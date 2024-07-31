Ah, the thrill of an epic movie marathon – where the screen comes alive with grand tales of heroism, sweeping landscapes, and captivating characters that transport us to extraordinary realms. As a passionate film enthusiast, I’ve always been drawn to the sheer grandeur and emotional depth of epic movies. These cinematic masterpieces have the power to ignite our imaginations, stir our emotions, and leave a lasting impression on our hearts and minds.

In this article, I’m thrilled to share with you my personal selection of the 50 best epic movies that are sure to make your movie-watching experience truly unforgettable. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic adventure, a sweeping historical drama, an animated movie or a visually stunning sci-fi odyssey, this list has something to captivate every cinephile.

So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready to embark on a cinematic journey like no other. Let’s dive into the world of epic movies and uncover the gems that will leave you awestruck and inspired!

Epic Movies List

S. No. Movie Name & Year IMDB Rating 1 The Godfather (1972) 9.2/10 2 The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 9.3/10 3 The Matrix (1999) 8.7/10 4 Schindler’s List (1993) 9.0/10 5 Back To The Future (1985) 8.5/10 6 The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 8.6/10 7 Inception (2010) 8.8/10 8 Interstellar (2014) 8.7/10 9 Pulp Fiction (1994) 8.9/10 10 The Sound of Music (1965) 8.1/10 11 Titanic (1997) 7.9/10 12 John Wick (2014) 7.4/10 13 WALL-E (2008) 8.4/10 14 Men In Black (1997) 7.3/10 15 Aladdin (1992) 8.0/10 16 Cleopatra (1934) 6.8/10 17 Tron (1982) 6.7/10 18 Jumanji (1995) 7.1/10 19 Avengers: Endgame (2019) 8.4/10 20 A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) 7.4/10 21 Andhadhun (2018) 8.2/10 22 3 Idiots (2009) 8.4/10 23 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) 7.2/10 24 Gully Boy (2019) 7.9/10 25 Queen (2014) 8.1/10 26 Jodhaa Akbar (2008) 7.5/10 27 Chak De! India (2007) 8.1/10 28 Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) 8.2/10 29 Jab We Met (2007) 7.9/10 30 Om Shanti Om (2007) 6.8/10 31 The Lion King (2019) 6.8/10 32 Coco (2017) 8.4/10 33 Moana (2016) 7.6/10 34 The LEGO Movie (2014) 7.7/10 35 Hotel Transylvania (2012) 7.0/10 36 Ratatouille (2007) 8.1/10 37 The Incredibles (2004) 8.0/10 38 Ice Age (2002) 7.5/10 39 Shrek (2001) 7.9/10 40 Spirited Away (2001) 8.6/10 41 Parasite (2019) 8.5/10 42 A Taxi Driver (2017) 7.9/10 43 A Tale of Two Sisters (2003) 7.1/10 44 Forgotten (2017) 7.4/10 45 The Thieves (2012) 6.8/10 46 Shaolin Soccer (2001) 7.3/10 47 Chungking Express (1994) 8.0/10 48 Finding Nemo (2003) 8.2/10 49 Puss in Boots (2011) 6.6/10 50 Kung Fu Panda (2008) 7.6/10

1) The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather is a cinematic masterpiece that has stood the test of time. This epic crime drama directed by Francis Ford Coppola follows the story of the Corleone family, a powerful Italian-American crime family led by patriarch Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). The film delves into the intricacies of power, loyalty, and the consequences of the choices made by the family members. With its captivating performances, stunning cinematography, and a masterful narrative, The Godfather is a must-watch for any lover of epic films.

Lead Actors: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan

Supporting Artists: Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Release Date: March 24, 1972

Run Time: 175 minutes

IMDB Rating: 9.2/10

Revenue: $245.1 million

Language: English

2) The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Directed by Frank Darabont, The Shawshank Redemption is a poignant and uplifting tale of friendship, hope, and the human spirit. The film follows the story of Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a man wrongly convicted of murder, and his journey through the harsh realities of life in Shawshank Prison. Despite the bleak surroundings, Andy’s unwavering determination and his friendship with fellow inmate Red (Morgan Freeman) inspire and uplift the audience, making this film a timeless classic.

