I bet you can tell the entire discography of AP Dhillon, but do you know what he studied? Or, for that matter, do you know what most of our favourite Punjabi singers studied. Well, if you've ever been curious, then here's a look at the educational qualifications of some of our favourite Punjabi singers.

1. AP Dhillon

If you've not heard of AP Dhillon, congratulations, you're living under a rock. His Insane is everywhere on social media these days. But did you know that he holds a degree in Civil engineering from I.K Gujral Punjab Technical University? He later pursued his Post-Graduation degree in Business Administration and Management from Camosun College, British Columbia, Canada.

2. Ammy Virk

I was a big fan of Ammy Virk's song Qismat when it came out. It hits you right in the feels. He took admission in BSc. in Biotechnology from Punjabi University, Patiala, because his girlfriend was pursuing that course. In his last semester, he released his first song, which became a hit.

3. Guru Randhawa

Who doesn't know Guru Randhawa? The man responsible for probably the catchiest songs like Suit Suit has a master's degree in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management, New Delhi.

4. Sidhu Moose Wala

The Punjabi icon is most popular for his album Moosetape which released in 2021. He studied at the Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana and graduated in Electrical Engineering in 2016.

5. Jasmine Sandlas

I love Jasmine Sandlas for her deep, enchanting voice. Patt Le Gaya is probably my favourite song from her discography thanks to its catchy beats and tune. The singer's family moved to California when she was 12, and pursued her schooling there. She holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology from California. She wrote songs and did odd jobs during her college days.

6. Satinder Sartaaj

Satinder Sartaaj's Jalsa is a song that will remain a classic for its lyrics. The singer obtained an honours degree in music from Government College, Hoshiarpur. He focussed on his musical career while completing his MPhil in Sufi music singing and later a PhD in Sufi singing from Panjab University, Chandigarh. He also taught music at the university for six years.

7. Amrit Maan

Amrit Maan studied in Bhatinda and did his M.Tech in Software Engineering from Swami Vivekanand Institute of Engineering & Technology, Ramnagar, Banur, Mohali. He decided to make music his career after he performed at his college function and was appreciated for it.

8. Sunanda Sharma

Sunanda Sharma's Jaani Tera Naa is arguably her most popular song. The song makes you want to dance every single time it plays. She completed her graduation from Khalsa College, Amritsar and later, pursued her master's degree in English from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. It was during her college days that she decided to foray into music as a career.

9. Sharry Mann

One of the most loved Punjabi singers for his bhangra music, Sharry Mann's Yaar Anmulle remains a classic Punjabi song. He did his schooling in Chandigarh and obtained his graduation degree in civil engineering from Rode Lande College, Moga, Punjab.

10 Diljit Dosanjh

Of course, everyone knows about Diljit Dosanjh. The Lover singer, reportedly, never went to college and completed his schooling from Al Manar Public School, Ludhiana, Punjab.

Surprising, isn't it? How many out of these did you know about?