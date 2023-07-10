Remember the infamous Beer Biceps podcast, where the host says, “Hilter is evil, but who isn’t?” It looks like that isn’t an unpopular opinion. The trailer for Bawaal released recently, and it shows characters and scenes romanticizing and even normalizing Hitler’s views. At first, there was a shot in the teaser where the characters are in a gas chamber from Nazi Germany, and that confused people.

Now, it looks like there’s a full-fledged plot that focuses on the atrocities of Adolf Hitler, comparing them to “human nature”. For instance, a scene in the trailer literally spells out that we all are like Hitler, and want something that others have. Sure, commenting on the human form and greed is one thing. But minimizing World War II and humanizing fascist opinions is deeply ignorant.

After the release of the trailer, people couldn’t help but draw a parallel between Bawaal and Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast. The trailer also compares World War II to ‘wars inside ourselves’, which is like romanticizing major events in the history that destroyed lives. And this insensitivity is concerning. However, we’ll exactly find out about the connection after the film releases.

It's finally happening. The BeerBicepsification of history from likening Hitler to a "career hack" to a personality trait.



"Hum sab mein thoda bahut Hitler jaise hain na," says Jahnvi tearfully as the screen fills with some kind of awful World War II imagery.



No yaar. Please.

This podcast was clearly shot after Bawaal was in which case how did a dialogue writer and BeerBiceps both come to the same conclusion that we are all a lil hitler-ish.

The internet is concerned.

Janhvi said in the #Bawaal trailer that "hum sab mai ek Hitler hota hai" … Nope Janhvi hum sabme nahi hota… If that's What you think then you ain't facing some love issue but instead you need to join some Deradicalization programme & for God sake don't humanise a Fascist 🙏🏻 — ओजस (@Dilliwalanerd33) July 9, 2023

Hum sab bhi toh todi bohut hitler jaise hi hai na?… Jo apne paas hai usse khush nahi hai, Jo dusre ke paas hai woh chaiye!



That's a statement, Ladies and Gentlemen – #BawaalTrailer out now!



Hum sab bhi toh todi bohut hitler jaise hi hai na?… Jo apne paas hai usse khush nahi hai, Jo dusre ke paas hai woh chaiye!

That's a statement, Ladies and Gentlemen – #BawaalTrailer out now!

I really dont get the trailer of Bawaal. Is the director really comparing our inner conflict with what Hitler did? @Shivangiyadav — Toasty 🇮🇳 (@toastingtoaster) July 9, 2023

Bawaal is about an overconfident man with some sort of Hitler connection.

Basically, a biopic of that Beer Biceps boy.

Hitler: sanctions human experimentation on romanis, torture, rape of women and minors, euthanises the disabled, throws the Jewish in concentration camps and has them shot or gassed (killing six million this way), subjects entire countries to the horrors of war



Bawaal (2023): https://t.co/nxaayAIyaf pic.twitter.com/mnmIXNlepc — sam || WORLD ON FIRE S2 (7 DAYS) (@desertxroses) July 9, 2023

We really need better History lessons.