Lead Actors: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman

Supporting Artists: Bob Gunton, William Sadler

Director: Frank Darabont

Release Date: September 23, 1994

Run Time: 142 minutes

IMDB Rating: 9.3/10

Revenue: $58.3 million

Language: English

3) The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix, directed by the Wachowskis, is a groundbreaking science-fiction action film that revolutionized the genre. It follows the story of Neo (Keanu Reeves), a computer programmer who discovers that the world he knows is actually a simulation called the Matrix, created by sentient machines to distract humanity while using their bodies as an energy source. Neo is recruited by a group of rebels who fight to free humanity from this virtual prison. With its innovative visual effects, thought-provoking themes, and exhilarating action sequences, The Matrix has become a cult classic and a cinematic landmark.

Lead Actors: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss

Supporting Artists: Hugo Weaving, Joe Pantoliano

Directors: The Wachowskis

Release Date: March 31, 1999

Run Time: 136 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

Revenue: $463.5 million

Language: English

4) Schindler’s List (1993)

Schindler’s List, directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg, is a powerful and harrowing depiction of the Holocaust. The film tells the true story of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German businessman who saved the lives of over a thousand Polish-Jewish refugees by employing them in his factories during the Nazi occupation. With its stark black-and-white cinematography and emotionally charged performances, Schindler’s List is a poignant and unforgettable exploration of the human capacity for both cruelty and compassion.

Lead Actors: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley

Supporting Artists: Ralph Fiennes, Caroline Goodall

Director: Steven Spielberg

Release Date: December 15, 1993

Run Time: 195 minutes

IMDB Rating: 9.0/10

Revenue: $322 million

Language: English, German, Polish

5) Back To The Future (1985)

Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future is a beloved and iconic sci-fi comedy that has captivated audiences for generations. The film follows the adventures of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), a teenager who accidentally travels back in time to the 1950s and inadvertently interferes with his own family’s past. Alongside the eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), Marty must navigate the challenges of the past and find a way to return to his own time. With its clever plot, endearing characters, and infectious sense of fun, Back to the Future is a true cinematic treasure. This is one of the most epic movies of all time.

Lead Actors: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd

Supporting Artists: Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Release Date: July 3, 1985

Run Time: 116 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Revenue: $389.1 million

Language: English

6) The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs is a psychological thriller that has become a landmark in the genre. The film follows the story of Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), a young FBI trainee, as she seeks the guidance of the brilliant but cannibalistic psychiatrist, Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), to track down a serial killer known as “Buffalo Bill.” The intense cat-and-mouse dynamic between Starling and Lecter, coupled with the film’s suspenseful atmosphere and chilling performances, make The Silence of the Lambs a truly unforgettable cinematic experience.

Lead Actors: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins

Supporting Artists: Scott Glenn, Ted Levine

Director: Jonathan Demme

Release Date: February 14, 1991

Run Time: 118 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Revenue: $272.7 million

Language: English

7) Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan’s Inception is a mind-bending science-fiction thriller that explores the concept of dream manipulation. The film follows Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), a skilled “extractor” who is tasked with infiltrating the subconscious of his targets and stealing valuable information. When he is offered a chance to regain his old life in exchange for a seemingly impossible task – “inception,” the implantation of another person’s idea into a target’s subconscious – Cobb assembles a team of specialists to pull off the heist. With its intricate plot, stunning visuals, and thought-provoking themes, Inception is a cinematic tour de force that will leave you questioning the nature of reality.

Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Supporting Artists: Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy

Director: Christopher Nolan

Release Date: July 16, 2010

Run Time: 148 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.8/10

Revenue: $828.3 million

Language: English

8) Interstellar (2014)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Interstellar is a sweeping science-fiction epic that explores the themes of love, sacrifice, and humanity’s quest for survival. Set in a future where Earth is becoming increasingly uninhabitable, the film follows a former NASA pilot, Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), who is recruited to pilot a dangerous mission through a newly discovered wormhole in search of habitable planets for humanity. Interstellar’s stunning visuals, thought-provoking narrative, and emotional core make it a truly captivating and unforgettable cinematic experience.

