Anime, for the uninitiated, might sound like just another cartoon series with slapstick humour and over-the-top animation. However, anime has been hitting the right chords with its audience lately. As television series are reaching wider audiences, due to the pandemic, there’s no doubt that this genre has been receiving lots of love and acclaim from the audience.

With gripping animation and heartfelt storylines, anime series are making a home in everyone’s hearts. While there’s a plethora of new series coming out every now and then, it gets quite difficult to pick the best ones out of the lot.

Whether you already love this genre or are thinking of hopping on to the anime bandwagon, we have prepared a list of the best anime series from 2021 that you should definitely binge-watch right away!

1. Ranking Of Kings

Written by Sōsuke Tōka, this coming-of-age fantasy comedy manga series revolves around a hard of hearing and powerless prince who struggles really hard in order to become the world's greatest king. This television series was adapted by Wit Studio. You can watch this amazing series here.

2. Beastars (Season 2)

This manga series, written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki, takes place in a world where carnivores and herbivores live side-by-side. This fantasy drama series focuses on a grey wolf who desires to protect those weaker than him. You can watch the gripping series here.

3. Blue Period

Written and illustrated by Tsubasa Yamaguchi, this drama series centers around a popular high school student, who steps into the beautiful world of a painting after being fascinated by a painting at his school’s club. You can watch the brilliant series here.

4. To Your Eternity

This manga series revolves around a lonely boy and a wolf, who instantly become best friends and depend on each other in order to survive the harsh environment. This fantasy series is written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Ōima. You can watch the heartwarming series here.

5. Pui Pui Molcar

Directed and written by Tomoki Misato, this stop-motion short series focuses on a brilliant soft world where cars are guinea pigs and humans are plastic dolls. You can watch the oh-so-cute series here.

6. My Hero Academia (Season 5)

This superhero manga series centers around an ordinary boy, who loves superheroes, gets himself enrolled in a prominent academy to understand what being a superhero actually means. This adventure science fiction is written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. You can watch the uplifting series here.

7. Shaman King

Based on Hiroyuki Takei’s manga series of the same name, this series is directed by Joji Furuta and composed by Shōji Yonemura. This series follows the adventures of a young shaman and a samurai warrior spirit, who travel the entire world to fight misguided shamans and evil spirits on their journey. You can watch the amazing series here.

8. Godzilla: Singular Point

This science-fiction television series focuses on a student and an engineer, brought together by a mysterious song, who fight against a negative force that might destroy the world. Directed by Atsushi Takahashi, you can watch the motivating series here.

9. Star Wars: Visions

Based on and set within the Star Wars universe, this anthology series is produced by Kanako Shirasaki. This series consists of short animated movies that celebrate the Star Wars galaxy through the lens of the world's best anime creators. You can watch the gripping series here.

10. Fruits Basket: The Final

This romantic-comedy manga series was the third instalment, after Fruits Basket (2001) and Fruits Basket Another (2015). This supernatural series centers around a young girl, staying with a family, who encounters a curse on their family members. You can watch the intriguing series here.

11. Horimiya

Written and illustrated by Hiroki Adachi, this shōnen manga series focuses on two poles-apart people, an academically popular girl and a shy boy, who meet and develop a beautiful friendship. You can watch the brilliant series here.

12. Jujutsu Kaisen

This manga series revolves around a boy, who becomes cursed after swallowing a cursed talisman, a demon's finger. He then enters the Jujutsu school in order to locate the other body parts of the demon so that he can exorcise himself. This series started in 2020 and went on till 2021. Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. The Jujutsu Kaisen manga had over 60 million copies in circulation, making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time. You can watch the gripping series here.

If you are looking for something different than the usual desi drama, then anime is the genre you should definitely explore. Which is your favourite series from the entire list? Do let us know in the comment section below.