The Nightingale Of India, legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar's demise was something that disheartened the entire nation. We've all created memories with the songs that she gave her voice to. She also has fans across the world, who've always loved her. So, it was definitely a treat for them when singer Atif Aslam paid a tribute to the late singer with her songs. 

In an event in Dubai, Atif Aslam, the talented singer paid tribute to the late legendary singer with her songs - Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai and Naam Gum Jayega Chehra Yeh Badal Jayega and it was as beautiful as we might imagine it to be. The videos of him singing the songs went viral on the internet.

Atif Aslam's music and distinct voice is something that makes us want to listen to his songs on loop. Songs like Tu Jaane Na and his rendition of Gulabi Aankhein are just as close to the heart as they were, once. Seeing him sing these songs that we grew up loving, made us tear up. 

Music can certainly make a difference.