Lead Actors: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

Supporting Artists: Michael Caine, Casey Affleck

Director: Christopher Nolan

Release Date: November 7, 2014

Run Time: 169 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

Revenue: $677.5 million

Language: English

9) Pulp Fiction (1994)

Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction is a cinematic masterpiece that defies genre conventions and offers a unique, nonlinear storytelling experience. The film interweaves multiple storylines, featuring a diverse cast of characters, including hitmen Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson), boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis), and mob boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames). With its stylized violence, sharp dialogue, and unconventional structure, Pulp Fiction has become a cult classic and a testament to Tarantino’s innovative filmmaking prowess.

Lead Actors: John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman

Supporting Artists: Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Release Date: October 14, 1994

Run Time: 154 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.9/10

Revenue: $107.9 million

Language: English

10) The Sound Of Music (1965)

Robert Wise’s The Sound of Music is a beloved and timeless musical that has captivated audiences for generations. The film tells the story of Maria (Julie Andrews), a young nun-in-training who is sent to become a governess for the seven children of the widowed Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer). As Maria and the children form a close bond, she helps the family rediscover their love of music and find the courage to resist the encroaching Nazi regime. With its enchanting songs, stunning scenery, and heartwarming performances, The Sound of Music is a cinematic treasure that continues to inspire and delight.

Lead Actors: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer

Supporting Artists: Eleanor Parker, Peggy Wood

Director: Robert Wise

Release Date: March 2, 1965

Run Time: 174 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: $158.6 million

Language: English

11) Titanic (1997)

Titanic is a breathtaking romantic drama that follows the ill-fated love story of Jack and Rose, two passengers from vastly different social classes aboard the doomed maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic. As the ship sinks, their passionate affair is tested by the harsh realities of class divisions and the looming tragedy.

Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet

Supporting Artists: Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher

Director: James Cameron

Release Date: December 19, 1997

Run Time: 194 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Revenue: $2.201 billion

Language: English

12) John Wick (2014)

John Wick is a thrilling action-packed epic that follows the story of a retired hitman who embarks on a relentless quest for revenge after his beloved car is stolen and his wife is murdered. The film showcases breathtaking fight choreography and a stylish, neo-noir aesthetic.

Lead Actors: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist

Supporting Artists: Alfie Allen, Adrianne Palicki, Bridget Moynahan

Director: Chad Stahelski, David Leitch

Release Date: October 24, 2014

Run Time: 101 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Revenue: $86 million

Language: English

13) WALL-E (2008)

WALL-E is a captivating and visually stunning Pixar animated film that tells the story of a lonely robot left behind on a deserted Earth, tasked with compacting and stacking mountains of garbage. When he discovers a small plant, his life is forever changed as he embarks on an epic journey to find its owner and, in the process, rediscover the wonders of the human world.

Lead Actors: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight

Supporting Artists: Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard, John Ratzenberger

Director: Andrew Stanton

Release Date: June 27, 2008

Run Time: 98 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Revenue: $533.3 million

Language: English

14) Men In Black (1997)

Men In Black is a wildly entertaining sci-fi comedy that follows the adventures of two top-secret agents, Kay and Jay, who monitor and police the activities of extraterrestrials living in disguise on Earth. When a deadly alien threat emerges, the duo must work together to save the planet from destruction.

Lead Actors: Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones

Supporting Artists: Linda Fiorentino, Vincent D’Onofrio, Rip Torn

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Release Date: July 2, 1997

Run Time: 98 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Revenue: $589.4 million

Language: English

15) Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin is a beloved Disney animated classic that tells the story of a street urchin who stumbles upon a magical lamp, unleashing a powerful genie who grants him three wishes. As Aladdin uses his newfound powers to win the heart of the beautiful Princess Jasmine, he must also confront the nefarious plans of the villainous Jafar.

Lead Actors: Scott Weinger, Linda Larkin

Supporting Artists: Robin Williams, Gilbert Gottfried, Frank Welker

Director: Ron Clements, John Musker

Release Date: November 25, 1992

Run Time: 90 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Revenue: $504.1 million

Language: English

16) Cleopatra (1934)

Cleopatra is a sweeping historical epic that chronicles the life and reign of the legendary Egyptian queen, Cleopatra VII. The film follows her political and romantic entanglements with the powerful Roman leaders, Julius Caesar and Mark Antony, as she navigates the complexities of ancient Mediterranean politics and her own personal desires.

