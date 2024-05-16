In Bollywood, especially in comedy, Akshay Kumar has made a name for himself with his contagious energy, perfect comic timing, and versatile acting skills. With his clever one-liners and slapstick humor, Kumar has delighted audiences with his comedic films for decades, earning him the title of “Bollywood’s Khiladi of Comedy.”

This article takes us on a hilarious journey through the 20 best Akshay Kumar comedy movies. Every movie showcases his extraordinary comedic talent, providing a rainbow of smiles, clever observations, and memorable moments. So, buckle up and get ready to be whisked away on a whirlwind ride of hilarity as we celebrate the cinematic brilliance of Bollywood’s comedy king, Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar Comedy Movies List:

1. Hera Pheri (2000)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal Supporting Artist: Tabu, Om Puri

Tabu, Om Puri Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Release date: March 31, 2000

March 31, 2000 Run Time: 2 hours 33 minutes

2 hours 33 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: ₹23 crores (approx. $3.2 million)

₹23 crores (approx. $3.2 million) Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Raju, Shyam, and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, three individuals with financial struggles. Desperate for money, they stumble upon a kidnapping plot and decide to get involved to make some quick cash. However, chaos ensues as their plan backfires spectacularly, leading to hilarious situations and misunderstandings. This is one of the best Akshay Kumar funny movies.

2. Awara Paagal Deewana (2002)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani Supporting Artist: Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever

Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever Director: Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt Release date: June 20, 2002

June 20, 2002 Run Time: 2 hours 38 minutes

2 hours 38 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Revenue: ₹26.6 crores (approx. $3.7 million)

₹26.6 crores (approx. $3.7 million) Language: Hindi

The story follows the lives of various characters, including Vikrant, Guru, and Yeda Anna, as they get involved in a series of comedic and action-packed situations. The film revolves around a diamond heist and the pursuit of the valuable gem by multiple parties, leading to a chaotic and entertaining adventure filled with twists and turns. This is one of the best Akshay Kumar Movies.

3. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

Lead actors: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Supporting Artist: Amrish Puri, Kader Khan

Amrish Puri, Kader Khan Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Release date: August 30, 2004

August 30, 2004 Run Time: 2 hours 39 minutes

2 hours 39 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: ₹25.5 crores (approx. $3.5 million)

₹25.5 crores (approx. $3.5 million) Language: Hindi

Sameer and Sunny, two close friends fall in love with the same woman, Rani. However, Rani is oblivious to their feelings and seeks a suitable groom through a reality TV show. Sameer and Sunny enter the show in disguise to win Rani’s heart, leading to hilarious misunderstandings and comedic situations.

4. Bhagam Bhag (2006)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Lara Dutta

Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Lara Dutta Supporting Artist: Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff

Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Release date: December 22, 2006

December 22, 2006 Run Time: 2 hours 37 minutes

2 hours 37 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Revenue: ₹40 crores (approx. $5.5 million)

₹40 crores (approx. $5.5 million) Language: Hindi

The story follows the misadventures of two actors, Bunty and Babla, who work for a theatre company owned by Champak. Trouble ensues when they accidentally get involved in a murder case and become prime suspects. As they try to clear their names, they find themselves entangled in a web of deceit and chaos, leading to comedic situations and misunderstandings.

5. Welcome (I) (2007)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor Supporting Artist: Nana Patekar, Mallika Sherawat

Nana Patekar, Mallika Sherawat Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Release date: December 21, 2007

December 21, 2007 Run Time: 2 hours 39 minutes

2 hours 39 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: ₹121 crores (approx. $16.6 million)

₹121 crores (approx. $16.6 million) Language: Hindi

The story revolves around the chaotic lives of the Singh family, headed by Uday and Majnu, who are notorious underworld figures. Their lives take a hilarious turn when they decide to reform and marry off their sister Sanjana to a decent man, Rajiv. However, Rajiv is unaware of their criminal background, leading to misunderstandings and mishaps. This is one of Akshay Kumar best comedy movies.

6. Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal Supporting Artist: Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen

Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen Director: Neeraj Vora

Neeraj Vora Release date: June 9, 2006

June 9, 2006 Run Time: 2 hours 33 minutes

2 hours 33 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: ₹69 crores (approx. $9.5 million)

₹69 crores (approx. $9.5 million) Language: Hindi

The story continues the misadventures of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, who are now wealthy but find themselves in financial trouble again due to their reckless spending habits. Desperate to get rich quickly, they invest in a scheme proposed by a con artist, Anuradha, which leads to a series of chaotic and hilarious situations.

7. Jaan-E-Mann: Lets Fall In Love Again (2006)

Lead actors: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta Supporting Artist: Anupam Kher, Soni Razdan

Anupam Kher, Soni Razdan Director: Shirish Kunder

Shirish Kunder Release date: October 20, 2006

October 20, 2006 Run Time: 3 hours 1 minute

3 hours 1 minute IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Revenue: ₹24.1 crores (approx. $3.3 million)

₹24.1 crores (approx. $3.3 million) Language: Hindi

Agastya Rao, a struggling theater actor, is unsuccessful in his career and marriage. He crosses paths with Suhaan Kapoor, a successful actor who is also Agastya’s former college friend and love rival. Suhaan is married to Piya, Agastya’s former love interest. As Agastya tries to win Piya back, he ends up helping Suhaan save his failing marriage.

