It will almost be a month since Brahmastra was released in theatres. Weeks after its release, Brahmastra still remains the talk of the town. Going by the recent developments, it’s safe to say that it will remain so.

Source: LiveMint

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ayan Mukerji has hinted at his plans for the Brahmastra franchise. The filmmaker opened up about the future plans of this trilogy and the influence the Marvel franchise has on it. He said how during COVID-19 he saw how Marvel does their work in phases and had a plan for Phase One of the Astraverse. The plan included some content for streaming over nine episodes at a slower pace.

In the same interview, Ayan Mukerji also added that he wants to divide the Brahmastra trilogy‘s content for streaming platforms. He said, “the vision is to also do gaming, and merchandising, and be part of Metaverse and virtual reality too. But there is a lot of work that needs to happen before saying anything concretely.”

Source: Bollywood Hungama

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. The next instalment for Ayan Mukerji’s Astraverse, Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, is slated for a 2025 release. The filmmaker plans on bringing out more parts and spinoffs for the franchise.