Lead Actors: Claudette Colbert, Warren William, Henry Wilcoxon

Supporting Artists: Joseph Schildkraut, Ian Keith, C. Aubrey Smith

Director: Cecil B. DeMille

Release Date: April 12, 1934

Run Time: 100 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Revenue: $5.5 million

Language: English

17) Tron (1982)

Tron is a groundbreaking science-fiction epic that explores the concept of a computer programmer being digitized and transported into a virtual world, where he must battle against the oppressive control of the Master Control Program. With its innovative visual effects and imaginative storytelling, Tron has become a cult classic and a seminal work in the history of science-fiction cinema.

Lead Actors: Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner

Supporting Artists: David Warner, Cindy Morgan, Barnard Hughes

Director: Steven Lisberger

Release Date: July 9, 1982

Run Time: 96 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Revenue: $33 million

Language: English

18) Jumanji (1995)

Jumanji is a thrilling adventure fantasy that follows the story of two children who discover an ancient, mystical board game that brings the jungle to life, unleashing a horde of dangerous creatures and forcing them to confront the game’s challenges. As they navigate the perilous realities of the Jumanji world, they must work together to finish the game and restore order.

Lead Actors: Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, Bonnie Hunt

Supporting Artists: Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Neuwirth, David Alan Grier

Director: Joe Johnston

Release Date: December 15, 1995

Run Time: 104 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Revenue: $262.8 million

Language: English

19) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers: Endgame is a colossal superhero epic that serves as the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Infinity Saga”. Following the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the remaining Avengers must embark on a desperate mission to undo Thanos’ universe-altering snap and restore balance to the cosmos.

Lead Actors: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo

Supporting Artists: Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Release Date: April 26, 2019

Run Time: 181 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Revenue: $2.798 billion

Language: English

20) A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street is a chilling horror epic that introduced the iconic villain, Freddy Krueger, a disfigured murderer who stalks and kills teenagers in their dreams. As the residents of Elm Street become haunted by Freddy’s malevolent presence, a group of friends must confront their own fears and uncover the dark secrets of their town to put an end to his reign of terror.

Lead Actors: Heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp, Robert Englund

Supporting Artists: Ronee Blakley, John Saxon, Johhny Depp

Director: Wes Craven

Release Date: November 16, 1984

Run Time: 91 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Revenue: $25.5 million

Language: English

21) Andhadhun (2018)

Andhadhun is a delightfully twisted and suspenseful thriller that defies expectations at every turn. The film follows the story of a talented pianist, Akash, who is believed to be blind, but his true condition remains a mystery. As he becomes entangled in a web of deceit and murder, the plot takes unexpected twists and turns, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

Lead Actors: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

Supporting Artists: Anil Dhawan, Manav Vij, Ashwini Kalsekar

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Release Date: 5 October 2018

Run Time: 139 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Revenue: ₹105.55 crore

Language: Hindi

22) 3 Idiots (2009)

3 Idiots is a beloved coming-of-age comedy-drama that explores the challenges and pressures faced by students in the Indian education system. The film follows the misadventures of three friends, Rancho, Raju, and Farhan, as they navigate the rigors of engineering college and discover the true meaning of success and friendship.

Lead Actors: Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi

Supporting Artists: Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Release Date: 25 December 2009

Run Time: 170 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Revenue: ₹202.89 crore

Language: Hindi

23) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a romantic drama that explores the journey of personal growth and self-discovery. The film follows the lives of Naina, a reserved and studious girl, and Bunny, a free-spirited and adventurous young man, as they navigate the ups and downs of their friendship and the choices they make in life.

Lead Actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Supporting Artists: Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Release Date: 31 May 2013

Run Time: 155 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Revenue: ₹188.57 crore

Language: Hindi

24) Gully Boy (2019)

Gully Boy is a powerful and inspiring film that delves into the world of underground hip-hop in the slums of Mumbai. The story follows Murad, a young man from a marginalized community, as he discovers his passion for rap and uses his art to challenge the societal barriers he faces, ultimately finding his voice and asserting his identity.

