There’s no doubt that animated movies take us to their magical world each time we watch them. Apart from being creative and unique, these movies resonate with audiences across all ages and cultures. In the list below, we have mentioned some of the best animated movies on Netflix that you should binge-watch right away!

Let’s take a look at these movies, shall we?

1. Toy Story (1995)

Lead Actor: Tom Hanks

Supporting Artist: Tim Allen

Director: John Lasseter

Release Date: November 22, 1995

Run Time: 81 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Revenue: $373.6 million

Language: English

A cowboy doll named Woody is threatened by the arrival of a new spaceman action figure named Buzz Lightyear.

2. The Lion King (1994)

Lead Actor: Matthew Broderick (voice of adult Simba)

Supporting Artist: James Earl Jones (voice of Mufasa)

Director: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff

Release Date: June 15, 1994

IMDb Rating: 8.5

Revenue: $968.5 million

Run Time: 88 minutes

Language: English

A young lion prince is cast out of his pride by his wicked uncle, who takes over the kingdom. The lion prince must learn to survive on his own and reclaim his rightful throne.

3. Frozen (2013)

Lead Actor: Kristen Bell (voice of Anna)

Supporting Artist: Idina Menzel (voice of Elsa)

Director: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

Release Date: November 27, 2013

Run Time: 102 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Revenue: $1.28 billion

Language: English

When the kingdom’s queen inadvertently plunges the kingdom into eternal winter, her fearless sister teams up with a mountaineer and a reindeer to break the icy curse.

4. Finding Nemo (2014)

Lead Actor: Albert Brooks (voice of Marlin)

Supporting Artist: Ellen DeGeneres (voice of Dory)

Director: Andrew Stanton, Lee Unkrich

Release Date: May 30, 2003

Run Time: 100 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Revenue: $940.3 million

Language: English

After his son is captured in the Great Barrier Reef and taken to Sydney, a timid clownfish embarks on a journey to bring him home.

5. Moana (2016)

Lead Actor: Auli’i Cravalho (voice of Moana)

Supporting Artist: Dwayne Johnson (voice of Maui)

Director: Ron Clements, John Musker

Release Date: November 23, 2016

Run Time: 107 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Revenue: $690.8 million

Language: English

In Ancient Polynesia, when a curse reaches her island, Moana sets sail in search of a legendary demigod to save her people.

6. Shrek (2001)

Lead Actor: Mike Myers (voice of Shrek)

Supporting Artist: Eddie Murphy (voice of Donkey)

Director: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson

Release Date: May 18, 2001

Run Time: 90 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Revenue: $484.4 million

Language: English

An ogre named Shrek embarks on a journey to rescue Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded castle and deliver her to a scheming lord.

7. Zootopia (2016)

Lead Actor: Ginnifer Goodwin (voice of Judy Hopps)

Supporting Artist: Jason Bateman (voice of Nick Wilde)

Director: Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Jared Bush

Release Date: March 4, 2016

Run Time: 108 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Revenue: $1.02 billion

Language: English

In a city of anthropomorphic animals, a rookie bunny cop and a cynical con artist fox must work together to uncover a conspiracy.

8. Coco (2017)

Lead Actor: Anthony Gonzalez (voice of Miguel)

Supporting Artist: Gael García Bernal (voice of Héctor)

Director: Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

Release Date: October 27, 2017

Run Time: 105 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Revenue: $807.1 million

Language: English

Aspiring musician Miguel enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer, and lift his family’s music ban.

9. Despicable Me (2010)

Lead Actor: Steve Carell (voice of Gru)

Supporting Artist: Jason Segel (voice of Vector)

Director: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud

Release Date: July 9, 2010

Run Time: 95 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Revenue: $543.1 million

Language: English

When a criminal mastermind adopts three orphan girls as pawns for a grand scheme, he ends up finding love and purpose in his life.

