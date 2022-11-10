It was in 2006 when we were first introduced to Bigg Boss, the Indian version of Dutch-based reality TV show, Big Brother. Several celebrities across the world have participated in various versions of the show. While Bollywood actress, Shilpa Shetty entered the fifth season of Celebrity Big Brother, the UK reality show based on Big Brother, many global celebs made it to India’s Bigg Boss as well.

Here are 11 international celebrities, who have entered the Bigg Boss house over the years:

1. Abdu Rozik: Bigg Boss 16

Singer Abdu Rozik, who hails from Tajikistan, was introduced as the first participant of the ongoing season. Abdu is touted as the smallest singer in the world and has emerged as the cutest contestant of the show this year. The singer is currently handling captaincy in the BB house. Despite Abdu’s language barrier, his stint in Bigg Boss is quite entertaining.

2. Nataša Stanković: Bigg Boss 8

Serbian dancer, model, actress Natasa Stankovic entered Bigg Boss in 2014. Natasa was locked in the BB house for a month until her eviction. Natasa has worked in films like Satyagraha and Zero, Badshah’s music video, DJ Wale Babu, and Fukrey Returns‘ track Mehbooba. She is married to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

3. Sunny Leone: Bigg Boss 5

Actress Sunny Leone (Karenjit Kaur Vohra) was born in an Indian Sikh family in Canada. The former porn star entered Bigg Boss on Day 49 in 2011. Sunny met filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on the show and ultimately was cast for the lead role in his daughter, Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. She was evicted a week before the finale.

4. Nora Fatehi: Bigg Boss 9

Canadian dancer, actress, Nora Fatehi participated in Bigg Boss in 2015. Nora entered the show as wild card entrant and was eliminated from the show on Day 83. Her romance with co-contestant, Prince Narula was one of the highlights from the season. Nora is best known for songs like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and more.

5. Elli AvrRam: Bigg Boss 7

Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam entered Bigg Boss in 2013 where she spent ten weeks. She was also a favourite contestant of Salman Khan, the show host, who often referred to her as “paanch saal pehle ki Katrina Kaif”. Elli was evicted in November the same year. Elli then worked in Mickey Virus, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Jabariya Jodi, and more.

6. Mandana Karimi: Bigg Boss 9

Apart from Nora, Mandana Karimi, the Iranian model, actress, also participated in Bigg Boss in 2015. Mandana emerged as the second runner-up during the season. She was linked in a love triangle which included co-contestants, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao. Mandana also locked horns with Rochelle over Keith inside the BB house. Keith later got married to Rochelle.

7. Sofia Hayat: Bigg Boss 7

British singer, actress, Sofia Hayat, entered Bigg Boss in 2013 as a wild card entrant and was evicted on Week 12 of the season. Sofia got into several heated arguments with co-contestant, Armaan Kohli on the show and was once physically assaulted by him during a task. She also filed a harassment case against him. Sofia later became a nun and adopted the name, Gaia Sofia Mother for herself.

8. Veena Malik: Bigg Boss 4

Actress, TV host, model, Veena Malik, who hails from Pakistan, participated in Bigg Boss in 2010. Veena’s stint in the BB house is mostly remembered for her closeness with co-contestant, Ashmit Patel. Both Veena and Ashmit, who indulged in many PDA moments, later parted ways after leaving the show.

9. Vida Samadzai: Bigg Boss 5

Afghan-American model Vida Samadzai, whose choice of wearing bikini in a beauty pageant sparked a controversy in 2003, participated in Bigg Boss in 2011. The Miss Afghanistan was locked with housemates including Pooja Mishra and Shonali Nagrani. During her stint, Vida formed an infamous bond with her co-contestant, Shakti Kapoor. She was evicted on Day 49 from the show.

10. Lucinda Nicholas: Bigg Boss 11

Actress, model, yoga instructor Lucinda Nicholas, who hails from Australia, participated in Bigg Boss in 2017. Lucinda’s stint in the BB house is remembered for her closeness with co-contestant, Akash Dadlani. Their equation sored after his indecent behaviour with the actress as he demanded her sexual advances of kissing him on the show. Lucinda was the fourth contestant to be ousted from Bigg Boss 11.

11. Jade Goody: Bigg Boss 2

British TV personality, Jade Goody, who once got herself into a controversy for making racist remarks against her housemate, Shilpa Shetty, in Celebrity Big Brother Season 5, participated in Bigg Boss in 2008. Bigg Boss 2 was presented by her former housemate, Shilpa. Goody took an early exit from the show as she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and died after a year.

Apart from them, celebrities like Pamela Anderson, Claudia Ciesla, Ali Saleem, and Jason Shah had also participated in Bigg Boss.