Lead Actors: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

Supporting Artists: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Release Date: 14 February 2019

Run Time: 155 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Revenue: ₹140.25 crore

Language: Hindi

25) Queen (2014)

Queen is a heartwarming and empowering story of self-discovery and personal growth. The film follows the journey of Rani, a shy and sheltered young woman, who embarks on a solo honeymoon to Europe after her fiancé calls off their wedding. Through her travels and encounters with new people, Rani blossoms into a confident and independent woman, challenging societal norms and redefining her own identity.

Lead Actors: Kangana Ranaut, Lisa Haydon, Rajkummar Rao

Supporting Artists: Rajesh Sharma, Amit Sial

Director: Vikas Bahl

Release Date: 7 March 2014

Run Time: 146 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: ₹61 crore

Language: Hindi

26) Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Jodhaa Akbar is a grand historical drama that chronicles the love story between the Mughal emperor Akbar and his Rajput princess wife, Jodhaa. Set against the backdrop of the 16th century, the film explores the political and cultural tensions of the time, as well as the personal journey of two individuals who overcome their differences and find a deep, enduring connection.

Lead Actors: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Supporting Artists: Sonu Sood, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Ila Arun

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Release Date: 15 February 2008

Run Time: 213 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Revenue: ₹67.7 crore

Language: Hindi, Urdu

27) Chak De! India (2007)

Chak De! India is an inspiring sports drama that follows the journey of Kabir Khan, a former hockey player who is given the opportunity to coach the Indian women’s national hockey team. As he works to unite a team of diverse and talented players, the film explores themes of patriotism, gender equality, and the power of teamwork to overcome challenges and achieve greatness.

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge

Supporting Artists: Chitrashi Rawat, Shilpa Shukla, Tanya Abrol

Director: Shimit Amin

Release Date: 10 August 2007

Run Time: 153 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: ₹64.78 crore

Language: Hindi

28) Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a heartwarming and visually stunning road trip film that explores the themes of friendship, self-discovery, and the importance of living life to the fullest. The story follows three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, as they embark on a bachelor trip to Spain, where they confront their personal challenges and rediscover the true meaning of their bond.

Lead Actors: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar

Supporting Artists: Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Release Date: 15 July 2011

Run Time: 155 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Revenue: ₹146.67 crore

Language: Hindi

29) Jab We Met (2007)

Jab We Met is a delightful romantic comedy that follows the story of Aditya, a brooding and depressed businessman, and Geet, a bubbly and talkative girl, whose chance encounter on a train leads to an unexpected and transformative journey. As their paths intertwine, the film explores the power of human connection and how two very different individuals can inspire each other to embrace life’s possibilities.

Lead Actors: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor

Supporting Artists: Dara Singh, Pavan Malhotra, Saumya Tandon

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Release Date: 26 October 2007

Run Time: 138 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Revenue: ₹48.10 crore

Language: Hindi

30) Om Shanti Om (2007)

Om Shanti Om is a grand and ambitious film that blends elements of romance, reincarnation, and Bollywood spectacle. The story follows the journey of Om, a struggling actor in the 1970s, who is reincarnated in the present day and sets out to uncover the truth behind his untimely death and his connection to a famous actress from the past.

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Supporting Artists: Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher, Arjun Rampal

Director: Farah Khan

Release Date: 9 November 2007

Run Time: 161 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Revenue: ₹106.51 crore

Language: Hindi

31) The Lion King (2019)

Directed by Jon Favreau, this live-action remake of the beloved Disney classic takes audiences on a visually stunning journey through the iconic Pride Lands. Following the story of Simba, a young lion cub who must reclaim his rightful place as king, this epic tale explores themes of family, betrayal, and the circle of life. With stunning photorealistic animation and a powerful musical score, “The Lion King” immerses viewers in a world that is both familiar and awe-inspiring.

Lead Actors: Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph

Supporting Artists: James Earl Jones, Alfre Woodard, John Kani, John Oliver, Elaine Ng, Florence Kasumba, Eric André, Keegan-Michael Key

Director: Jon Favreau

Release Date: July 19, 2019

Run Time: 118 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Revenue: $1.663 billion

Language: English

32) Coco (2017)

Directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, “Coco” is a vibrant and heartwarming Pixar animated film that takes audiences on a journey through the Land of the Dead. Following the story of a young Mexican boy named Miguel, who dreams of becoming a musician despite his family’s ban on music, the film explores the importance of family, cultural traditions, and the power of music to connect people across generations.