10. The Incredibles (2004)

Lead Actor: Craig T. Nelson (voice of Mr. Incredible)

Supporting Artist: Holly Hunter (voice of Elastigirl)

Director: Brad Bird

Release Date: November 5, 2004

Run Time: 115 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Revenue: $631.4 million

Language: English

A family of undercover superheroes is forced into action to save the world from a supervillain’s evil plot.

11. Ratatouille (2007)

Lead Actor: Patton Oswalt (voice of Remy)

Supporting Artist: Lou Romano (voice of Linguini)

Director: Brad Bird, Jan Pinkava

Release Date: June 29, 2007

Run Time: 111 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Revenue: $620.7 million

Language: English

A rat who can cook makes an unusual alliance with a young kitchen worker at a famous restaurant in Paris.

12. Up (2009)

Lead Actor: Ed Asner (voice of Carl Fredricksen)

Supporting Artist: Jordan Nagai (voice of Russell)

Director: Pete Docter, Bob Peterson

Release Date: May 29, 2009

Run Time: 96 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Revenue: $735.1 million

Language: English

Seventy-eight-year-old Carl sets out to fulfill his lifelong dream to visit South America by tying thousands of balloons to his house.

13. The Little Mermaid (1989)

Lead Actor: Jodi Benson (voice of Ariel)

Supporting Artist: Pat Carroll (voice of Ursula)

Director: Ron Clements, John Musker

Release Date: November 17, 1989

Run Time: 83 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Revenue: $211.3 million

Language: English

A mermaid princess makes a Faustian bargain with an unscrupulous sea-witch in order to meet a human prince on land.

14. Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Lead Actor: Jack Black (voice of Po)

Supporting Artist: Dustin Hoffman (voice of Shifu)

Director: Mark Osborne, John Stevenson

Release Date: June 6, 2008

Run Time: 92 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Revenue: $631.7 million

Language: English

The Dragon Warrior has to clash against the savage Tai Lung as China’s fate hangs in the balance.

15. Tangled (2010)

Lead Actor: Mandy Moore (voice of Rapunzel)

Supporting Artist: Zachary Levi (voice of Flynn Rider)

Director: Nathan Greno, Byron Howard

Release Date: November 24, 2010

Run Time: 100 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Revenue: $591.8 million

Language: English

The magically long-haired Rapunzel has spent her entire life in a tower, but now that a runaway thief has stumbled upon her, she is about to discover the world for the first time.

16. How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Lead Actor: Jay Baruchel (voice of Hiccup)

Supporting Artist: Gerard Butler (voice of Stoick)

Director: Dean DeBlois, Chris Sanders

Release Date: March 26, 2010

Run Time: 98 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Revenue: $494.9 million

Language: English

A hapless young Viking who aspires to hunt dragons becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon himself and learns there may be more to the creatures than he assumed.

17. Inside Out (2015)

Lead Actor: Amy Poehler (voice of Joy)

Supporting Artist: Phyllis Smith (voice of Sadness)

Director: Pete Docter, Ronnie Del Carmen

Release Date: June 19, 2015

Run Time: 95 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Revenue: $857.6 million

Language: English

After young Riley is uprooted from her Midwest life and moved to San Francisco, her emotions – Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness – conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house, and school.

18. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Lead Actor: John C. Reilly (voice of Ralph)

Supporting Artist: Sarah Silverman (voice of Vanellope)

Director: Rich Moore

Release Date: November 2, 2012

Run Time: 101 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Revenue: $471.2 million

Language: English

A video game villain wants to be a hero and sets out to fulfill his dream, but his quest brings havoc to the whole arcade where he lives.

19. Cars (2006)

Lead Actor: Owen Wilson (voice of Lightning McQueen)

Supporting Artist: Larry the Cable Guy (voice of Mater)

Director: John Lasseter, Joe Ranft

Release Date: June 9, 2006

Run Time: 117 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $462.2 million

Language: English

A hot-shot race car named Lightning McQueen gets waylaid in Radiator Springs, where he finds the true meaning of friendship and family.

