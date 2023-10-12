People love to hate Koffee With Karan. But every time the Karan Johar talk show comes up with a new season, it becomes the talk of the town because it is just so addictive. For a lot of people, the show is a guilty pleasure. Recently, Karan Johar teased us with videos of the upcoming Koffee With Season 8; and like clockwork, people flocked to the internet to talk about it.

We recently came across a Reddit thread which talked about some of the Koffee With Karan anecdotes that Karan Johar had shared in his book, An Unsuitable Boy. We dug around a little further and picked out some juicy anecdotes about the show from the book. Let’s take a look, shall we?

1. On the thought that brought Koffee With Karan to life.

In his book, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan Johar mentions how he was keen on calling two people to the show and how he had the names ready. He wrote, “Casual, irreverent, fun banter: that’s what the thought was. I wanted to make it look like a drawing-room conversation. But when it is watched by other people, it gives them a sense of voyeurism.”

2. KJo also talked about the first episode he shot for Koffee With Karan.

The talk show host revealed how the first episode that he had shot with Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta was not the first episode of Season 1. Coincidentally, the shoot was going on when Saif Ali Khan’s marriage with Amrita Singh was on the rocks. He wrote, “He was going through a bit of turbulence because he was on the verge of splitting up with his wife…Saif had to be perky on television and talk about his wife as if things were kosher.”

3. The book also addressed the rumours that celebs are aware of the Rapid Fire questions.

At some point, we all have thought that the celebs know the Rapid Fire questions. But turns out, that’s not the case. He revealed that the celebs do not know what they will be asked. He added, “The Rapid Fire round is never shared with them because their instinctive answers when they’re put in a spot is what makes it exciting.” However, he broke this rule for one celeb and it wasn’t Shah Rukh Khan.

4. Karan addressed how PRs reach out to him for the show.

Koffee With Karan remains the platform from where celebs can drive the narrative around them. Addressing this, Karan Johar mentioned how he does get requests from PR agencies to get newer actors on the Koffee couch. He always declines those requests.

Also Read: Karan Johar Reveals How The Guest List For ‘Koffee With Karan’ Is Decided & It’s Brutal

5. Of course, he addressed the Deepika-Sonam episode.

The Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor episode remains one of the most candid episodes of Koffee With Karan. He talked about how Rishi and Neetu Kapoor got offended. He wrote, “Rishi Kapoor got very offended… He and Neetuji got really upset about the comments made about Ranbir in the Deepika–Sonam episode in the third season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Turns out Ranbir Kapoor was on the set when the Deepika-Sonam episode was shot.

Karan Johar explicitly mentioned how Ranbir was on the set when the episode was shot. He knew what they had said but he didn’t know it would blow up. He wrote, “I also met Neetuji and sorted it out. They’re seniors. I have great respect for them. Ranbir told me, ‘You sort it out.’…This was the only problem I got into with the show.”

Koffee With Karan Season 8 is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 26.