the movie stands out for its powerful performances, captivating storyline, and mesmerizing music.

Also Read: Best hindi comedy movie from Netflix

4. Drishyam (2015)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn and Tabu

Supporting Artist: Shriya Saran

Director: Nishikant Kamat

Release date: 31 July 2015

Run Time: 2 hours 43 minutes

IMBD Rating: 8.2

Revenue: ₹147.87 crore

Language: Hindi

Released platform/where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

The story revolves around Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn), a simple and modest man who runs a cable television business in a small village in Goa. He lives with his wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and their two daughters. Despite his limited education, Vijay is highly intelligent and resourceful. He is deeply devoted to his family and will do anything to protect them.

Review:

Drishyam (2015) is a gripping and intelligent thriller that weaves a web of suspense, morality, and intricate storytelling. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the film stands out for its well-crafted plot, strong performances, and its ability to keep audiences at the edge of their seats.

5. Fitoor (2016)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif

Supporting Artists: Ajay Devgn and Tabu

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Release date: 12 February 2016

Run Time: 2 hours 11 minutes

IMBD Rating: 5.4

Revenue: ₹19.28 crore

Language: Hindi

Released platform/where to watch: Netflix

The story revolves around Noor (Aditya Roy Kapur), a young Kashmiri boy from a humble background who falls in love with Firdaus (Katrina Kaif), a beautiful but distant girl from an aristocratic family. Noor’s infatuation with Firdaus begins during his childhood. This love develops into an obsession as Noor grows up, and he becomes determined to win Firdaus’ heart. Tabu plays Firdaus’s mother, Begum Hazrat, a wealthy and influential woman. Ajay Devgn has a cameo appearance as Mirza Moazzam Baig in the film.

Review:

Fitoor (2016) is a visually stunning romantic drama that enchants audiences with its picturesque settings, poignant emotions, and a modern twist on a classic tale. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film presents a contemporary adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, blending romance, drama, and artistic aesthetics.

6. Golmaal Again (2017)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra

Supporting Artist: Tabu

Director: Rohit Shetty

Release date: 20 October 2017

Run Time: 2 hours 20 minutes

IMBD Rating: 4.9

Revenue: ₹311 crore

Language: Hindi

Released platform/where to watch: Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video

The story follows the adventures of a group of friends – Gopal (Ajay Devgn), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor), Laxman 1 (Shreyas Talpade), and Laxman 2 (Kunal Khemu). The group of friends have a knack for getting into comical situations and misunderstandings. They return to their childhood orphanage, which has now been turned into an orphanage for visually impaired children, run by Anna Mathew (Tabu).

Review:

Golmaal Again (2017) is a delightful and uproarious addition to the beloved comedy franchise, combining hilarious antics with a touch of the supernatural. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film offers a perfect blend of humor, entertainment, and light-hearted escapism.

7. De De Pyaar De (2019)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh

Supporting Artist: Tabu

Director: Akiv Ali

Release date: 17 May 2019

Run Time: 2 hours 15 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.5

Revenue: ₹143 crore

Language: Hindi

Released platform/where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

The story revolves around Ashish Mehra (Ajay Devgn), a middle-aged businessman living in London. He is divorced and has two children who live with his ex-wife, Manju Rao (Tabu) in India. During a trip to India for his parents’ wedding anniversary, Ashish meets Ayesha Khurana (Rakul Preet Singh), a young and free-spirited woman who works as an interior designer.

Review:

De De Pyaar De (2019) is a refreshing and relatable romantic comedy that skillfully navigates the complexities of modern relationships, age differences, and societal norms. Directed by Akiv Ali, the film offers a blend of laughter, emotions, and thought-provoking scenarios that resonate with a contemporary audience.

8. Drishyam 2 (2022)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn and Tabu

Supporting Artist: Shriya Saran

Director: Abhishek Pathak

Release date: 18 November 2022

Run Time: 2 hours 20 minutes

IMBD Rating: 8.2

Revenue: ₹345.05 crore

Language: Hindi

Released platform/where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The film stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator who is framed for the murder of Meera Deshmukh’s (Tabu) son, Sam. The plot picks up seven years after the events of the first film. Vijay, his wife Nandini (Shriya Saran), and their daughters Anju (Ishita Dutta) and Anu (Mrunal Jadhav) are living a relatively normal life. Vijay has opened a movie theatre and is working on a screenplay for his own film. Anju is still struggling with the trauma of Sam’s death, and Nandini is worried about her.

Review:

The film is suspenseful and well-paced, and it keeps the audience guessing until the very end. The film also explores some interesting themes about family, love, and sacrifice. Overall, Drishyam 2 is a worthy sequel to the original film, and it is a must-watch for fans of suspenseful thrillers.

9. Bholaa (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn and Tabu

Supporting Artist: Sanjay Mishra

Director: Ajay Devgn

Release date: 30 March 2023

Run Time: 2 hours 24 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6

Revenue: ₹111.64 crore

Language: Hindi

Released platform/where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bholaa is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi (2019), which starred Karthi in the lead role. The 2023 film follows Bholaa, a simpleton who is released from prison after serving a 10-year sentence for a crime he did not commit. He is eager to reunite with his daughter, but his plans are interrupted when he is caught up in a drug bust. Bholaa must use all of his strength and cunning to survive the dangerous world of drug trafficking and protect his daughter.

Review:

Bholaa is a good action thriller film with some flaws. It is a remake of a successful Tamil film, Kaithi, but it does not quite live up to the original. The film is worth a watch for fans of Ajay Devgn and action thrillers.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, do you agree that they have great on-screen chemistry?

FAQs

Q: How many movies have Ajay Devgn and Tabu appeared in together?

A: Ajay Devgn and Tabu have appeared together in nine movies as of now.

Q: What was the first movie in which Ajay Devgn and Tabu shared the screen?

A: Ajay Devgn and Tabu shared the screen for the first time in Vijaypath.

Q: Did Ajay Devgn and Tabu win any awards for their performances together?

A: They have won awards for their separate performances in films, but haven’t won it together.

Q: Which genre do most of the movies featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu belong to?

ADVERTISEMENT

A: Ajay Devgn and Tabu have worked together in action genre the most.

Q: Have Ajay Devgn and Tabu ever played characters with negative shades in their movies?

A: Yes. Ajay Devgn has played antagonist roles in films like Deewangee, Khakee, and Kaal. Tabu has essayed negative roles in films like Drishyam and Fitoor.

Q: Are there any upcoming movies in which Ajay Devgn and Tabu will collaborate?

A: Ajay Devgn and Tabu will now be seen in their 10th film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie will reportedly release later this year.