20. The Princess And The Frog (2009)

Lead Actor: Anika Noni Rose (voice of Tiana)

Supporting Artist: Bruno Campos (voice of Prince Naveen)

Director: Ron Clements, John Musker

Release Date: December 11, 2009

Run Time: 97 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $267 million

Language: English

A waitress, desperate to fulfill her dreams as a restaurant owner, is set on a journey to turn a frog prince back into a human being.

21. Rango (2011)

Lead Actor: Johnny Depp (voice of Rango)

Supporting Artist: Isla Fisher (voice of Beans)

Director: Gore Verbinski

Release Date: March 4, 2011

Run Time: 107 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Revenue: $245.7 million

Language: English

Rango is an ordinary chameleon who accidentally winds up in the town of Dirt, a lawless outpost in the Wild West in desperate need of a new sheriff.

22. Big Hero 6 (2014)

Lead Actor: Ryan Potter (voice of Hiro)

Supporting Artist: Scott Adsit (voice of Baymax)

Director: Don Hall, Chris Williams

Release Date: November 7, 2014

Run Time: 102 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Revenue: $657.8 million

Language: English

The special bond develops between a plus-sized inflatable robot and a prodigy who team up with a group of friends to form a band of high-tech heroes.

23. Brave (2012)

Lead Actor: Kelly Macdonald (voice of Merida)

Supporting Artist: Emma Thompson (voice of Elinor)

Director: Mark Andrews, Brenda Chapman, Steve Purcell

Release Date: June 22, 2012

Run Time: 93 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $540.4 million

Language: English

Determined to make her own path in life, Princess Merida defies a custom that brings chaos to her kingdom. Granted one wish, Merida must rely on her bravery and her archery skills to undo a beastly curse.

24. The Lego Movie (2014)

Lead Actor: Chris Pratt (voice of Emmet)

Supporting Artist: Elizabeth Banks (voice of Wyldstyle)

Director: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Release Date: February 7, 2014

Run Time: 100 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Revenue: $469.2 million

Language: English

An ordinary LEGO construction worker is mistakenly considered the Master Builder and is recruited to join a quest to stop an evil tyrant.

25. Coraline (2009)

Lead Actor: Dakota Fanning (voice of Coraline)

Supporting Artist: Teri Hatcher (voice of Other Mother)

Director: Henry Selick

Release Date: February 6, 2009

Run Time: 100 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Revenue: $124.6 million

Language: English

An adventurous girl finds another world that is a strangely idealized version of her frustrating home, but it has sinister secrets.

26. Trolls (2016)

Lead Actor: Anna Kendrick (voice of Poppy)

Supporting Artist: Justin Timberlake (voice of Branch)

Director: Mike Mitchell, Walt Dohrn

Release Date: October 8, 2016

Run Time: 92 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Revenue: $346.9 million

Language: English

After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the overly-cautious Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends.

27. Aladdin (1992)

Lead Actor: Scott Weinger (voice of Aladdin)

Supporting Artist: Robin Williams (voice of Genie)

Director: Ron Clements, John Musker

Release Date: November 25, 1992

Run Time: 90 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Revenue: $504.1 million

Language: English

A kind-hearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.

28. The Croods (2013)

Lead Actor: Nicolas Cage (voice of Grug)

Supporting Artist: Emma Stone (voice of Eep)

Director: Kirk DeMicco, Chris Sanders

Release Date: March 22, 2013

Run Time: 98 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Revenue: $587.2 million

Language: English

After their cave is destroyed, a caveman family must trek through an unfamiliar fantastical world with the help of an inventive boy.

29. Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Lead Actor: Jack Black (voice of Po)

Supporting Artist: Angelina Jolie (voice of Tigress)

Director: Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Release Date: May 26, 2011

Run Time: 90 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Revenue: $665.7 million

Language: English

Po and his friends fight to stop a peacock villain from conquering China with a deadly new weapon, but the Dragon Warrior must come to terms with his past.