8. Deewane Huye Paagal (2005)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty

Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty Supporting Artist: Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal

Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal Director: Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt Release date: November 25, 2005

November 25, 2005 Run Time: 2 hours 38 minutes

2 hours 38 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Revenue: ₹19.4 crores (approx. $2.7 million)

₹19.4 crores (approx. $2.7 million) Language: Hindi

Tanya escapes to Dubai after seeing a gangster commit a murder. When Karan, who is in love with her, follows her, he discovers that the gangster and a few other suitors are also after her. This also comes in the Akshay Kumar comedy movies list.

9. Garam Masala (2005)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham

Akshay Kumar, John Abraham Supporting Artist: Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen

Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Release date: November 2, 2005

November 2, 2005 Run Time: 2 hours 27 minutes

2 hours 27 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: ₹35 crores (approx. $4.8 million)

₹35 crores (approx. $4.8 million) Language: Hindi

Mac and Sam, two photographers work for a fashion magazine and live a carefree lifestyle. Trouble ensues when Mac’s boss, Shyam, decides to test his loyalty by asking him to manage his apartment while he’s away. Mac sees this as an opportunity to have fun and invites his girlfriend, Maggie, and Sam’s girlfriend, Riya, to stay with them. However, things get complicated when Shyam unexpectedly returns and chaos ensues as Mac and Sam try to juggle their personal lives and professional commitments.

10. Housefull (2010)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh

Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh Supporting Artist: Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal

Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal Director: Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan Release date: April 30, 2010

April 30, 2010 Run Time: 2 hours 24 minutes

2 hours 24 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Revenue: ₹124 crores (approx. $17.1 million)

₹124 crores (approx. $17.1 million) Language: Hindi

The story follows Aarush, a man considered unlucky in love and life, finds himself in a series of comedic misunderstandings and chaotic situations. In an attempt to change his luck, Aarush seeks the help of his friend Bob and psychiatrist Dr. Khan. However, their efforts only lead to further complications when they get involved in a web of lies and mistaken identities. This is one of the Akshay Kumar best comedy movies.

11. Housefull 2 (2012)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh

Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh Supporting Artist: Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez

Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez Director: Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan Release date: April 5, 2012

April 5, 2012 Run Time: 2 hours 45 minutes

2 hours 45 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Revenue: ₹186 crores (approx. $25.7 million)

₹186 crores (approx. $25.7 million) Language: Hindi

The story follows four fathers, each wanting their daughters to marry Jolly, a rich businessman’s son. However, due to a case of mistaken identity, Jolly is Jwala, a small-time crook. Chaos ensues when Jwala and his friends Max and Sunny enter the scene, leading to hilarious misunderstandings and comedic situations. As the confusion escalates, the characters find themselves in a whirlwind of events filled with romance, betrayal, and laughter.

12. It’s Entertainment (2014)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia

Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia Supporting Artist: Mithun Chakraborty, Johnny Lever

Mithun Chakraborty, Johnny Lever Director: Sajid-Farhad

Sajid-Farhad Release date: August 8, 2014

August 8, 2014 Run Time: 2 hours 20 minutes

2 hours 20 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

4.7/10 Revenue: ₹73 crores (approx. $10.1 million)

₹73 crores (approx. $10.1 million) Language: Hindi

Akhil Lokhande, a young man discovers that he is the heir to a vast fortune left behind by his deceased father. However, his inheritance comes with a catch: he must compete against his father’s dog, Entertainment, to claim the wealth. As Akhil tries to outsmart the clever canine, he finds himself in a series of hilarious and chaotic situations.

13. Desi Boyz (2011)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham

Akshay Kumar, John Abraham Supporting Artist: Deepika Padukone, Chitrangada Singh

Deepika Padukone, Chitrangada Singh Director: Rohit Dhawan

Rohit Dhawan Release date: November 25, 2011

November 25, 2011 Run Time: 2 hours 1 minute

2 hours 1 minute IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Revenue: ₹94 crores (approx. $13 million)

₹94 crores (approx. $13 million) Language: Hindi

Jerry Patel and Nick Mathur, two friends, lost their jobs during the economic recession and struggled to find employment. Desperate for money, they decide to work as male escorts under the pseudonyms “Rocco” and “Hunter.” However, their double lives lead to complications in their personal and professional lives, especially when they encounter unexpected challenges and romantic interests.

