Every time you think that the paparazzi cannot stoop beyond a certain level, they go ahead and prove you wrong by stooping even lower than before. Case in point, the latest pictures of Alia Bhatt that have emerged while she was leaving the hospital with her newborn baby.

Various news outlets have chased Alia and Ranbir’s vehicles to get a picture of their newborn child. And if that’s not all, paparazzi have also chased various family members to get the exclusive scoop and exclusive pictures. The manner in which these publications have hounded the family and the parents is scary, to say the least.

The family and their vehicles have been hounded by numerous cameramen to get one click of the child. The paparazzi have forgotten that the baby and the family are only human. In a bid to be the first ones to get a glimpse of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, the paparazzi reduced them to mere stories for news outlets and conveniently ignored the concept of privacy. Frankly speaking, they have been doing this since time immemorial.

Alia Bhatt has been receiving flak ever since she announced her pregnancy just months after she married Ranbir Kapoor. In a country as puritanical as ours, after she announced the birth of her daughter, people stooped so low that they even started counting her pregnancy duration.

This moment should have been the time when the family received some ounce of privacy. But that was denied because the family was hounded from the hospital up to their house. It should be the parent’s decision if they want to reveal their child’s face to the media. Even if they are star kids, no parent would want to be chased like this. At the end of the day, the child is not even a week old!

Back when Alia Bhatt had announced her pregnancy, some people speculated that this would happen.

The media sensation is now, the expected arrival of the baby at @aliaa08 and Rambir Kapoor. Media will now cover from the bedroom to the Labour room and even their families' reactions to their first baby. This is sad of the unethical media, who are breaching their privacy. — Jawad Yousafzai (@JawadYousufxai) June 27, 2022

In an effort to be the first ones to break the news, media ethic have been conveniently forgotten. Many people have called out this unethical behaviour.

Media publications have often crossed the line between collecting news and invading privacy. This is purely unethical and disgraceful.