30. The Boss Baby (2017)

Lead Actor: Alec Baldwin (voice of Boss Baby)

Supporting Artist: Steve Buscemi (voice of Francis)

Director: Tom McGrath

Release Date: March 31, 2017

Run Time: 97 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Revenue: $528 million

Language: English

A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his 7-year-old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co.

31. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Lead Actor: Chris Sarandon (voice of Jack Skellington)

Supporting Artist: Catherine O’Hara (voice of Sally)

Director: Henry Selick

Release Date: October 13, 1993

Run Time: 76 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Revenue: $91.5 million

Language: English

Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town but doesn’t quite understand the concept.

32. Happy Feet (2006)

Lead Actor: Elijah Wood (voice of Mumble)

Supporting Artist: Robin Williams (voice of Ramon)

Director: George Miller, Warren Coleman, Judy Morris

Release Date: November 17, 2006

Run Time: 108 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Revenue: $384.3 million

Language: English

Into the world of the Emperor Penguins, who find their soul mates through song, a penguin is born who cannot sing. But he can tap dance something fierce.

33. Madagascar (2005)

Lead Actor: Ben Stiller (voice of Alex)

Supporting Artist: Chris Rock (voice of Marty)

Director: Eric Darnell, Tom McGrath

Release Date: May 27, 2005

Run Time: 86 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Revenue: $532.7 million

Language: English

A group of animals who have spent all their life in a New York zoo end up in the jungles of Madagascar, and must adjust to living in the wild.

34. The Iron Giant (1999)

Lead Actor: Eli Marienthal (voice of Hogarth)

Supporting Artist: Vin Diesel (voice of The Iron Giant)

Director: Brad Bird

Release Date: August 6, 1999

Run Time: 86 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Revenue: $31.3 million

Language: English

A young boy befriends a giant robot from outer space that a paranoid government agent wants to destroy.

35. Shrek 2 (2004)

Lead Actor: Mike Myers (voice of Shrek)

Supporting Artist: Eddie Murphy (voice of Donkey)

Director: Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, Conrad Vernon

Release Date: May 19, 2004

Run Time: 93 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Revenue: $919.8 million

Language: English

Princess Fiona’s parents invite her and Shrek to dinner to celebrate her marriage. If only they knew the newlyweds were both ogres.

36. The Simpsons Movie (2007)

Lead Actor: Dan Castellaneta (voice of Homer)

Supporting Artist: Julie Kavner (voice of Marge)

Director: David Silverman

Release Date: July 27, 2007

Run Time: 87 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Revenue: $527.1 million

Language: English

After Homer accidentally pollutes the town’s water supply, Springfield is encased in a gigantic dome by the EPA, and the Simpsons family is declared fugitives.

37. The Secret Life Of Pets (2016)

Lead Actor: Louis C.K. (voice of Max)

Supporting Artist: Eric Stonestreet (voice of Duke)

Director: Chris Renaud, Yarrow Cheney

Release Date: July 8, 2016

Run Time: 87 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Revenue: $875.5 million

Language: English

The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in Duke, a stray whom Max instantly dislikes.

38. The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Lead Actor: Will Arnett (voice of Batman)

Supporting Artist: Michael Cera (voice of Robin)

Director: Chris McKay

Release Date: February 10, 2017

Run Time: 104 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Revenue: $311.9 million

Language: English

A cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick.

39. Bolt (2008)

Lead Actor: John Travolta (voice of Bolt)

Supporting Artist: Miley Cyrus (voice of Penny)

Director: Byron Howard, Chris Williams

Release Date: November 21, 2008

Run Time: 96 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Revenue: $310 million

Language: English

The canine star of a fictional sci-fi/action show that believes his powers are real embarks on a cross-country trek to save his co-star from a threat he believes is just as real.

40. Rio (2011)

Lead Actor: Jesse Eisenberg (voice of Blu)

Supporting Artist: Anne Hathaway (voice of Jewel)

Director: Carlos Saldanha

Release Date: April 15, 2011

Run Time: 96 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Revenue: $484.6 million

Language: English

When Blu, a domesticated macaw from small-town Minnesota, meets the fiercely independent Jewel, he takes off on an adventure to Rio de Janeiro with the bird of his dreams.

