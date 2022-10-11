Each episode of Bigg Boss 16 feels like a massive dose of entertainment and dhamaka. It feels like BB 16 contestants have decided to break all previous records since the new season has been escalating at a super-fast pace. It has only been one week, and we are already witnessing rivalries, groupism, and shades of romance. So what should we expect in today’s Bigg Boss promo?

But before that, let’s have a quick recap of all that we’ve seen so far.

1. The exciting premiere with Salman Khan introducing the new season’s Bigg Boss contestants.

On the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16, GOAT host Salman Khan introduced contestants of the new season. Several popular faces have graced the show this year, including BB Marathi winner Shiv Thakar, Viral Burgir Boy Abdu Rozik, Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh, politician Archana Gautam, and many loved television faces like Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, & Ankit Gupta, among others.

2. Nimrit became the first house captain of BB 16.

In the first week at Bigg Boss house, we saw Captain Nimrit become a stern taskmaster to regulate the house. While she tried her best to be just and fair in administering duties, some people found her captaincy biased and unfair.

One such vocal housemate was Priyanka, who openly pinpointed her at several junctures. On the other hand, Nimrit felt that Priyanka was instigating housemates against her. The crux of their tiff has been that viewers can now sense an open rivalry between the two ladies as they are at constant odds.

3. Love is in the air of the Bigg Boss house.

In the romance department, one can sense four budding love stories inside the BB house. These include Priyanka & Ankit, Soundarya & Gautam, Sumbul & Shalin, and Tina & Shalin. However, we’ll have to wait to figure out which one stands the test of time.

The friendship and love between the Udaariyan co-stars Priyanka and Ankit has got the audience in awe of the duo. In contrast, we are yet to understand the nature of the bond between Soundarya and Gautam. While the latter has expressed that he’d like to know her more, there has been no firm indication from Soundarya’s side. For all we know, it could all be just harmless fun.

And when it comes to Shalin, it becomes complicated. One can spot a love triangle between Sumbul, Shalin, and Tina. In the first few episodes, we sensed affection brewing between Shalin & Sumbul. However, the actor has begun remaining distant ever since Tina confronted him about his feelings. He said that Sumbul was just a friend to him. Additionally, ever since Gautam Tina has feelings for Shalin, the audience can sense her possessiveness for him at multiple junctures.

4. The ever-changing group dynamics.

We can also see two strong groups forming. On one side, there is Shalin, Gautam, Tina, Sumbul, Soundarya, and Nimrit. However, with constant tensions within the group, it’d be interesting to see how long this group sticks together. And on the other side, there is Abdu, MC Stan, Gori, Shiv, and Sajid. The remaining contestants appear to be playing independently at the moment.

5. Abdu & Shiv: The duo we didn’t know we needed.

With each task, equations inside the Bigg Boss house change. One can never completely bank upon anybody. However, the audience is in awe of the friendship between Abdu & Shiv.

I'm loving the bond between Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare❤️



Retweet If you too #BB16 #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/egqh9aMcic — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 4, 2022

6. Gautam beat Shiv to become the second house captain.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Bigg Boss announcing that Nimrit’s tenure as a captain has come to an end. He asked her to do sanchalan for the next captaincy task. Gautam became the house captain as Nimrit Kaur disqualified Shiv for cheating in the task. Several housemates accused her of being biased and unfair.

While the task was in place, it got chaotic when Archana yelled at Shalin for pushing her. She also requested his removal from the house because of his aggressive behaviour. BB later declared that Shalin did not mean to hurt anybody; he just lost his cool. However, he punished him by nominating him for the next two weeks. Also, Shalin can never become a house captain.

But enough about yesterday, let’s talk about what you can expect from the upcoming Bigg Boss episode.

1. A major brawl between Sreejita & Gori.

BB has dropped two promos offering a sneak peek of the entertainment in store for us. In the first promo, we see a major brawl taking place between Sreejita and Gori. Sreejita makes a ‘standardless’ remark, which triggers a bitter row between the two. We also see Priyanka & MC Stan backing Gori’s stand. There’s also a glimpse of Sumbul losing her cool.

2. The nomination task with an unexpected twist.

Moreover, the nomination task we thought would take place yesterday is in store for us today. Apparently, BB has added a twist to this week’s nomination wherein only the new captain, Gautam, is allowed to nominate. In the promo, Gautam appears stressed, while the other housemates — including his friends — seem disappointed with his decision.

Shalin tells Gautam that he’s made the wrong decision, to which he responds that it’s okay if he (Shalin) feels that way. The promo ends with a dramatic dialogue from Shalin saying, “Abhi toh jung shuru hui hai, picture abhi baaki hai.”

Watching promos makes the wait for the new BB episode unbearable. It looks like we have another blockbuster episode in store for us.

Stay tuned to know what happens next!