Lead Actors: Anthony Gonzalez

Supporting Artists: Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguía, Edward James Olmos

Director: Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

Release Date: November 22, 2017

Run Time: 105 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Revenue: $807.8 million

Language: English, Spanish

33) Moana (2016)

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, “Moana” is a captivating Disney animated film that follows the journey of a young Polynesian woman who sets out to restore the heart of Te Fiti, the island goddess. Filled with stunning visuals, enchanting music, and a powerful message about self-discovery and the importance of embracing one’s heritage, “Moana” is a true epic adventure.

Lead Actors: Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson

Supporting Artists: Temuera Morrison, Rachel House, Nicole Scherzinger, Jemaine Clement

Director: Ron Clements, John Musker

Release Date: November 23, 2016

Run Time: 107 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Revenue: $690.8 million

Language: English

34) The LEGO Movie (2014)

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, “The LEGO Movie” is a wildly imaginative and visually stunning animated film that follows the story of Emmet, an ordinary LEGO construction worker who is mistaken for a legendary hero. Filled with humor, heart, and a profound message about the power of creativity and individuality, this epic adventure is a must-see for both children and adults.

Lead Actors: Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks

Supporting Artists: Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Charlie Day, Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman

Director: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Release Date: February 7, 2014

Run Time: 100 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Revenue: $469.1 million

Language: English

35) Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, “Hotel Transylvania” is a delightful animated comedy that follows the story of Dracula, who runs a hotel for monsters, as he tries to protect his daughter Mavis from the outside world. With its vibrant animation, lovable characters, and heartwarming themes, this film offers a fresh and entertaining take on the classic monster movie genre.

Lead Actors: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez

Supporting Artists: Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, Ceelo Green, David Spade, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher

Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Release Date: September 28, 2012

Run Time: 91 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Revenue: $358.4 million

Language: English

36) Ratatouille (2007)

Directed by Brad Bird, “Ratatouille” is a delightful Pixar animated film that follows the story of Remy, a rat with a passion for fine cuisine, who teams up with a young Parisian chef to fulfill his dream of becoming a renowned chef. With its charming characters, mouthwatering visuals, and heartwarming themes, this film is a true culinary adventure that celebrates the power of creativity and the pursuit of one’s passions.

Lead Actors: Patton Oswalt

Supporting Artists: Ian Holm, Lou Romano, Brian Dennehy, Peter O’Toole, Brad Garrett, Janeane Garofalo

Director: Brad Bird

Release Date: June 29, 2007

Run Time: 111 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: $620.7 million

Language: English

37) The Incredibles (2004)

Directed by Brad Bird, “The Incredibles” is a Pixar animated superhero film that follows the story of the Parr family, a group of superheroes who are forced to hide their powers and live a normal life. When a new villain emerges, the family must come together to embrace their abilities and save the day. With its thrilling action sequences, relatable characters, and themes of family and individuality, this film is a true epic superhero adventure.

Lead Actors: Craig T. Nelson

Supporting Artists: Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Spencer Fox, Jason Lee, Samuel L. Jackson

Director: Brad Bird

Release Date: November 5, 2004

Run Time: 115 minute

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Revenue: $633 million

Language: English

38) Ice Age (2002)

Directed by Chris Wedge and Carlos Saldanha, “Ice Age” is a delightful animated film that follows the adventures of a woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger, and a sloth as they embark on a journey to return a human baby to its tribe. With its lovable characters, stunning animation, and heartwarming themes, this film is a timeless classic that has captivated audiences of all ages.

Lead Actors: Ray Romano

Supporting Artists: John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Goran Visnjic, Jack Black, Cedric the Entertainer

Director: Chris Wedge, Carlos Saldanha

Release Date: March 15, 2002

Run Time: 81 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Revenue: $383.3 million

Language: English

39) Shrek (2001)

Directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson, “Shrek” is a groundbreaking animated film that follows the story of a gruff ogre who reluctantly embarks on a journey to rescue a princess for a tyrannical lord. With its subversive humor, memorable characters, and themes of self-acceptance and the importance of looking beyond appearances, this film is a true epic comedy that has become a beloved classic.