41. Epic (2013)

Lead Actor: Amanda Seyfried (voice of Mary Katherine)

Supporting Artist: Josh Hutcherson (voice of Nod)

Director: Chris Wedge

Release Date: May 24, 2013

Run Time: 102 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Revenue: $268.4 million

Language: English

A teenager finds herself transported to a deep forest setting where a battle between the forces of good and the forces of evil is taking place. She bands together with a rag-tag group of characters to save their world and ours.

42. Ice Age (2002)

Lead Actor: Ray Romano (voice of Manny)

Supporting Artist: John Leguizamo (voice of Sid)

Director: Chris Wedge, Carlos Saldanha

Release Date: March 15, 2002

Run Time: 81 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Revenue: $383.3 million

Language: English

Set during the Ice Age, a sabertooth tiger, a sloth, and a wooly mammoth find a lost human infant and try to return him to his tribe.

44. Happy Feet Two (2011)

Lead Actor: Elijah Wood (voice of Mumble)

Supporting Artist: Robin Williams (voice of Ramon/Lovelace)

Director: George Miller, Gary Eck, David Peers

Release Date: November 18, 2011

Run Time: 100 minutes

IMDb Rating: 5.9

Revenue: $150.4 million

Language: English

Mumble’s son, Erik, is struggling to realize his talents in the Emperor Penguin world. Meanwhile, Mumble and his family and friends discover a new threat to their home – one that will take everyone working together to save them.

46. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004)

Lead Actor: Tom Kenny (voice of SpongeBob)

Supporting Artist: Bill Fagerbakke (voice of Patrick)

Director: Stephen Hillenburg, Mark Osborne

Release Date: November 14, 2004

Run Time: 87 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $140.2 million

Language: English

SpongeBob SquarePants takes leave from the town of Bikini Bottom in order to track down King Neptune’s stolen crown.

47. The Lorax (2012)

Lead Actor: Zac Efron (voice of Ted)

Supporting Artist: Taylor Swift (voice of Audrey)

Director: Chris Renaud, Kyle Balda

Release Date: March 2, 2012

Run Time: 86 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Revenue: $348.8 million

Language: English

A 12-year-old boy searches for the one thing that will enable him to win the affection of the girl of his dreams. To find it he must discover the story of the Lorax, the grumpy yet charming creature who fights to protect his world.

48. Bee Movie (2007)

Lead Actor: Jerry Seinfeld (voice of Barry B. Benson)

Supporting Artist: Renée Zellweger (voice of Vanessa)

Director: Steve Hickner, Simon J. Smith

Release Date: November 2, 2007

Run Time: 91 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.1

Revenue: $287.6 million

Language: English

Barry B. Benson, a bee who just graduated from college, is disillusioned at his lone career choice: making honey. On a special trip outside the hive, Barry’s life is saved by Vanessa, a florist in New York City. As their relationship blossoms, he discovers humans actually eat honey and subsequently decides to sue them.

49. Storks (2016)

Lead Actor: Andy Samberg (voice of Junior)

Supporting Artist: Katie Crown (voice of Tulip)

Director: Nicholas Stoller, Doug Sweetland

Release Date: September 23, 2016

Run Time: 87 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Revenue: $183.4 million

Language: English

Storks have moved on from delivering babies to packages. But when an order for a baby appears, the best delivery stork must scramble to fix the error by delivering the baby.

50. The Emoji Movie (2017)

Lead Actor: T.J. Miller (voice of Gene)

Supporting Artist: James Corden (voice of Hi-5)

Director: Tony Leondis

Release Date: July 28, 2017

Run Time: 86 minutes

IMDb Rating: 3.3

Revenue: $217.8 million

Language: English

Gene, a multi-expressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji.

Happy watching!

Please note that all images are taken from IMDb.