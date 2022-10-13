Bigg Boss, the reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan, has locked up sixteen celebrity artists this season. Singer? Check. Rapper? Check. Actor? Check. Model? Check. A beauty queen has participated as one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 16. Yes, we are talking about former Miss India runner-up, Manya Singh, who aspires to become an actress in Bollywood.

During the premiere night of Bigg Boss 16, Manya Singh, the former beauty queen, had revealed about her struggles that she had to go through in her life. Her journey has been quite a roller-coaster ride. The former Miss India runner-up shared that she has faced racism in the industry. “Mujhe bahot logon ne bola hai aapka skin tone aisa hai. Aapko actress ki tarah dikhna chahiye,” Manya said.

Manya Singh Bio

Manya Singh, a well-known model, hails from lower middle-class background in Uttar Pradesh. Born on March 25, 2001, Manya is currently living with her family in Mumbai. Her nickname is Kajal. In 2020, Manya became the runner-up of VLCC Femina Miss India beauty pageant. She holds an Bachelor of Banking and Insurance degree and is currently pursuing Bachelor of Management course from Thakur College of Science and Commerce, Mumbai.

Manya Singh Family Members & Their Relationship

Manya Singh has three members in her family. Manya’s father, Omprakash Singh is an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai. Even after becoming Miss India runner-up, she travels in his autorickshaw at times. Her mother, Manorama Devi is a tailor and beautician. Manya also has a younger brother, Aman Singh, who is currently studying.

Manya Singh Net Worth, Income & Salary

According to various websites, Manya Singh’s net worth is reported to be nearly ₹25 lakhs. Her earnings mainly come from a handful of modelling assignments and advertisements. After becoming Miss India runner-up, she got just one commercial in two years.

Social Media Handle & Other Contact Details

Manya Singh is an avid social media user. She has social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter. Manya goes by manyasingh993 as her username on Instagram, has 221k followers on the platform. Manya has shared more than 300 posts on her Instagram handle. Her bio says: ‘God First…Unshakable. Currently in the Bigg Boss16 house. Femina Miss India in RU.’ Her Twitter account, ‘Manya Singh Official’ features a username that reads, @ManyaSinghMI. She has posted more than 200 tweets and over 500 netizens are following her on the micro-blogging platform. Manya’s Twitter handle is managed by her team.

Some Interesting Facts About Manya Singh

-Manya Singh has a nickname called Kajal. However, reportedly, Manya’s loved ones call her ‘Penguin’.

-Manya had begun dreaming about becoming a beauty queen during her teens. She watched a Miss India pageant for the first time at the age of 15 and decided that she will win the crown some day.

-Before becoming the runner-up in VLCC Femina Miss India contest, Manya Singh won the title of Miss UP in December 2020.

-Manya Singh’s relationship status is unknown. She has not been linked to anyone in the media so far.

-In an interview with Indian Express, Manya revealed that she is quite foodie. The beauty queen added that she often gets cranky when hungry.

-Manya has entered Bigg Boss 16 to earn money. “I really want to earn a lot of money, that’s the prime reason for taking up the show,” she told the newspaper.

-Manya is a dreamer. She had ran away from home at the age of 14, says her struggle story on Instagram. She didn’t get the opportunity to attend school as she had begun working in her teenage years.

-Manya started her journey in Mumbai with a part-time job in Pizza Hut. She later worked as a dishwasher and call centre employee. She has also claimed to have spent ‘numerous nights without food and sleep’.

-According to Times of India, Manya is fond of farming. The report suggests that she knows how to peel sugarcane in an efficient manner.

-Manya is also a fitness enthusiast and maintains her physique with utmost dedication. She keeps posting pictures of her yoga session on her Instagram handle.

As far as her stint in Bigg Boss 16 is concerned, Manya Singh’s heated argument with TV actress Sreejita De was a major highlight from the show last week. In an episode, Manya had taunted Sreejita for her profession. “I was the ambassador of this country. Who are you? Just a TV actress?” she said in the BB house.

Manya Singh’s journey from being a lower middle-class girl to earning the title of Miss India runner-up is quite inspiring. Her entry in Bigg Boss 16 will surely make her dreams come true.

