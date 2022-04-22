The latest series London Files, starring Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli, has joined the slew of thrillers streaming on OTT platforms.

In the series, Rampal portrays Om Singh, a homicide detective who is tasked with the case of a missing girl. Going by the trailer, the investigation leads him to media baron Amar Roy (Purab Kohli), who instantly becomes his number one suspect. As he tries to solve the mysteries surrounding this father-daughter case, we get a peek at the detective's long-buried past. He is shown revealing deeper secrets while battling his own issues.

Early reviews of the Voot series have surfaced on social media platforms, and viewers seem to be impressed.

Check out these tweets if you're still unsure about seeing the mystery thriller, London Files.

The six-episode ‘London Files’ sets up a brisk pace from the get-go. The rise of feeling against potential immigrants is a hot-button subject, and gives the series a sense of immediacy.#LondonFilesOnVoot pic.twitter.com/64qGarUY93 — Angela (@Angela08461893) April 21, 2022

Barring few flaws #LondonFiles is gud throwback 2 slow-burn investigative 80s TV thrillers with enuf of modern vibe 2 appeal 2 all viewers#ArjunRampal is gr8 in a homage 2 stoical detectives with inner demons



FULL #LondonFilesOnVoot #Reviewhttps://t.co/m7EMv0BUyu@rampalarjun pic.twitter.com/9Qb1iBqxsR — Russel Olaf D'Silva (@Russel_Olaf) April 21, 2022

#LondonFiles - the investigative thriller with twists, turns and thrills in abundance - is now streaming on #VootSelect... The storytelling coupled with smart performances gives it an edge. #LondonFilesOnVootSelect pic.twitter.com/JzfGeFgIFJ — ClapnumberHindi (@ClapnumberH) April 22, 2022

‘London Files’ will keep you glued to the screen as some dark mysteries and buried secrets come pouring out each time you guess that its plot cannot get any murkier!



To witness an edge-of-your-seat exp, watch ‘London Files’ on Voot Select! @vootselect @rampal72 @purab_kohli_. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 21, 2022

#LondonFiles starts with a gluing narrative. There is suspense, thrill, and excitement as the first episode unfolds. However, it slips into a known conceptual paradise like that of #Asur and the recently released #Abhay Season3, both of which were classy.https://t.co/1bJ2BppLy8 — Word Street Journal (@the_wordstreet) April 21, 2022

London Files: Finally an investigative drama worth watching 🎬 pic.twitter.com/bVy4j1k0EW — Shivansh Sarin (@SarinShivansh) April 18, 2022

#ArjunRampal delivers his best performance in #LondonFilesOnVoot... A taut investigative thriller with volatile twists and turns... The mystery and setting gives it an edge... Visually cracking and definitely a series you can’t miss out. #LondonFiles #LondonFilesOnVootSelect pic.twitter.com/1vuNw6uymY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2022

Setup in the backdrop of protests and chaos in the city of London, Arjun Rampal starrer London Files is an incredibly entertaining investigative thriller and a must watch on my list. pic.twitter.com/MgvOpupKu6 — Shivansh Sarin (@SarinShivansh) April 21, 2022

#LondonFiles, streaming on @vootselect, is an impressive slow-burn thriller that gets the little details right. While Prateek Payodhi's screenplay unveils layers of darkness in the human psyche, @rampalarjun and @Purab_Kohli pitch in with assured performances. Absorbing watch! — Rony Patra (@ronypatra) April 22, 2022

The investigative thriller series London Files is currently streaming only on Voot Select.