Lead Actors: Mike Myers

Supporting Artists: Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, John Lithgow

Director: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson

Release Date: May 18, 2001

Run Time: 90 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Revenue: $484.4 million

Language: English

40) Spirited Away (2001)

Directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, “Spirited Away” is a captivating and visually stunning Japanese animated film that follows the story of a young girl named Chihiro who finds herself trapped in a mysterious spirit world. With its imaginative characters, breathtaking animation, and profound themes of personal growth and the importance of finding one’s true self, this film is a true epic masterpiece that has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema.

Lead Actors: Rumi Hiiragi, Miyu Irino

Supporting Artists: Mari Natsuki, Takeshi Naito, Yasuko Sawaguchi, Tsunehiko Kamijō, Takehiro Murata

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Release Date: July 20, 2001

Run Time: 125 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Revenue: $355.4 million

Language: Japanese

41) Parasite (2019)

“Parasite” is a critically acclaimed South Korean film that delves into the stark contrast between the wealthy and the impoverished. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, the film follows the Kim family, who live in a squalid basement apartment and struggle to make ends meet. When the son, Ki-woo, is offered a job as an English tutor for a wealthy family, the Kims devise a plan to infiltrate the household, leading to a series of unexpected and darkly comedic events that expose the deep-rooted societal inequalities.

Lead Actors: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam

Supporting Artists: Lee Jung-eun, Park Myung-hoon

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Release Date: 30 May 2019

Run Time: 132 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Revenue: $258.4 million

Language: Korean

42) A Taxi Driver (2017)

“A Taxi Driver” is a historical drama film set in the backdrop of the Gwangju Uprising, a pro-democracy protest in South Korea in 1980. The story follows a German journalist, Peter, who hires a local taxi driver, Man-seob, to take him to Gwangju. As they navigate the turbulent events unfolding in the city, they form an unlikely bond and become witnesses to the bravery and resilience of the citizens fighting for their rights.

Lead Actors: Song Kang-ho, Thomas Kretschmann

Supporting Artists: Yoo Hai-jin, Ryu Jun-yeol

Director: Jang Hoon

Release Date: 2 August 2017

Run Time: 137 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Revenue: $38.1 million

Language: Korean, German

43) A Tale Of Two Sisters (2003)

“A Tale of Two Sisters” is a South Korean psychological horror film that follows the story of two sisters, Su-mi and Su-yeon, who return home after a stay in a psychiatric facility. The sisters’ strained relationship with their stepmother, Eun-joo, and the eerie occurrences within their household create an atmosphere of tension and mystery, leading to a shocking and unsettling conclusion.

Lead Actors: Im Soo-jung, Moon Geun-young

Supporting Artists: Kim Shi-hoo, Yeom Jung-ah

Director: Kim Jee-woon

Release Date: 29 August 2003

Run Time: 115 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Revenue: $6.7 million

Language: Korean

44) Forgotten (2017)

“Forgotten” is a South Korean psychological thriller that follows the story of Jin-seok, a young man who is abducted and held captive for 19 days. Upon his return, he struggles to piece together the events of his disappearance, as his family and the authorities seem to be hiding something from him. As he delves deeper into the mystery, Jin-seok uncovers a web of lies and deception that challenges his understanding of reality.

Lead Actors: Kang Ha-neul, Kim Mu-yeol

Supporting Artists: Moon Jeong-hee, Na Young-hee

Director: Jang Hang-jun

Release Date: 29 November 2017

Run Time: 110 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Revenue: $10.6 million

Language: Korean

45) The Thieves (2012)

“The Thieves” is a South Korean heist film that follows a team of expert thieves as they attempt to pull off a daring diamond heist in Macau. The diverse group of characters, each with their own unique skills and motivations, must work together to overcome various obstacles and challenges. With high-stakes action, clever plot twists, and a touch of humor, “The Thieves” delivers an exhilarating cinematic experience.

Lead Actors: Kim Yun-seok, Lee Jung-jae, Kim Hye-soo

Supporting Artists: Gianna Jun, Simon Yam

Director: Choi Dong-hoon

Release Date: 25 July 2012

Run Time: 135 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Revenue: $86.1 million

Language: Korean, Cantonese, English

46) Shaolin Soccer (2001)

“Shaolin Soccer” is a Hong Kong sports comedy film that blends the world of Shaolin kung fu with the excitement of football (soccer). Directed by and starring Stephen Chow, the film follows Sing, a former Shaolin monk who teams up with a group of misfits to form a soccer team and compete in a tournament. With over-the-top action sequences, slapstick humor, and a heartwarming message, “Shaolin Soccer” is a delightfully entertaining and unique sports film.

