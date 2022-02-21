The Nightingale Of India, legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar's demise was something that disheartened the entire nation. We've all created memories with the songs that she gave her voice to. She also has fans across the world, who've always loved her. So, it was definitely a treat for them when singer Atif Aslam paid a tribute to the late singer with her songs.

In an event in Dubai, Atif Aslam, the talented singer paid tribute to the late legendary singer with her songs - Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai and Naam Gum Jayega Chehra Yeh Badal Jayega and it was as beautiful as we might imagine it to be. The videos of him singing the songs went viral on the internet.

Atif Aslam's music and distinct voice is something that makes us want to listen to his songs on loop. Songs like Tu Jaane Na and his rendition of Gulabi Aankhein are just as close to the heart as they were, once. Seeing him sing these songs that we grew up loving, made us tear up.

Literally Had tears in my Eyes when he started 🙏🏻



Kuch Paakar Khona Hain

Kuch Kho-Kar Paana Hain..

Jeevan Ka Matlab Toh Aana aur Jaana Hain ... 💔



Atif Aslam Giving Tribute to Lata Ji



Music Knows No Boundaries ✨💚#AtifAslam @itsaadee #EkPyaarKaNagma pic.twitter.com/R2G5nVOkBp — Mayur (@its_Mayur_) February 14, 2022

Contributed 16 Years to Bollywood and getting treated so badly 💔



And There he is giving tribute to Late. Lata Ji proving that there is no such thing as boundaries



Keep Hating Him and He will Keep Spreading Love 💚#UnbanAtifAslam @itsaadee pic.twitter.com/JTfkfTbcXW — Mayur (@its_Mayur_) February 15, 2022

Really I am typing this with blurry view... Tears roll down couldn't stop them... 🥺💔 — Arpan Naskar (@Ami_Advut) February 16, 2022

What a wonderful tribute by Atif Aslam @itsaadee to Late Lata ji!! 👏🙌



Love this man!! Music can heal this world!! ❤️❤️#AtifAslam #latamangeshkarji https://t.co/3G0X4RiwUO — Shubham Misra Ph.D. (Submitted) 🧠⚛️ (@Shubham_Neuro) February 16, 2022

Really it's a very emotional tribute to legend Lata Mangeshkar by ATIF ASLAM......Miss u lot Didi .... — Shahid Raza (@shahidrazaeco) February 20, 2022

Music can certainly make a difference.