14. Housefull 3 (2016)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh

Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh Supporting Artist: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri

Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri Director: Sajid-Farhad

Sajid-Farhad Release date: June 3, 2016

June 3, 2016 Run Time: 2 hours 14 minutes

2 hours 14 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Revenue: ₹195 crores (approx. $27 million)

₹195 crores (approx. $27 million) Language: Hindi

Batook Patel, a wealthy businessman is overprotective of his three daughters: Ganga, Jamuna, and Saraswati. When the daughters fall in love with Sandy, Bunty, and Teddy respectively, Batook disapproves due to their reputation as good-for-nothing men. To win their father’s approval, the men pretend to be disabled, leading to a series of hilarious situations and misunderstandings.

15. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan Supporting Artist: Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel

Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Release date: October 12, 2007

October 12, 2007 Run Time: 2 hours 39 minutes

2 hours 39 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: ₹86 crores (approx. $11.8 million)

₹86 crores (approx. $11.8 million) Language: Hindi

Siddharth and his wife Avni return to their ancestral home in rural India. Siddharth’s family believes that the house is haunted by the spirit of a dancer named Manjulika, who was in love with one of Siddharth’s ancestors. To unravel the mystery, Siddharth’s friend and psychiatrist, Dr. Aditya Shrivastav, investigates the case. However, as he delves deeper into the situation, he discovers shocking truths about the past and the present.

16. Mai Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Supporting Artist: Raageshwari, Shakti Kapoor

Raageshwari, Shakti Kapoor Director: Sameer Malkan

Sameer Malkan Release date: September 23, 1994

September 23, 1994 Run Time: 2 hours 57 minutes

2 hours 57 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: ₹8.85 crores (approx. $1.2 million)

₹8.85 crores (approx. $1.2 million) Language: Hindi

Karan is a seasoned and fearless police officer, while Deepak is an aspiring actor who idolizes Karan. When Deepak witnesses a murder, he becomes a key witness in the case against a notorious gangster, Goli. To protect Deepak from Goli’s wrath, Karan is assigned to be his bodyguard. However, their differences in personality and approach lead to comedic clashes and misunderstandings.

17. Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi (1997)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla

Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla Supporting Artist: Kader Khan, Paresh Rawal

Kader Khan, Paresh Rawal Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Release date: October 9, 1997

October 9, 1997 Run Time: 2 hours 13 minutes

2 hours 13 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: ₹12.35 crores (approx. $1.7 million)

₹12.35 crores (approx. $1.7 million) Language: Hindi

The movie revolves around the lives of Raja and Shalu, a young married couple. Raja is an unemployed young man who dreams of becoming a famous singer, while Shalu is a successful professional who supports him financially. However, their marriage faces challenges when Raja’s irresponsible behavior and obsession with becoming a singer strain their relationship. To prove his worth and win back his wife’s respect, Raja enters a singing competition. However, his rival, Rocky, will stop at nothing to sabotage his chances.

18. Heyy Babyy (2007)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh

Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh Supporting Artist: Vidya Balan, Boman Irani

Vidya Balan, Boman Irani Director: Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan Release date: August 24, 2007

August 24, 2007 Run Time: 2 hours 24 minutes

2 hours 24 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Revenue: ₹84 crores (approx. $11.5 million)

₹84 crores (approx. $11.5 million) Language: Hindi

Aroush, Tanmay, and Al, three carefree bachelors, live a lavish lifestyle in Sydney, Australia. Their lives take an unexpected turn when a baby girl is left on their doorstep, along with a note claiming that one of them is the father. Confused and overwhelmed, the trio embarks on a mission to find the baby’s mother, leading to a series of comedic misadventures and heartwarming moments.

19. Singh Is King (2008)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif Supporting Artist: Sonu Sood, Neha Dhupia

Sonu Sood, Neha Dhupia Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Release date: August 8, 2008

August 8, 2008 Run Time: 2 hours 15 minutes

2 hours 15 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Revenue: ₹123 crores (approx. $16.9 million)

₹123 crores (approx. $16.9 million) Language: Hindi

Happy Singh, a simple-minded and good-hearted man from a rural village in Punjab, is mistakenly believed to be a brave “king” by his fellow villagers. Encouraged by his grandmother, Happy travels to Australia to help a group of fellow villagers in need. However, his journey is fraught with challenges and comedic mishaps. Along the way, he crosses paths with Sonia, a beautiful and spirited woman who helps him navigate the unfamiliar terrain of Australia.

20. De Dana Dan (2009)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty Supporting Artist: Paresh Rawal, Neha Dhupia

Paresh Rawal, Neha Dhupia Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Release date: November 27, 2009

November 27, 2009 Run Time: 2 hours 42 minutes

2 hours 42 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Revenue: ₹82 crores (approx. $11.3 million)

₹82 crores (approx. $11.3 million) Language: Hindi

Nitin and Ram, two friends are struggling financially. In a desperate attempt to earn money, Nitin hatches a plan to kidnap a wealthy woman’s dog, intending to demand a ransom. However, their plan goes awry, leading to a series of chaotic and comedic misunderstandings involving a diverse cast of characters, including their love interests Anjali and Manpreet, as well as various hotel staff and guests.

These Akshay Kumar comedy movies will surely tickle your funny bones.