Lead Actors: Stephen Chow, Zhao Wei

Supporting Artists: Ng Man-tat, Patrick Tse

Director: Stephen Chow

Release Date: 23 March 2001

Run Time: 113 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Revenue: $42.7 million

Language: Cantonese, Mandarin

47) Chungking Express (1994)

“Chungking Express” is a Hong Kong romantic drama film directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Wong Kar-wai. The film is composed of two interconnected stories that take place in the bustling Chungking Mansions in Hong Kong. The first story follows a heartbroken police officer, while the second story focuses on another police officer who becomes infatuated with a mysterious woman. With its unique visual style, nonlinear storytelling, and poignant exploration of loneliness and human connection, “Chungking Express” is a cinematic masterpiece.

Lead Actors: Brigitte Lin, Takeshi Kaneshiro

Supporting Artists: Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Faye Wong

Director: Wong Kar-wai

Release Date: 14 May 1994

Run Time: 102 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Revenue: $7.4 million

Language: Cantonese, English

48) Finding Nemo (2003)

“Finding Nemo” is a beloved Pixar animated film that follows the journey of a clownfish named Marlin, who sets out to find his son, Nemo, after he is captured by a diver and taken to a dentist’s aquarium. Along the way, Marlin is accompanied by the forgetful but kind-hearted Dory, and the two encounter a variety of vibrant and memorable sea creatures. With its stunning animation, heartwarming story, and memorable characters, “Finding Nemo” has become a timeless classic in the world of animated films.

Lead Actors: Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres

Supporting Artists: Alexander Gould, Willem Dafoe

Director: Andrew Stanton, Lee Unkrich

Release Date: 30 May 2003

Run Time: 100 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Revenue: $940.3 million

Language: English

49) Puss In Boots (2011)

“Puss in Boots” is a spin-off from the Shrek franchise, focusing on the adventures of the suave and swashbuckling feline hero, Puss in Boots. In this animated film, Puss teams up with Kitty Softpaws and Humpty Dumpty to embark on a quest to find the mythical Goose that lays Golden Eggs. With its charming characters, thrilling action sequences, and a touch of humor, “Puss in Boots” is a delightful and entertaining addition to the Shrek universe.

Lead Actors: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek

Supporting Artists: Zach Galifianakis, Billy Bob Thornton

Director: Chris Miller

Release Date: 28 October 2011

Run Time: 90 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Revenue: $555 million

Language: English

50) Kung Fu Panda (2008)

“Kung Fu Panda” is a Dreamworks Animation film that follows the story of Po, an unlikely panda who is chosen to become the Dragon Warrior, a highly revered martial arts master. Despite his initial doubts and clumsiness, Po is trained by the wise and experienced Master Shifu to harness his inner strength and become a formidable warrior. With its stunning animation, engaging characters, and blend of action and humor, “Kung Fu Panda” is a delightful and heartwarming animated film that celebrates the power of perseverance and self-belief.

Lead Actors: Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman

Supporting Artists: Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan

Director: Mark Osborne, John Stevenson

Release Date: 6 June 2008

Run Time: 92 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Revenue: $631.7 million

Language: English

Conclusion

As I’ve shared with you, the world of epic movies is a vast and captivating one, filled with cinematic masterpieces that have the power to transport us, challenge our perspectives, and leave a lasting impression on our hearts and minds. From the genre-bending brilliance of “Parasite” to the heartwarming adventures of “Finding Nemo,” and the visually stunning animated movie “The Lion King”, this curated list of 50 epic films represents the diversity, creativity, and sheer artistry that the medium of cinema has to offer. If you’re ready to embark on an unforgettable cinematic journey, I encourage you to explore these epic movies and discover the ones that resonate most with you. Whether you’re in the mood for a thrilling heist, a poignant exploration of the human condition, or a visually stunning animated adventure, there’s something here for every film enthusiast. So, grab some snacks, settle in, and get ready to be swept away by the magic of these epic movies. Happy viewing!